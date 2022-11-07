Read full article on original website
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $1 Billion Jackpot?
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $1 billion.
Powerball $1 billion jackpot winning numbers revealed
The winning numbers for Monday night's $1 billion Powerball jackpot ($497.3 million cash) have been revealed.
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.5B, Arkansas sees $2M winner
While there was no winner of Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot drawing, one ticket sold in Arkansas still won a HUGE prize.
$2.04 Billion Powerball Lottery Jackpot Winner Will Have a Massive Tax Bill
The $2.04 billion-dollar Powerball jackpot has its big winner and the federal government will get a big chunk of the prize from taxes.
Did Anyone from Louisiana Hit Powerball Jackpot?
No big winner in the Monday night Powerball drawing. We can keep dreaming for a little while longer. Another night with no winner in the Powerball drawing and this means the big jackpot continues climbing. It is now worth $700 million for the Wednesday night drawing. The lump sum cash payout will be $335 million.
Powerball Jackpot Continues to Skyrocket
After Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot was left unclaimed, the grand prize has continued to soar, now approaching world-record amounts of winnings. The Nov. 2 Powerball had climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash) after no winner was reached on the Monday, Oct. 31 drawing–the largest Powerball prize in more than six years, according to statements made by the Powerball chairman and Pennsylvania lottery executive director, Drew Svitko in a press release.
Powerball Fever Rages All Across Louisiana
Another night with no big monster jackpot winner in the Powerball drawing. Millions of folks around the nation are still keeping an eye on the rising numbers. The jackpot is now worth at least $800 million dollars for the Saturday night drawing. The lump sum one time payout for that prize will be $383 million.
