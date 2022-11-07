Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Several Celtics Made This Late-Game Request To Joe Mazzulla
Every Celtics player who took the floor Monday night at FedExForum was willing and eager to take on one of the NBA’s more difficult challenges. Boston kicked off its week by traveling to Memphis to battle a hot Grizzlies team that’s led by one of the league’s most dynamic offensive players, Ja Morant. Morant, as he does to virtually every team he plays, gave the Celtics plenty of trouble to the tune of 27 points on the evening as the game shifted to the fourth quarter.
Detroit Pistons: Sizzling second half shows defensive potential
The Detroit Pistons picked up their 3rd victory of the young season, defeating the OKC Thunder 112-103 at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons got off to a slow start, falling behind at the half by 15 points. The Pistons came out sizzling hot in the 3rd quarter, outscoring OKC 36-22...
Yardbarker
John Salley Says He Apologized To LeBron James For Saying That Carmelo Anthony Should Have Been The First Pick Of The 2003 NBA Draft
There are times in NBA Draft history when a player comes along who is a no-brainer for the first overall pick. We are about to witness one such moment next year, with Victor Wembanyama coming into the NBA and the last time there was such clarity on who goes no. 1, was probably LeBron James back in 2003.
Detroit Pistons’ backcourt will be league leaders in this category
The Detroit Pistons got a much-needed win over OKC last night behind a sizzling second half in which they turned up the defensive intensity. The Pistons still shot the ball terribly, but luckily so did the Thunder, so the big difference in the game was that Detroit dominated the battle of the boards with a 58-46 edge overall.
Short-handed Memphis Grizzlies not discouraged after home loss to Boston Celtics
Ja Morant was in a light mood after the Memphis Grizzlies lost to Boston Celtics on Monday. It's not that he was happy with losing, but he was pleased with the effort in the 109-106 loss, considering the Grizzlies were short-handed. The Grizzlies (7-4) played without Steven Adams, who was...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win
The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Win vs. Pistons: Tatum and Brown Combine for 61 Points as Boston Rolls to Fourth-Straight Victory
Last season, the Pistons consistently gave the Celtics a hard time, including coming into TD Garden and walking out with a win. Boston knew not to take them lightly or look ahead to Friday's game against the Nuggets. Maintaining focus and handling business, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined ...
NBA Executive Reveals Kyrie Irving’s Next Possible Team
NBA headlines have been dominated by Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets the last few days and will continue to be for the foreseeable future. What is occurring between the two sides is unprecedented stuff and garnering a ton of attention. Irving is currently suspended for at least five games...
The stark contrast for Kevin Durant, Nets when Kyrie Irving sits out
Whether it’s because of Kyrie Irving’s absence or a change in philosophy with a new coach, the Brooklyn Nets are thriving with Kevin Durant being the lone bus driver. In the four games they have played so far without Irving (and since firing Steve Nash for that matter), the Nets have turned into one of the best offensive and defensive teams in the NBA. As Stat Muse pointed out, they rank seventh in offense and first in defense. They have also won three matches in the process, with their lone defeat in that span coming at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks.
Spots still open for NBA’s new network of youth basketball leagues
This fall, the NBA and WNBA launched the Jr. NBA Leagues, professionally led recreational basketball leagues for kids ages 6 to 14. The 76ers are among eight professional teams helping to get the effort off the ground.
NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Celtics prediction, odds and pick – 11/9/2022
The Detroit Pistons (3-8) take on the Boston Celtics (7-3) on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Celtics prediction and pick. Detroit is just 3-8 this season following their nine-point win over Oklahoma City on Monday. They’ve faired slightly...
OKC Thunder Set To Reveal ‘City Edition’ Uniforms Friday Night
The Oklahoma City Thunder, like the other 29 NBA franchises, announced and revealed its “City Edition” uniforms for the 2022-23 NBA season Thursday morning. According to the team, the uniforms were designed in conjunction with Nike. Part of the mostly-black jersey and shorts’ design include a red panel,...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Boston Celtics: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies didn't beat the Boston Celtics last season. Memphis also hasn't lost a game on its home floor this season. Something has got to give. Memphis (7-3) is hosting the reigning Eastern Conference champions on Monday night at FedxForum. Boston (6-3) is a 3.5-point favorite in what should be one of the top games on day where all 30 NBA teams are in action.
Paul George makes sure Clippers maintain mastery of Lakers
Paul George scored 29 points and Norman Powell added 18 off the bench as the Los Angeles Clippers extended their
Nets undergoing remarkable statistical turnaround since Kyrie Irving suspension
The Nets have quickly turned themselves into the top rated defense in the league since Kyrie Irving was suspended, as the team has turned things around.
ESPN
Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122
SAN ANTONIO -- — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. “Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch...
thecomeback.com
High school football fans hilariously mess with referee
High school football is known to be taken very seriously in Texas, but it appears that one school needs to take its security far more seriously after a fan incident in San Antonio. The incident occurred in a matchup between the San Antonio Marshall Rams and San Antonio Churchill back...
San Antonio, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Brackenridge High School basketball team will have a game with Mccollum High School on November 09, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Comments / 0