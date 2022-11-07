ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

Times News

State police at Frackville

State police at Frackville reported on the following cases investigated by troopers at Schuylkill County locations. • On Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. troopers responded to the Walmart store in the Plaza Mall in Rush Township. Loss prevention personnel observed Ashley Bynon, 28, of Tamaqua, concealing various cosmetic products and placing them into a bag. She then exited the store without paying for any of the items, which had a total value of $149.90. She was stopped by store personnel outside the store and detained. All the items were recovered.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Drug trafficking ‘king’ sentenced in Pike County

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a man who referred to himself as a “king” in Pike County has been sentenced for drug distribution and other related charges. According to Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin, Ricky Land Jr., 40, was sentenced to 15.25 years to 30.5 years in prison on drug trafficking charges. […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of strangling woman in hotel room

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say he strangled a woman inside a hotel room. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on November 6 around 11:40 a.m. officers responded to the Days Inn for a disturbance. Officers said they spoke with the victim who had visible injuries […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Ex-Bethlehem cop charged with stalking, harassment

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley police officer turned himself in Tuesday afternoon, after being charged with stalking and harassment. Investigators believe he used police resources to follow the whereabouts of his ex-girlfriend. "This is disturbing behavior," said Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck. "You don't know what's going through...
Times News

Man charged with break-in, assault

A Schuylkill County man has been charged with breaking into a home and assaulting a woman in Chestnuthill Township, state police at Fern Ridge say. On July 23, 2020, state police were dispatched early in the morning to the 1100 block of Bluegrass Lane for a report of a woman yelling in the street while handcuffed.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Summit Hill police log

Summit Hill police report the following incidents:. • A burglary occurred at the Summit View Coin Laundromat, located at 305 E. Ludlow Street in Summit Hill. Between Oct. 29 and 30, someone kicked in a locked door and removed a metal change machine, which was mounted to the wall. An undisclosed amount of coins were stolen. This incident is under investigation and our department is urging anyone with information to contact the department.
SUMMIT HILL, PA
Newswatch 16

Man from Hughesville dies in crash

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A driver was killed, and his passenger was seriously injured in a crash last week in Lycoming County. The one-vehicle wreck happened last Friday afternoon on Northway Road in Eldred Township. State police said Stephen Ranck, 66, from Hughesville, died after losing control of his...
HUGHESVILLE, PA
WBRE

Two sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in death

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the sentencing of two people for selling fentanyl that resulted in the death of a man. According to District Attorney Ray Tonkin, Brian McKnight, 30, of Milford, and Sarah Turner, 34, of Matamoras, pleaded guilty to charges after an investigation found they sold fentanyl that caused the death […]
MATAMORAS, PA
Daily Voice

4 Arrested In Allentown Gun Sting: Police

Four Allentown men are in custody following a "targeted operation" by state and local police, authorities announced. The group were arrested on Friday, Nov. 4 on various charges in a sting, said Allentown Assistance Police Chief Michael Becker in a statement. Three firearms were recovered during the arrests, Becker added,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Tamaqua police log

Tamaqua police released information on several cases:. • An Easton woman wanted on a warrant for possession of illegal narcotics was taken into custody by Tamaqua police on Oct. 25. Officers located Tabitha Comstock, 23, on Market Street around 3:45 a.m. and learned she was wanted on the warrant from...
TAMAQUA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers

The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Son stabs mother at Pa. motel: report

A Pennsylvania woman is recovering after state police say her son stabbed her, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred Saturday evening at the Plateau Motel on Route 9-40 in Kidder Township, Carbon County, according to the news outlet. Citing a press release, the site said Michelle Sacerdote,...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 women shot in Allentown Tuesday night

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Two women were shot in Allentown Tuesday night, but police say there is no danger to the community. Just after 7 p.m., police were responding to a call about a disturbance in the 700 block of St. John Street when they determined a shooting took place.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County inmate escapes from custody on PA Turnpike

EYEWITNESS NEW (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say an inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County. According to officials with the Luzerne County Correctional Facility (LCCF), on November 5, 21-year-old inmate Michael MacDonald was released from LCCF into the custody of Recovery Centers of […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Schuylkill County marriage licenses

Alexis Cheyenne Ziegenfus and Isaac Daniel Lorah, both of New Ringgold. April H. Donnon and Eric W. Weiss, both of Tamaqua. Melissa Nicole Groff and Adam David Bush, both of Tamaqua. Jesse Joanna Russell and William C. Vanko, both of McAdoo. Alejandra Benigno De Jesus and Geraldo Gonzalez Pimentel, both...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

