Indianapolis, IN

The Spun

Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job

Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
The Spun

Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday

The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel reacts to Colts coach Frank Reich's firing

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had some kind words to share Monday after the head coach of one of his division rivals lost his job. The Indianapolis Colts fired coach Frank Reich in the middle of his fifth season Monday after the Colts lost their third-straight game to fall to 3-5-1. Expected to be the Titans' main competition to win the AFC South in 2022, the Colts have struggled offensively all year, including in 24-17 and 19-10 losses against the Titans.
thecomeback.com

Colts snub more-qualified Black assistants, hire Jeff Saturday

The Indianapolis Colts caused quite an uproar on Monday when they made the shocking decision to hire former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday to replace fired head coach Frank Reich despite Saturday having almost no real coaching experience. It was a shocking move, and the Colts got absolutely blasted for it – especially considering they passed up more-qualified Black coaches to hire Saturday.
The Spun

Scott Frost Reportedly In Contention For New Coaching Job

Scott Frost reportedly might not be out of work for very long. Not that he needs it, of course - he made more than $30 million leading the Nebraska Huskers program - but he could be coaching again soon. According to reports out of South Florida, the ex-Huskers head coach...
Yardbarker

Oregon coach has great response to question about Auburn rumor

Oregon coach Dan Lanning had a great response to a question about a rumor tying him to the Auburn job. Lanning is in his first year as Oregon’s head football coach after previously serving as Georgia’s head coach. Lanning’s Ducks lost their opener to Georgia badly, but they have won eight in a row since and are 8-1.
The Ringer

After Replacing Frank Reich With Jeff Saturday, the Colts Have No Next Move

I’d like to describe for you a 2023 NFL head coaching candidate. He’s been a head coach in the league before, which gives him a résumé with pro experience. When he was last a head coach, he won 55 percent of his games, made two playoff appearances in five seasons, and went 1-2 in the playoffs. He’s got an offensive background—which the vast majority of NFL head coaches do—and in the four full seasons he coached the team, they finished 10th, 19th, 12th, and 13th by offensive DVOA. Most notably, he did that with four different starting quarterbacks.
Popculture

ESPN Analyst Named Interim Head Coach of Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich and just announced who will take over for the rest of the season. On Monday, the Colts revealed that ESPN NFL analyst and former Colts offensive lineman Jeff Saturday will be the team's interim head coach. The 47-year-old has no coaching experience in the NFL but was the head coach at Hebron Christian Academy, a high school in Georgia, from 2017-2019.
