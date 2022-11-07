ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

NESN

Several Celtics Made This Late-Game Request To Joe Mazzulla

Every Celtics player who took the floor Monday night at FedExForum was willing and eager to take on one of the NBA’s more difficult challenges. Boston kicked off its week by traveling to Memphis to battle a hot Grizzlies team that’s led by one of the league’s most dynamic offensive players, Ja Morant. Morant, as he does to virtually every team he plays, gave the Celtics plenty of trouble to the tune of 27 points on the evening as the game shifted to the fourth quarter.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons’ backcourt will be league leaders in this category

The Detroit Pistons got a much-needed win over OKC last night behind a sizzling second half in which they turned up the defensive intensity. The Pistons still shot the ball terribly, but luckily so did the Thunder, so the big difference in the game was that Detroit dominated the battle of the boards with a 58-46 edge overall.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win

The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

The stark contrast for Kevin Durant, Nets when Kyrie Irving sits out

Whether it’s because of Kyrie Irving’s absence or a change in philosophy with a new coach, the Brooklyn Nets are thriving with Kevin Durant being the lone bus driver. In the four games they have played so far without Irving (and since firing Steve Nash for that matter), the Nets have turned into one of the best offensive and defensive teams in the NBA. As Stat Muse pointed out, they rank seventh in offense and first in defense. They have also won three matches in the process, with their lone defeat in that span coming at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Boston Celtics: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies didn't beat the Boston Celtics last season. Memphis also hasn't lost a game on its home floor this season. Something has got to give. Memphis (7-3) is hosting the reigning Eastern Conference champions on Monday night at FedxForum. Boston (6-3) is a 3.5-point favorite in what should be one of the top games on day where all 30 NBA teams are in action.
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122

SAN ANTONIO -- — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. “Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thecomeback.com

High school football fans hilariously mess with referee

High school football is known to be taken very seriously in Texas, but it appears that one school needs to take its security far more seriously after a fan incident in San Antonio. The incident occurred in a matchup between the San Antonio Marshall Rams and San Antonio Churchill back...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

San Antonio, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Brackenridge High School basketball team will have a game with Mccollum High School on November 09, 2022, 15:30:00.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

