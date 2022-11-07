Whether it’s because of Kyrie Irving’s absence or a change in philosophy with a new coach, the Brooklyn Nets are thriving with Kevin Durant being the lone bus driver. In the four games they have played so far without Irving (and since firing Steve Nash for that matter), the Nets have turned into one of the best offensive and defensive teams in the NBA. As Stat Muse pointed out, they rank seventh in offense and first in defense. They have also won three matches in the process, with their lone defeat in that span coming at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO