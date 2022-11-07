Read full article on original website
A ‘Lost’ rip-off which was canceled twice takes off on Netflix past two heavyweights in its first week
The battle for the top spot on Netflix is always viable to heat up with a near endless supply of releases, with the last week seeing two originals go toe-to-toe. Just narrowly soaring past its competition was the fourth and final season of Manifest, which managed to track just ahead of David Tennant’s latest foray into crime drama, Inside Man. Boasting 57 million hours viewed in its first week, it was just ahead of Tennant’s series which was just why of 53 million hours.
BBC Studios Takes Full Ownership of ‘The British Tribe Next Door’ Producer Voltage TV, Buying Out Channel 4 Minority Stake
BBC Studios has taken full ownership of British factual producer Voltage TV, whose credits include “Inside the Factory” and “The British Tribe Next Door.” The BBC’s production and distribution arm buys out Channel 4’s minority stake in Voltage via its C4 Growth Fund, which has been in place since 2015. The deal signifies a renewed investment in unscripted by BBC Studios. The business has had a long-standing relationship with Voltage TV, which was founded in 2013 by Sanjay Singhal and Steve Nam. The company works closely with British broadcasters such as the BBC and ITV as well as streamers Netflix and Amazon...
ITV’s New Streaming Service Prepares to Launch in Time for Holiday Binge-Watching
U.K. broadcaster ITV’s new streaming service ITVX will launch on Dec. 8, the broadcaster confirmed Monday. The free streamer, which replaces previous catch-up service ITV Hub, will debut with more than 10,000 hours of free programming, as well as premium originals such as “A Spy Among Friends” and “The Confessions of Frannie Langton.” The service will be rolling out across devices and platforms in the coming weeks, though all originals are only launching on Dec. 8. The platform will contain historic and current ITV dramas, as well asdocumentaries and films. It will also include all of ITV’s channels, as well as...
Prime Video is getting better than ever – here are 2 must-watch releases coming soon
Now that the first season of Prime Video’s hugely expensive Lord of the Rings series has wrapped up, attention is going to increasingly turn to some of the other big new releases that Amazon’s streaming service has coming down the pike. The Lord of the Rings: Rings of...
Everyone is bingeing this dark new British crime thriller on Netflix
Anyone has it in them to snap and become a murderer, Stanley Tucci’s death row inmate ominously warns in Inside Man, a 4-episode BBC One/Netflix crime drama that’s currently dominating the streamer’s Top 10 chart in the US. “All it takes is a good reason, and a...
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 8
Today is Election Day and the people have voted! The Peripheral, the sci-fi series produced by the creators of Westworld and starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a VR gamer who finds an alternate reality (or something, it's puzzling!), is president of Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Peter Capaldi's thriller The Devil's Hour surged up to the third spot, as Harry Styles' My Policeman drops down to No. 4. Things should stay relatively unchanged over the next few days until the weekend, when Emily Blunt's new Western The English premieres.
9 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)
The nine top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
Which Streaming Services Should You Cancel This Month? Not Netflix
OK, we know, we know. This is the month Netflix launches its ad-based subscription for $7. But you only get one stream with that, and prices on the other plans are not changing. With that said, it's a service you want to rock with this November for sure, especially with House of the Dragon, Rings of Power and She-Hulk already wrapped.
Shonda Rhimes is leading a group of creators upset by Netflix's new ad-supported tier because it interrupts storytelling, report says
CNBC reported that the Bridgerton series creator expressed her concerns about the new tier to Netflix, which now runs about 2.5 minutes of ads per episode.
The 3 Netflix series dominating the streamer in the US today
The top-performing Netflix series in the US at the moment include everything from a new horror anthology to a hit series from the Netflix creator with the hot hand at the moment (Ryan Murphy), as well as a heartfelt book-to-Netflix-show adaptation that’s in the #1 spot on the streaming giant today.
The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and More in November 2022
Remember learning about cornucopias every November in school? This is what they were talking about. There's an abundance of good TV in this month's lineup, starting with the high-profile release of the new season of The Crown. Yellowstone fans are feasting especially well in November, with the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 and the debut of the new Taylor Sheridan series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone. Plus, Emily Blunt gets in on the Western action with Prime Video's The English.
