State police at Frackville reported on the following cases investigated by troopers at Schuylkill County locations. • On Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. troopers responded to the Walmart store in the Plaza Mall in Rush Township. Loss prevention personnel observed Ashley Bynon, 28, of Tamaqua, concealing various cosmetic products and placing them into a bag. She then exited the store without paying for any of the items, which had a total value of $149.90. She was stopped by store personnel outside the store and detained. All the items were recovered.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO