Illinois State

1470 WMBD

Illinois union leader says “history was made” for workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Top union officials in Illinois are cheering state voters’ passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment, which enshrines collective bargaining rights for the state’s workers in the Illinois State Constitution. In an emailed statement late Wednesday, Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea said while Illinois...
starvedrock.media

Illinois' Amendment 1 too close to call

(The Center Square) – A constitutional amendment on the ballot in Illinois is too close to call the morning after election night. Midday Wednesday, 85% of the total ballots have been counted and the amendment has about 58.7% support. Three-fifths majority support – or 60% – is needed of those voting on the measure for it to pass, or a simple majority of all votes cast in the election including those who skipped the amendment question.
KICK AM 1530

A website says a College in Illinois is Not Worth Attending

It is time for high school juniors and seniors to figure out which schools they want to go to further their educations after high school. And with the rising cost of college education, you want to be really sure you're getting your money's worth, so you might want to avoid this one school in Illinois according to a financial website.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

LATEST Election Results from the 2022 Illinois Midterm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s Illinois’ Midterm election day as voters from across the state went to the polls to vote for their candidate for governor, some major races in the U.S. House of Representatives, and several local representatives. 11 a.m. – LIVE: Gov. JB Pritzker delivers post-election remarks. Watch in the player above. 10:35 […]
97X

Why The Hell Do Kids NOT Have School On Election Day In Illinois?

The 2022 midterm elections are on Tuesday, November 8th. Millions of Americans will be voting on who will be in office, out of office, bills, laws, and more. By millions of Americans, I mean millions of Americans over the age of 18 because you have to be 18 or older to vote. But for some reason, Illinois public schools will be closed on Election Day 2022 which is weird because they can't vote.
NBC Chicago

Election Results: Track if the Workers' Rights Amendment Passes in Illinois

One of the major issues set to be decided this Election Day in Illinois is the fate of the workers' rights amendment, also known as Amendment 1. The top-of-the-ballot measure asked whether they wish to establish a constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain collectively, specifically to negotiate “wages, hours and working conditions and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.”
5 On Your Side

Here's a breakdown of how Illinois voted in the election

CHICAGO — The Illinois election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Democratic Incumbent J.B. Pritzker won reelection as Illinois Governor, Tammy Duckworth won reelection for her seat in the U.S. Senate and locally, the race for the U.S. House Illinois District 13 was won by Democratic candidate, Nikki Budzinski.
thecentersquare.com

Amendment 1 puts democracy on the bargaining table

A proposed constitutional amendment at the top of today’s ballot puts Illinoisans’ democracy on the bargaining table and ensures a power shift to a special interest group at the expense of everyone else. The special interest, government union bosses, already have an influence in Illinois’ government that is...
KFVS12

Illinois reopens housing assistance program

QUINCY (WGEM) - There is more help available for Illinois homeowners who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Nov. 1, the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IDHA) reopened the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF). The program uses funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to help with mortgage...
Daily Northwestern

‘Workers Rights Amendment,’ still too close to call

An Illinois amendment that may enshrine collective bargaining rights in the state constitution on Tuesday is still too close to call. The legislation, dubbed the ‘Workers Rights Amendment’ among activists and named Amendment 1 on the ballot of Illinois Voters, gives workers a state constitutional right to negotiate wages, hours and working conditions.
KWQC

Bailey accuses Pritzker of planning COVID-19 vaccine requirement for Illinois school children

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The final countdown is on as Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) are wrapping up their campaign stops before the General Election. Pritzker appeared at Get Out The Vote rallies with the Democratic slate of statewide candidates while Bailey warned parents that the governor will force children to get the COVID-19 vaccine before school next fall.
thecentersquare.com

WCIA

Race for Governor in Illinois: Pritzker seeks second term against State Sen. Bailey

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is seeking a second term against Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey. Both Bailey, a southern Illinois farmer, and the Democratic governor accuse the other of being too extreme for Illinois. With Democrats’ supermajority control of the General Assembly, Pritzker has enjoyed four years of pushing through major initiatives beginning with an overdue $45 billion […]