Top 10 most-watched series on Netflix from last week
The talk of streaming (Photo by Thiago Prudencio / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Ready or not, there's a Netflix show out there calling your name. We've all gotten fixated on a show we just can't take our eyes off of. There's nothing wrong with that. Sometimes the biggest issue is finding the next one to fire up once your latest choice comes to an end. Allow us to help. Check out the series that have been the most watched on Netflix over the past week ending October 30:10. "Little Angel: Volume 1" Netflix Hours watched: 10,800,000 9. "Big Mouth: Season 6" Netflix Hours watched: 13,590,0008. "28 Days Haunted: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 13,670,0007. "The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 13,830,0006. "Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3" Netflix Hours watched: 14,060,0005. "DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" Netflix Hours watched: 40,960,0004. "Love Is Blind: Season 3" Netflix Hours watched: 42,070,0003. "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 49,950,0002. "The Watcher: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 67,510,0001. "From Scratch: Limited Series" Netflix Hours watched: 72,020,00011
Fremantle Acquires U.K. Documentary Powerhouse 72 Films in Major Deal
Fremantle has acquired a majority stake in David Glover and Mark Raphael’s factual powerhouse 72 Films, the producers behind “9/11: One Day in America,” “The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty” and “All or Nothing: Arsenal.” The deal is the latest in a string of acquisitions for the Bertelsmann and RTL Group-owned Fremantle, which has been expanding aggressively in scripted in the last year. The acquisition of 72 Films is a major coup in the non-scripted arena for the company considering the production company’s excellent track record of documentary hits. Under the deal, Fremantle says it will provide 72 Films with its “global...
The English (2022 series) Amazon Prime Video, Emily Blunt, trailer, release date
America, 1890. Pawnee scout Eli Whipp and English aristocrat Cornelia Locke are thrown together as they both seek to right the wrongs of their pasts. Startattle.com – The English | Amazon Prime Video. Network: Amazon Prime Video. Release date: November 11, 2022 at 12am EST. Cast:. – Emily Blunt...
BritBox cost, plans and shows — all you need to know
BritBox is a streaming service that has a mixture of big TV shows and movies. The core content is provided by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, all mainstream UK broadcasters. But it's important to note that BritBox is available both in the UK and the US. Plus...
Netflix Looks to Acquire Rights to Live Sports Leagues
Netflix has tried to acquire streaming rights to several sports leagues and events over the past few months, though none of its attempts have been successful. The company recently made a bid for the ATP tennis circuit streaming rights for several European nations, including France and the U.K., but then withdrew. The streamer also discussed bids for several other events, including the U.K. rights to the Women’s Tennis Association and cycling competitions, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Hulu in November 2022
This month, Hulu is saying goodbye to old favorites and saying hello to new TV series and movies. November is full of premieres you won't want to miss, including the new true-crime series, Welcome to Chippendales and the Jesse Eisenberg-led Fleishman is in Trouble. If you're searching for what to start streaming next, it's time to check out Hulu.
Netflix Dropping Major Shows From Its New Ad-Supported Subscription Plan
A number of programs that are affiliated with the streaming platform Netflix will not be part of the ad-supported subscription plan. They include Arrested Development and House of Cards, two shows that are synonymous with success on Netflix. Others that will be kept out of the ad-supported plan include Peaky Blinders, The Magicians, The Last Kingdom, The Sinner, Good Girls, Friday Night Lights, and some movies, too.
'Manifest' Has Shot to #1 on Netflix Only One Day After the Season 4 Premiere
Manifest is back! And clearly fans were anxious for season 4, because the show has already shot to #1 on Netflix's list of most-watched shows, only one day after the new season premiered. Currently, the show is sitting above other major titles, including Love Is Blind, which just dropped its...
The Crown season 5 release time in the UK
After another long break between seasons, The Crown season 5 is finally about to hit Netflix and fans are already counting down the hours until the new season’s arrival. Season 5 of Netflix’s Emmy-winning series will follow the British Monarchy during yet another multi-year stretch as the action moves into the 1900s, which was one of the most-talked-about and tragic decades in the history of the monarchy.
