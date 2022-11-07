ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Here’s why full results might not be available on election night

By Brad Dress
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OGzTa_0j1zW4iu00

As votes are counted on Tuesday, many Americans will buckle in at home to watch the results of key races come in from across the country.

But it’s unlikely all races will be called on Tuesday night — and that’s normal.

Procedurally, it takes some time for ballots to be counted, especially the large share of mail-in and absentee ballots submitted this election cycle. Only races that can be determined with complete accuracy will be called on Tuesday night.

In the U.S., elections are run by state and local officials, all of which may have differing laws and rules around the ballot counting process.

Some states, for example, allow election officials to start counting ballots weeks before Election Day, while others do not authorize that process to occur until Election Day.

In Pennsylvania, where Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman is running a tight race against GOP candidate Mehmet Oz, ballots cannot be readied to be tabulated until Election Day at 7 a.m. Unofficial returns in Pennsylvania must be reported to the secretary of commonwealth by 5 p.m. on Nov. 15.

In Arizona, another closely watched state this election cycle, ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day, but officials have 20 days to finalize counts, according to The Associated Press.

The Associated Press is the only news organization that does all the math during elections and will call the roughly 7,000 races up and down the ballot .

The organization has more than 4,000 stringers on the ground in all 50 states for Election Day and about 60 people on an election team who will declare winners. It also has a dedicated fact-checking team.

The AP says Election Day is “not a one night affair,” explaining they do not make projections and only call races when it is clear that trailing candidates cannot close the gap.

“When the votes come in and they meet our expectations, it makes it much easier to declare a winner,” Stephen Ohlemacher, an AP election decisionmaker, told his news outlet last week . “When the votes come in and contradict what our expectations are, that’s when we slam on the brakes. We don’t call a winner until there is no path for the trailing candidate to catch the leader.”

In some states there are varying rules on runoffs and recounts in election races that can make the process a bit more complex, particularly in battleground states .

In Georgia, for example, the race between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican nominee Herschel Walker could go to a runoff if neither candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote.

Similarly, Alaska is likely to be the last state to report its unofficial results because of its ranked-choice voting system, in which voters rank candidates in terms of preference. A candidate must receive more than 50 percent of the vote to win.

Ultimately, the most important thing for election callers is accuracy, not speed.

In the 2020 election, the AP says it was 100 percent accurate in calling presidential and congressional races, the same bar the organization will hold itself to on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Nov. 7 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. DEMARAS LASHON ALBRIGHT is a Black Male, 27 years old, 6’ tall, and 139 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ALBRIGHT is wanted for Robbery – Agg. w/Weapon. PEDRO DANIEL CISNEROS-MENA is […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

18-year-old arrested after shooting into car in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) —18-year-old Juaquin Availa is under arrest and facing First Degree Attempted Murder charges after he walked up to a car in the parking lot of a Pueblo business and fired shots at the people inside. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), the dispatch center received a call around 12:41 a.m. Saturday, Nov. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KING-5

Here's why Election Day is always on a Tuesday

WASHINGTON — U.S. elections always happen on a Tuesday. And not just any Tuesday — the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November. It's traditional enough for Americans that we don't often question it, but weekday elections are actually a bit of an oddity — the Pew Research Center says most similiar democracies hold their national elections on the weekend.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections: When will we know the results state by state?

American voters find their country fractured politically and culturally ahead of this year’s midterm elections, taking place nationwide on Tuesday 8 November.Many are anxious about the future of democracy itself, given that the results in a number of high-profile contests are likely to be called into question by imitators of former president Donald Trump, many of whom have been endorsed by the man himself.Issues from inflation to abortion, immigration and crime will be on people’s minds at the ballot box, as will the performance of president Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the midway point of his difficult...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC News

Here's how we're watching Election Night

The NBC News political unit put together a list of 25 midterm races that could be consequential on election night. Here's a reminder of the dynamics in each race, as well as an hour-by-hour guide to poll closing times for those races. 7 p.m. ET. At 7 p.m. ET, polls...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Midterms 2022 – live: Final polls and predictions in as US readies for election night

With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.Early vote numbers, meanwhile, are surging and have just passed the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle, particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will...
GEORGIA STATE
WFAE

Your election night guide, hour-by-hour

Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Counting in these midterm elections could likely go on a while. Results and control of Congress might not be known for days or weeks. But if you want to get an idea of which way things might be headed, we've...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Polls got it wrong about the midterm election results. Here’s why

Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate are too close to call on Wednesday morning, with final results not expected for weeks. But there is a loser declared for the midterms by Republicans and Democrats alike: Donald Trump.“Trump blasted across media spectrum over Republicans’ midterms performance: ‘Biggest loser tonight,’”blared the Fox News headline on Wednesday.CNN’s Jim Acostareported via Twitter, after speaking with a Trump adviser, that “Trump is livid” and “screaming at everyone” after last night’s disappointing midterm results for the GOP. The adviser went on to slam the former president’s hand-picked contenders: “They were all bad candidates.”...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Election 2022: Everything you need to know

Polls opened across Georgia at 7 a.m. Tuesday for the 2022 midterms, with some experts forecasting this election could be the most consequential in years. Every seat in the House of Representatives is up for grabs, CBS News reports, as are 35 U.S. Senate seats and 36 governorships. >> Stay...
GEORGIA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Election Night Is Officially Over, And It’ll Probably Be A While Before We Know Who Controls Congress

Election Day is officially over, and as of the early hours of Nov. 9, it's still not clear if Democrats or Republicans will control Congress for the next two years. Going into the midterm elections, Republicans boasted there'd be a red wave, and historically it's been rare for the party that holds the White House to also hang onto Congress. But as results started coming in Tuesday night, the wave hadn't materialized. Even Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham admitted as much to NBC News, saying, "Definitely not a Republican wave, that is for darn sure."
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Why we won’t know every result on election night

Texas Senator Ted Cruz asked on Twitter why “only Democrat blue cities take ‘days’ to count their votes” while “the rest of the country manages to get it done on election night.”Not only is that statement completely false, it suggests that so-called “Democrat blue cities” are manipulating the results, amplifying a bogus narrative of widespread voter fraud that has captivated Republican politics in the leadup to 2022 midterm elections.After a Pennsylvania elections official said that it could take “days” to complete the state’s vote count, Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano baselessly asserted “that’s an attempt to have the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KXRM

KXRM

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy