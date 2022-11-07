Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in AmericaTravel MavenBernville, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
Times News
State police at Frackville
State police at Frackville reported on the following cases investigated by troopers at Schuylkill County locations. • On Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. troopers responded to the Walmart store in the Plaza Mall in Rush Township. Loss prevention personnel observed Ashley Bynon, 28, of Tamaqua, concealing various cosmetic products and placing them into a bag. She then exited the store without paying for any of the items, which had a total value of $149.90. She was stopped by store personnel outside the store and detained. All the items were recovered.
Times News
Schuylkill County marriage licenses
Alexis Cheyenne Ziegenfus and Isaac Daniel Lorah, both of New Ringgold. April H. Donnon and Eric W. Weiss, both of Tamaqua. Melissa Nicole Groff and Adam David Bush, both of Tamaqua. Jesse Joanna Russell and William C. Vanko, both of McAdoo. Alejandra Benigno De Jesus and Geraldo Gonzalez Pimentel, both...
Man from Hughesville dies in crash
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A driver was killed, and his passenger was seriously injured in a crash last week in Lycoming County. The one-vehicle wreck happened last Friday afternoon on Northway Road in Eldred Township. State police said Stephen Ranck, 66, from Hughesville, died after losing control of his...
Times News
Carbon County court — ARD
Seven defendants in pending driving under the influence cases were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Friday by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program, their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to...
skooknews.com
Over $10,000 in Scrap Metal Stolen from Lot in Southern Schuylkill County
State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars of scrap metal from a lot in Schuylkill County. According to Troopers, in late October, Troopers responded to a staging lot for Haugland Energy in the area of 1500 Long Run Road in Wayne Township near Friedensburg for a report of theft of scrap metal.
Lebanon man was among the three killed in shooting rampage in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT — A Lebanon man was one of three individuals killed Saturday in a shooting rampage in eastern Lycoming County. Jerry Zhering, 55, was shot after returning to a cabin along Route 239 in Jordan Twp. from archery deer hunting, Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. said. He was the...
Fire destroys garage in Wyoming County
LAKE WINOLA, Pa. — A fire destroyed a garage in Wyoming County. It happened around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday in Falls Township, just south of Lake Winola. The fire marshal was on the scene, but there's no word on a cause. No injuries were reported in the fire. Want to...
Times News
ON THIS DATE NOVEMBER 9, 1987
Joette Grigalonis, a 23-year-old certified dental assistant from Pottsville, who has studied dancing since the age of eight, won the 1988 Miss Pocono Scholarship Pageant Sunday afternoon, earning a chance at the Miss Pennsylvania title. Miss Grigalonis captivated the capacity audience, as well as the six judges, with her talent,...
Students destress before school day in Schuylkill Haven
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Students in Schuylkill County got to take a break and focus on their mental health. Students at Schuylkill Haven Area High School got to take part in a new initiative called mental health mornings. Once a semester, teachers invite students into their classrooms for self-care...
skooknews.com
Victim Identified in Wednesday Morning's Fatal Crash in Schuylkill County
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Schuylkill County on Wednesday morning. According to Troopers, the crash occurred on Route 443 just east of Luckenbill Road in Wayne Township near Friedensburg. Police say, just before 5:30am, Michael Mislyan, 19, of Lykens,...
Times News
Summit Hill police log
Summit Hill police report the following incidents:. • A burglary occurred at the Summit View Coin Laundromat, located at 305 E. Ludlow Street in Summit Hill. Between Oct. 29 and 30, someone kicked in a locked door and removed a metal change machine, which was mounted to the wall. An undisclosed amount of coins were stolen. This incident is under investigation and our department is urging anyone with information to contact the department.
Times News
Opinion: No. Lehigh municipal plan is one to emulate
Intermunicipal cooperation is a goal many statewide planners have been supporting for decades. They see it as a way forward for smaller communities which have limited resources and are being pressed by rising costs, static or declining population and a shrinking tax base. This is one prime reason why townships...
skooknews.com
Kulpmont Man Arrested for Destroying Pool with Fireworks in Ashland
A Kulpmont man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after he allegedly destroyed a pool in Ashland with a firework. According to court documents, on October 4th, 2022, Ashland Police were called to the 1400 Block of Centre Street for a report of fireworks being thrown into a pool.
skooknews.com
Frackville Woman Identified as Victim in Fatal Interstate 81 Crash Early Monday
A Frackville woman has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County early Monday morning. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Jonestown, the crash occurred just after 12:30am on Interstate 81 northbound near mile marker 101.8 in Pine Grove Township. Troopers say...
Times News
Police investigate identity theft/fraud
State police reported investigating several instances of identity theft and scams. • State police at the Bethlehem barracks said a 60-year-old Slatington man on Oakwood lane in Washington Township reported an identity theft at 5:33 p.m. Nov. 1. • A Schuylkill County woman was bilked out of $1,000 recently in...
Driver dies after crashing into multiple trees
ELDRED TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man has died after he drove his car 23 feet over an embankment and crashed into multiple trees. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 4 around 3:30 p.m. a car driven by Stephen Rank, 66, of Hughesville, was traveling along Northway Road in Eldred Township. […]
Pedestrian struck and killed in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday in Luzerne County. The Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township was shut down between Fellows Ave and Oxford Street after the late afternoon wreck. The coroner was called to the scene, but there's no...
Times News
Seven Republicans win state House races
Five Republican state representatives - including Doyle Heffley of Carbon County - will be returning to Harrisburg to serve in the House of Representatives for the next two years. They will be joined by two other GOP newcomers. The seven Republicans won their races in Tuesday’s election. Heffley defeated...
Election results for 9 seats in Pa. House, Senate to represent Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
There were no upsets among the contested races for seats in the state Senate and House in the Lehigh Valley, according to unofficial election results. Incumbents all held on to their seats. But there will be new representation in parts of the region where no incumbents were on the ballot.
Times News
Monroe County election results
John Fetterman has pulled into the lead in Monroe County with 23,793 votes for U.S. Senator. Mehmet Oz has 17,869 votes. Democrat Josh Shapiro is leading in the race for governor, logging 25,128 votes. Republican Doug Mastriano has 13,053 votes in the governor race. Statewide the Democrats are leading. In...
