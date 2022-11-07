Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Festival highlights Tucson’s best Mexican food
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ever seen these signs around? If so, you know you’re on the right track for the best food. But this weekend you won’t need to do all the driving. That’s because The Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food festival is taking place.
Phoenix New Times
Tucson Rocker Turned Author Dan Stuart Is Bringing His Latest Crime Novel to Tempe
Revenge and temptation usually go hand in hand. The fleeting pleasure they offer often gives way to regret, yet we can’t resist them. Get tangled up in this terrible twosome, and you’re probably fucked. After reading Dan Stuart’s latest book, Marlowe’s Revenge, it's apparent the former Green on...
KOLD-TV
Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food Festival
ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Tucson woman spreading love to shelter cats, dogs. Teri Bambauer has been spreading the love to shelter cats and dogs for years.
thisistucson.com
47 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Nov. 10-13 🎈🍺🎤
'Tis the weekend for festivals, it seems. Here's a look at what's happening this weekend: Dusk Music Festival returns, as does a festival in Marana offering tethered hot air balloon rides. You'll find a family festival near Vail, plus a fall festival hosted by the Santa Cruz River Farmers Market.
How to Celebrate the Holidays in Tucson, Arizona
This holiday season, why not consider new ideas of how to celebrate? There are many fun ways to enjoy this season from spending time with loved ones to attending festive events. This is how you can celebrate the holidays in Tucson, Arizona. Read to the end to see a list of great Christmas movies to watch!
thisistucson.com
Plants like music too. This local plant nursery makes weekly watering playlists. 🎧
Every day is a magical day at Rozet Nursery in Tucson, but even more so on Sundays. The sun is shining, the birds are singing and the plants are... listening to music?. Sundays are when boutique nursery owner Abby Wing updates Rozet's weekly watering playlist with five new “global grooves” for Tucsonans to jam out to while doing their daily plant watering. You can find the new additions on Rozet's Instagram, and find the full playlist in their Linktree.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – November 2022 – Celtic Festival and Highland Games
On a very non Scottish weather like day, the contestants and participants brought out their best kilt for the Celtic Festival and Highland Games at Rillito Racetrack in Tucson. There were numerous tents celebrating all things Scottish and beyond. The highlight were of course the games.
Special car show honors Ramon's Miracle on 31st Street with a toy drive
Ramon's Miracle on 31st Street needs your help to continue the legacy of the man many considered Tucson's Santa. This year marks 52 years of the special event.
azpm.org
Insects find a new home on Santa Cruz River
The new species were found near the Tangerine Rd portion of the Santa Cruz River. Conservation efforts and climate change have brought three new damselfly species to the Santa Cruz River. The new tenants include the Fiery-Eyed Dancer and two tropical species–the Cerulean Dancer and the Harkness’s Dancer. Freshwater biologist...
thisistucson.com
Our big ol' guide to gluten-free dining in Tucson
As someone whose loved ones have serious dietary restrictions, I know the frustration that can come with trying to find options that don’t feel like a compromise. While gluten-free options are the highest priority for some diners, it can feel rare for restaurants to take the same care. Many gluten-free diners become creative, favoring cuisines that use rice more than wheat, or becoming home chefs. Here at #ThisIsTucson, we want to take care of some of that legwork for you. Here’s our guide to gluten-free dining in Tucson.
Bear spotted Tuesday in Rancho Vistoso area
Arizona Game and Fish Tucson tweeted the sighting, speculating that the bear could be the same one seen twice last week in Oro Valley.
All Souls Procession celebrates loved ones who have passed away
The All Souls Procession brought together hundreds of people from Arizona and out of state who celebrated the lives of loved ones who have passed on.
thisistucson.com
Find homestyle Persian meal prep from this local caterer
You might have found her at a booth at Tucson Meet Yourself, her counter a cubbyhole tucked between bigger tents. You might have seen her exquisite saffron and pistachio ice cream in an eight-ounce deli container in a freezer at Caravan Mideastern Foods. But on a given day, you’ll most...
KOLD-TV
Person shot near Sandario, Manville roads in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A person was shot in rural Pima County late Thursday, Nov. 10. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at a home near North Sandario and West Manville roads. The PCSD said the victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. Copyright 2022...
KOLD-TV
Five hospitalized after wreck in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First responders are at the scene of a wreck that left five people hospitalized south of Flowing Wells on Thursday, Nov. 10. According to the Tucson Fire Department, the high -speed accident took place at the intersection of Silverbell Road and Goret Road. Drivers...
Missing vulnerable 31-year-old woman
The Tucson Police Department is looking for a missing vulnerable 31-year-old woman. The woman is identified as Bianca Diaz.
Tucson Veterans Day Parade: Downtown route and street closures
The Tucson Veterans Day Parade is returning this year for its 101st run, Friday, Nov. 11, after a two-year hiatus.
25newsnow.com
Teen porch pirates steal bride-to-be’s wedding dress off front porch, couple says
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - An engaged couple is asking for help after a group of teenagers stole the bride-to-be’s wedding dress from their front porch. Emily Kronick said she had dreamed of getting married ever since she was a little girl. She said the white gown was perfect, and when she received the notification that it was delivered, she was excited to get home and see it in person.
Special needs nightclub in Tucson attracts more attendees and community support
What started as 10 to 15 attendees, the special needs nightclub in Tucson, Club Zeus, is seeing more than 100 people come to the once-a-month dance party.
thisistucson.com
Get permanent jewelry, from bracelets to necklaces, at this new Tucson boutique ✨
The permanent jewelry trend has made its way to Tucson and it’s here to stay, well, permanently. Local salon owner Emily Buckley brought the trend to Tucson this summer after seeing permanent jewelry go viral on social media. “I felt like it was getting really trendy on TikTok and...
