Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 1935 cold case of Artemus Ogletree and the association with the then-named Hotel President in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
Victim Of Senseless Shooting Still Hasn't Seen Justice In Over A YearStill UnsolvedKansas City, MO
The historic building formerly known as President Hotel has come a long way since 1926 including the 1935 cold caseCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House LoftsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
This historic building operated 5-and-10 cent store, F.W. Woolworth's, from 1928 to 1964 on Troost Avenue in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Brittany Mahomes Drops ‘Fire’ Photos During Chiefs SNF Game, Internet Has Words
While the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans on NFL Sunday Night Football, Brittany Mahomes was in attendance. Donned in black with boots to match and a long red overcoat, she took some pictures from the tunnel and sideline. Fans, as usual, were ready to sound off on just about anything related to the pictures.
Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference
Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Brittany Mahomes Reveals What She ‘Hates’ During Chiefs Game
When it comes to Kansas City Chiefs games, Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany, prefers as little… The post Brittany Mahomes Reveals What She ‘Hates’ During Chiefs Game appeared first on Outsider.
Bill Belichick hints Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets may have stolen signals
The New England Patriots may have won each of their past two battles, but head coach Bill Belichick still seems
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Husband Patrick at Game After Sharing Sexy Maternity Photo
Brittany Mahomes has been sharing her sideline maternity fashion throughout her pregnancy with her and Patrick Mahomes' second baby Brittany Mahomes is continuing to slay her maternity fashion! The soon-to-be mom of two posed on the sidelines at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tennessee Titans in a thrilling Sunday night football matchup which ended with a 20-17 win for the home team. The Kansas City Current co-owner cheered on husband Patrick Mahomes as she posed in a shiny black mini-dress with black, leather thigh-high boots...
KC Chiefs: No NFL violation concerning alcohol night of Britt Reid crash
Kansas City Chiefs say an investigation determined the organization did not violate NFL policy the night Britt Reid crashed, injured Ariel Young.
Colts’ Jeff Saturday could poach ESPN colleague to be quarterbacks coach
What is Jeff Saturday going to do with the Indianapolis Colts?. The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that they have fired head coach Frank Reich and hired ESPN analyst and former Colts center Jeff Saturday to take his place as interim coach. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Saturday,...
FOX Sports
Chiefs marvel at Mahomes yet realize he can't do it alone
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nick Bolton is supposed to be thinking about the next defensive series when he's on the sideline, especially considering the Kansas City Chiefs linebacker is responsible for making sure his guys are lined up properly on the field. Even for Bolton, though, it is...
Bleacher Report
Giants' Xavier McKinney Out a 'Few Weeks' with Hand Injury Suffered in ATV Accident
New York Giants defensive back Xavier McKinney announced Monday on social media that he injured his hand in a crash on an all-terrain vehicle during the team's bye week and will be sidelined for several weeks. McKinney was later placed on the reserve/non-football injury list by the Giants. The 23-year-old...
Bleacher Report
Frank Reich Opens Up on Colts Firing: 'There’s Disappointment and Hurt'
The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday following a brutal 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and he recently opened up about the disappointment he felt following the firing. Reich said, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59 in Indianapolis:. “There’s disappointment and hurt. It hurts. It...
Bleacher Report
Packers Rumors: WRs Frustrated at Being Made Scapegoat After Rodgers' OTA Absence
The Green Bay Packers' wide receiving corps is apparently tired of being scapegoated for the team's offensive struggles. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the criticism of the receivers "isn't sitting well" given Aaron Rodgers' decision to not attend voluntary offseason workouts. The Green Bay offense has been completely lacking in...
Bleacher Report
Early 2023 NFL Coaching Carousel Predictions After Frank Reich Firing
Even though we're only halfway through the 2022 NFL season, the 2023 coaching carousel is already starting to turn. The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday after their 3-5-1 start, making him the second coach to be fired this season. They proceeded to tab Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach even though he has zero coaching experience in college or the NFL, which serves as a reminder of just how unpredictable the process of hiring a coach can be.
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Dusty Baker, James Click to Be Offered New Astros Contracts for 2023
Houston Astros owner Jim Crane will formally offer contracts to both manager Dusty Baker and general manager James Click for the 2023 season, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Baker, 73, said Tuesday he plans to return to the team. "I'll be back, but we're working on it," he told...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 10
The 2022 NFL season is now halfway over. But we're past the halfway point in fantasy leagues. In fact, the stretch run is right around the corner. Coming off the first of two six-team bye weeks this season, some fantasy managers are happy as can be. They are rolling with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and getting San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey back. All is well as they gear up for the fantasy playoffs.
Bleacher Report
Anthony Rizzo Declines $16M Yankees Contract Option for 2023, Becomes Free Agent
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo will enter free agency after declining his $16 million player option for the 2023 season, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The 33-year-old posted a career-high-tying 32 home runs, 75 RBI and a .224 average during the 2022 season. The four-time Gold Glove Award winner and three-time All-Star helped propel the Yanks to the 2022 American League Championship Series.
Bleacher Report
Falcons' Drake London, Cordarrelle Patterson Fantasy Trade Advice Ahead of Deadline
Fantasy football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching, and a trio of Atlanta Falcons should be talked about in that vein. Tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London have underperformed, begging the question as to whether they are good buy-low candidates. On the other hand, running back Cordarrelle Patterson...
Bleacher Report
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Tua Tagovailoa's Fantasy Trade Advice Ahead of Deadline
The fantasy football trade deadline is fast approaching, leaving managers with a difficult decision on whether to sell high or keep riding the wave with the Miami Dolphins' prolific offense. Tyreek Hill comes into Week 10 on pace to set the NFL's single-season receiving record and is the top wideout...
Bleacher Report
1st-Round Rookie Report Card Grades at NFL's Midseason Mark
We've reached the midpoint of the 2022 NFL season, which means, of course, that it's time to fairly and definitively declare whether this year's top 32 selections are perennial stars or total busts. Of course, we jest. It's still too early grade this year's first-round picks with any finality. It...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce share genesis of friendship on ‘Today’ show
The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce gave insights into their friendship off the field.
Comments / 0