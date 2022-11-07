Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job
Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday
The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
Scott Frost Reportedly Emerges For Notable College Football Opening
Following a 1-2 start to the 2022 season, the University of Nebraska made the decision to part ways with head coach Scott Frost. According to a report published this afternoon, his time away from coaching may end up being short-lived. Per Zac Blobner, the University of South Florida is ...
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel reacts to Colts coach Frank Reich's firing
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had some kind words to share Monday after the head coach of one of his division rivals lost his job. The Indianapolis Colts fired coach Frank Reich in the middle of his fifth season Monday after the Colts lost their third-straight game to fall to 3-5-1. Expected to be the Titans' main competition to win the AFC South in 2022, the Colts have struggled offensively all year, including in 24-17 and 19-10 losses against the Titans.
thecomeback.com
Colts snub more-qualified Black assistants, hire Jeff Saturday
The Indianapolis Colts caused quite an uproar on Monday when they made the shocking decision to hire former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday to replace fired head coach Frank Reich despite Saturday having almost no real coaching experience. It was a shocking move, and the Colts got absolutely blasted for it – especially considering they passed up more-qualified Black coaches to hire Saturday.
Scott Frost Reportedly In Contention For New Coaching Job
Scott Frost reportedly might not be out of work for very long. Not that he needs it, of course - he made more than $30 million leading the Nebraska Huskers program - but he could be coaching again soon. According to reports out of South Florida, the ex-Huskers head coach...
Indianapolis Colts fire Frank Reich, turn to Jeff Saturday as new head coach
Amid a constant flux at QB and a 3-5-1 season, the Colts have let go of coach Frank Reich, naming ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday the interim coach.
Jeff Saturday hiring leaves everyone wondering what the Indianapolis Colts are doing
The headline says it all. It is the question we will be attempting to answer here. To be fair, we
Yardbarker
Oregon coach has great response to question about Auburn rumor
Oregon coach Dan Lanning had a great response to a question about a rumor tying him to the Auburn job. Lanning is in his first year as Oregon’s head football coach after previously serving as Georgia’s head coach. Lanning’s Ducks lost their opener to Georgia badly, but they have won eight in a row since and are 8-1.
'Fully experienced enough': Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard, Jeff Saturday talk about Colts changes
The Indianapolis Colts pulled off two franchise-altering moves on Monday morning: First, they fired head coach Frank Reich in the midst of his fifth season with the team. Later, they named Jeff Saturday, a Colts legend with no NFL or college coaching experience, as his interim replacement. Colts owner Jim Irsay, general manager...
College Football's Best Quarterbacks in Transfer Portal
A complete breakdown of which college football quarterbacks are in the transfer portal for the 2022-23 cycle.
The Ringer
After Replacing Frank Reich With Jeff Saturday, the Colts Have No Next Move
I’d like to describe for you a 2023 NFL head coaching candidate. He’s been a head coach in the league before, which gives him a résumé with pro experience. When he was last a head coach, he won 55 percent of his games, made two playoff appearances in five seasons, and went 1-2 in the playoffs. He’s got an offensive background—which the vast majority of NFL head coaches do—and in the four full seasons he coached the team, they finished 10th, 19th, 12th, and 13th by offensive DVOA. Most notably, he did that with four different starting quarterbacks.
Look: Tony Dungy Questions NFL Officiating Crew For Controversial Non-Call
NFL officials have been under fire frequently this season. The latest criticism comes from former head coach Tony Dungy, one of the most respected voices around the sport. Dungy pointed out that Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey did not draw a penalty flag for taking his helmet off following ...
Golf Digest
Mike Leach brings 'fat little girlfriends' out of retirement, yet again wins the college football weekend
As a general rule I try not to crown the same person the winner of the college football weekend more than once, but Mike Leach, who dished out another delicious batch of sage wedding advice back in October, is perhaps the No. 1 exception to the rule. Leach, for many,...
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay continues to call all the shots, even if they’re bad decisions
The Indianapolis Colts football team on the field is not entertaining at all. In fact, more fans are openly walking
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach Pulls Off a Coaching Move You’ve Never Seen Before
He took matters into his own hands after he got mad at his wide receivers.
Look: NFL Coach Sent This Photo After Jeff Saturday's Hire
The Colts hiring of former center and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday set the NFL world ablaze Monday. After letting go of Frank Reich, Jim Irsay decided to go the unconventional route and hire Saturday as the team's interim head coach, despite not having any real NFL coaching experience. When NFL...
Popculture
ESPN Analyst Named Interim Head Coach of Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich and just announced who will take over for the rest of the season. On Monday, the Colts revealed that ESPN NFL analyst and former Colts offensive lineman Jeff Saturday will be the team's interim head coach. The 47-year-old has no coaching experience in the NFL but was the head coach at Hebron Christian Academy, a high school in Georgia, from 2017-2019.
Jim Irsay's Decision to Hire Jeff Saturday Is Insane
Yet another crazy move from Colts owner Jim Irsay.
Comments / 0