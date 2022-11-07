Read full article on original website
Times News
State police at Frackville
State police at Frackville reported on the following cases investigated by troopers at Schuylkill County locations. • On Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. troopers responded to the Walmart store in the Plaza Mall in Rush Township. Loss prevention personnel observed Ashley Bynon, 28, of Tamaqua, concealing various cosmetic products and placing them into a bag. She then exited the store without paying for any of the items, which had a total value of $149.90. She was stopped by store personnel outside the store and detained. All the items were recovered.
Drug trafficking ‘king’ sentenced in Pike County
MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a man who referred to himself as a “king” in Pike County has been sentenced for drug distribution and other related charges. According to Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin, Ricky Land Jr., 40, was sentenced to 15.25 years to 30.5 years in prison on drug trafficking charges. […]
Man accused of strangling woman in hotel room
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say he strangled a woman inside a hotel room. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on November 6 around 11:40 a.m. officers responded to the Days Inn for a disturbance. Officers said they spoke with the victim who had visible injuries […]
Times News
Schuylkill County man sentenced to 93 months for drug trafficking, guns
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Aaron Walter Gray, 37, of Ashland was sentenced yesterday to 93 month in prison by United States Chief District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for drug trafficking and firearm offenses. According to United States Attorney Gerard...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ex-Bethlehem cop charged with stalking, harassment
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley police officer turned himself in Tuesday afternoon, after being charged with stalking and harassment. Investigators believe he used police resources to follow the whereabouts of his ex-girlfriend. "This is disturbing behavior," said Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck. "You don't know what's going through...
Times News
Man charged with break-in, assault
A Schuylkill County man has been charged with breaking into a home and assaulting a woman in Chestnuthill Township, state police at Fern Ridge say. On July 23, 2020, state police were dispatched early in the morning to the 1100 block of Bluegrass Lane for a report of a woman yelling in the street while handcuffed.
Times News
Summit Hill police log
Summit Hill police report the following incidents:. • A burglary occurred at the Summit View Coin Laundromat, located at 305 E. Ludlow Street in Summit Hill. Between Oct. 29 and 30, someone kicked in a locked door and removed a metal change machine, which was mounted to the wall. An undisclosed amount of coins were stolen. This incident is under investigation and our department is urging anyone with information to contact the department.
Man from Hughesville dies in crash
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A driver was killed, and his passenger was seriously injured in a crash last week in Lycoming County. The one-vehicle wreck happened last Friday afternoon on Northway Road in Eldred Township. State police said Stephen Ranck, 66, from Hughesville, died after losing control of his...
Two sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in death
MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the sentencing of two people for selling fentanyl that resulted in the death of a man. According to District Attorney Ray Tonkin, Brian McKnight, 30, of Milford, and Sarah Turner, 34, of Matamoras, pleaded guilty to charges after an investigation found they sold fentanyl that caused the death […]
skooknews.com
Victim Identified in Wednesday Morning's Fatal Crash in Schuylkill County
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Schuylkill County on Wednesday morning. According to Troopers, the crash occurred on Route 443 just east of Luckenbill Road in Wayne Township near Friedensburg. Police say, just before 5:30am, Michael Mislyan, 19, of Lykens,...
4 Arrested In Allentown Gun Sting: Police
Four Allentown men are in custody following a "targeted operation" by state and local police, authorities announced. The group were arrested on Friday, Nov. 4 on various charges in a sting, said Allentown Assistance Police Chief Michael Becker in a statement. Three firearms were recovered during the arrests, Becker added,...
Times News
Tamaqua police log
Tamaqua police released information on several cases:. • An Easton woman wanted on a warrant for possession of illegal narcotics was taken into custody by Tamaqua police on Oct. 25. Officers located Tabitha Comstock, 23, on Market Street around 3:45 a.m. and learned she was wanted on the warrant from...
skooknews.com
Saint Clair Man Wanted in Carbon County Taken into Custody by Borough Police
A Saint Clair man wanted in Carbon County on retail theft charges. According to Saint Clair Police, on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, Saint Clair Police served a warrant at 52 Ann Street in the borough for 50-Year-Old, Paul Lapinsky. Lapinsky was wanted by Mahoning Township Police in Carbon County on...
Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers
The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
Son stabs mother at Pa. motel: report
A Pennsylvania woman is recovering after state police say her son stabbed her, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred Saturday evening at the Plateau Motel on Route 9-40 in Kidder Township, Carbon County, according to the news outlet. Citing a press release, the site said Michelle Sacerdote,...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 women shot in Allentown Tuesday night
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Two women were shot in Allentown Tuesday night, but police say there is no danger to the community. Just after 7 p.m., police were responding to a call about a disturbance in the 700 block of St. John Street when they determined a shooting took place.
WFMZ-TV Online
Carbon County teen charged with attempted homicide in stabbing of mother
KIDDER TWP., Pa. -- A 19-year-old Carbon County man is charged with attempted homicide for allegedly stabbing his mother. State police said the stabbing happened shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday at the Plateau Motel on Route 940 in Kidder Township. Police said the victim told troopers her son, Jonathan Sacerdote,...
Luzerne County inmate escapes from custody on PA Turnpike
EYEWITNESS NEW (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say an inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County. According to officials with the Luzerne County Correctional Facility (LCCF), on November 5, 21-year-old inmate Michael MacDonald was released from LCCF into the custody of Recovery Centers of […]
Times News
Schuylkill County marriage licenses
Alexis Cheyenne Ziegenfus and Isaac Daniel Lorah, both of New Ringgold. April H. Donnon and Eric W. Weiss, both of Tamaqua. Melissa Nicole Groff and Adam David Bush, both of Tamaqua. Jesse Joanna Russell and William C. Vanko, both of McAdoo. Alejandra Benigno De Jesus and Geraldo Gonzalez Pimentel, both...
Man, woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Lehigh County, police say
A man and a woman were hurt about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver on the northbound side of Mauser Street near Route 145 in North Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. The 42-year-old man and the 38-year-old woman are from the Laurys Station neighborhood...
