Man accused of strangling woman in hotel room
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say he strangled a woman inside a hotel room. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on November 6 around 11:40 a.m. officers responded to the Days Inn for a disturbance. Officers said they spoke with the victim who had visible injuries […]
Lebanon man was among the three killed in shooting rampage in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT — A Lebanon man was one of three individuals killed Saturday in a shooting rampage in eastern Lycoming County. Jerry Zhering, 55, was shot after returning to a cabin along Route 239 in Jordan Twp. from archery deer hunting, Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. said. He was the...
Times News
Police investigate identity theft/fraud
State police reported investigating several instances of identity theft and scams. • State police at the Bethlehem barracks said a 60-year-old Slatington man on Oakwood lane in Washington Township reported an identity theft at 5:33 p.m. Nov. 1. • A Schuylkill County woman was bilked out of $1,000 recently in...
skooknews.com
Frackville Woman Identified as Victim in Fatal Interstate 81 Crash Early Monday
A Frackville woman has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County early Monday morning. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Jonestown, the crash occurred just after 12:30am on Interstate 81 northbound near mile marker 101.8 in Pine Grove Township. Troopers say...
Times News
State police at Frackville
State police at Frackville reported on the following cases investigated by troopers at Schuylkill County locations. • On Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. troopers responded to the Walmart store in the Plaza Mall in Rush Township. Loss prevention personnel observed Ashley Bynon, 28, of Tamaqua, concealing various cosmetic products and placing them into a bag. She then exited the store without paying for any of the items, which had a total value of $149.90. She was stopped by store personnel outside the store and detained. All the items were recovered.
Woman strangled, punched during domestic
South Williamsport, Pa. — South Williamsport Police accused a man of strangling and punching a woman as she was lying on the ground. Police spoke with Nicholas Charles Maxson during an investigation into a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Winthrop Street on Oct. 28. Maxson was sitting next to the crying woman with his arm around her when police arrived. They were separated by police. ...
Man from Hughesville dies in crash
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A driver was killed, and his passenger was seriously injured in a crash last week in Lycoming County. The one-vehicle wreck happened last Friday afternoon on Northway Road in Eldred Township. State police said Stephen Ranck, 66, from Hughesville, died after losing control of his...
skooknews.com
Disturbance in Ashland Leads to Arrest of Man for Fighting with Police
A man is facing charges after he fought with police during an incident in Ashland on Sunday morning. According to court papers, on Sunday morning, around 9:45am, Ashland Police were called to the 1900 Block of Walnut Street in Ashland for a disturbance. Police officer Harry Brown arrived at the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pottstown man apparent victim of fatal shooting in Reading
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the man who died after a shooting in Reading over the weekend. Jefferson Etienne, 38, of Pottstown, was one of two people who were reportedly wounded by gunfire in the 400 block of South 16th Street early Saturday morning.
Man charged with punching officer during foot chase
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say a Kingston officer was punched multiple times during a foot chase. According to the Kingston Police Department, officers were called Sunday for a report of someone trespassing in the backyard of a home in the 400 block of Rutter Avenue around 2:30 p.m. […]
Times News
Carbon County court — ARD
Seven defendants in pending driving under the influence cases were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Friday by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program, their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to...
Times News
Blakeslee man charged with stabbing mother multiple times
A 19-year-old Blakeslee man is charged with stabbing his mother at a Kidder Township motel Saturday night. Jonathan Sacerdote was charged after police said he admitted stabbing his 57-year-old mother “multiple times in the head and every single part of her body.”. State police at Fern Ridge were called...
Woman charged with assault inside store
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police arrested a woman from Hanover Township on charges she assaulted another woman inside the Walmart Sup
Man charged with threatening to post intimate pictures of woman
NANTICOKE — Nanticoke police charged Brandon Heaton with threatening to post intimate pictures of a woman unless she paid him, according to court records. The woman reported she was in a relationship with Heaton, 39, and he had pictures of sexual moments they took together, court records say. She...
local21news.com
Harrisburg man arrested on number of charges including indecent assault, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A Harrisburg man has been arrested for an incident earlier this year for which he is facing a number of charges, including Unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and indecent assault on a person under 16 along with another charge, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.
Times News
Schuylkill County man sentenced to 93 months for drug trafficking, guns
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Aaron Walter Gray, 37, of Ashland was sentenced yesterday to 93 month in prison by United States Chief District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for drug trafficking and firearm offenses. According to United States Attorney Gerard...
Police looking for tattooed suspects
Williamsport, Pa. — Police are looking for a man and woman they believe stole a wallet that was accidentally left behind in a grocery store cart. Police say a 31-year-old South Williamsport woman left her wallet in a cart at the Weis Market on River Avenue in Loyalsock Township on Sept. 18. The tan wallet, which is valued at $30, also contained $30 in cash. Surveillance video shows two suspects:...
Times News
Police investigate animal cruelty case
An animal cruelty case that was reported to state police at the Fogelsville barracks is under investigation. Police said they were called on Oct. 12 to the 22 block of Golden Key Road in Weisenberg Township to investigate the incident.
FOX43.com
