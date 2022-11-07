Even though we're only halfway through the 2022 NFL season, the 2023 coaching carousel is already starting to turn. The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday after their 3-5-1 start, making him the second coach to be fired this season. They proceeded to tab Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach even though he has zero coaching experience in college or the NFL, which serves as a reminder of just how unpredictable the process of hiring a coach can be.

21 HOURS AGO