Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

Festival highlights Tucson’s best Mexican food

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ever seen these signs around? If so, you know you’re on the right track for the best food. But this weekend you won’t need to do all the driving. That’s because The Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food festival is taking place.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

47 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Nov. 10-13 🎈🍺🎤

'Tis the weekend for festivals, it seems. Here's a look at what's happening this weekend: Dusk Music Festival returns, as does a festival in Marana offering tethered hot air balloon rides. You'll find a family festival near Vail, plus a fall festival hosted by the Santa Cruz River Farmers Market.
TUCSON, AZ
Abigail's Adventures

How to Celebrate the Holidays in Tucson, Arizona

This holiday season, why not consider new ideas of how to celebrate? There are many fun ways to enjoy this season from spending time with loved ones to attending festive events. This is how you can celebrate the holidays in Tucson, Arizona. Read to the end to see a list of great Christmas movies to watch!
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Plants like music too. This local plant nursery makes weekly watering playlists. 🎧

Every day is a magical day at Rozet Nursery in Tucson, but even more so on Sundays. The sun is shining, the birds are singing and the plants are... listening to music?. Sundays are when boutique nursery owner Abby Wing updates Rozet's weekly watering playlist with five new “global grooves” for Tucsonans to jam out to while doing their daily plant watering. You can find the new additions on Rozet's Instagram, and find the full playlist in their Linktree.
TUCSON, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Tucson – November 2022 – Celtic Festival and Highland Games

On a very non Scottish weather like day, the contestants and participants brought out their best kilt for the Celtic Festival and Highland Games at Rillito Racetrack in Tucson. There were numerous tents celebrating all things Scottish and beyond. The highlight were of course the games.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Insects find a new home on Santa Cruz River

The new species were found near the Tangerine Rd portion of the Santa Cruz River. Conservation efforts and climate change have brought three new damselfly species to the Santa Cruz River. The new tenants include the Fiery-Eyed Dancer and two tropical species–the Cerulean Dancer and the Harkness’s Dancer. Freshwater biologist...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Our big ol' guide to gluten-free dining in Tucson

As someone whose loved ones have serious dietary restrictions, I know the frustration that can come with trying to find options that don’t feel like a compromise. While gluten-free options are the highest priority for some diners, it can feel rare for restaurants to take the same care. Many gluten-free diners become creative, favoring cuisines that use rice more than wheat, or becoming home chefs. Here at #ThisIsTucson, we want to take care of some of that legwork for you. Here’s our guide to gluten-free dining in Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Find homestyle Persian meal prep from this local caterer

You might have found her at a booth at Tucson Meet Yourself, her counter a cubbyhole tucked between bigger tents. You might have seen her exquisite saffron and pistachio ice cream in an eight-ounce deli container in a freezer at Caravan Mideastern Foods. But on a given day, you’ll most...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Person shot near Sandario, Manville roads in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A person was shot in rural Pima County late Thursday, Nov. 10. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at a home near North Sandario and West Manville roads. The PCSD said the victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. Copyright 2022...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Five hospitalized after wreck in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First responders are at the scene of a wreck that left five people hospitalized south of Flowing Wells on Thursday, Nov. 10. According to the Tucson Fire Department, the high -speed accident took place at the intersection of Silverbell Road and Goret Road. Drivers...
TUCSON, AZ
25newsnow.com

Teen porch pirates steal bride-to-be’s wedding dress off front porch, couple says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - An engaged couple is asking for help after a group of teenagers stole the bride-to-be’s wedding dress from their front porch. Emily Kronick said she had dreamed of getting married ever since she was a little girl. She said the white gown was perfect, and when she received the notification that it was delivered, she was excited to get home and see it in person.
TUCSON, AZ

