Tamaqua, PA

Times News

State police at Frackville

State police at Frackville reported on the following cases investigated by troopers at Schuylkill County locations. • On Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. troopers responded to the Walmart store in the Plaza Mall in Rush Township. Loss prevention personnel observed Ashley Bynon, 28, of Tamaqua, concealing various cosmetic products and placing them into a bag. She then exited the store without paying for any of the items, which had a total value of $149.90. She was stopped by store personnel outside the store and detained. All the items were recovered.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Schuylkill County marriage licenses

Alexis Cheyenne Ziegenfus and Isaac Daniel Lorah, both of New Ringgold. April H. Donnon and Eric W. Weiss, both of Tamaqua. Melissa Nicole Groff and Adam David Bush, both of Tamaqua. Jesse Joanna Russell and William C. Vanko, both of McAdoo. Alejandra Benigno De Jesus and Geraldo Gonzalez Pimentel, both...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man from Hughesville dies in crash

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A driver was killed, and his passenger was seriously injured in a crash last week in Lycoming County. The one-vehicle wreck happened last Friday afternoon on Northway Road in Eldred Township. State police said Stephen Ranck, 66, from Hughesville, died after losing control of his...
HUGHESVILLE, PA
Times News

Carbon County court — ARD

Seven defendants in pending driving under the influence cases were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Friday by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program, their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Over $10,000 in Scrap Metal Stolen from Lot in Southern Schuylkill County

State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars of scrap metal from a lot in Schuylkill County. According to Troopers, in late October, Troopers responded to a staging lot for Haugland Energy in the area of 1500 Long Run Road in Wayne Township near Friedensburg for a report of theft of scrap metal.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire destroys garage in Wyoming County

LAKE WINOLA, Pa. — A fire destroyed a garage in Wyoming County. It happened around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday in Falls Township, just south of Lake Winola. The fire marshal was on the scene, but there's no word on a cause. No injuries were reported in the fire. Want to...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Times News

ON THIS DATE NOVEMBER 9, 1987

Joette Grigalonis, a 23-year-old certified dental assistant from Pottsville, who has studied dancing since the age of eight, won the 1988 Miss Pocono Scholarship Pageant Sunday afternoon, earning a chance at the Miss Pennsylvania title. Miss Grigalonis captivated the capacity audience, as well as the six judges, with her talent,...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Times News

Summit Hill police log

Summit Hill police report the following incidents:. • A burglary occurred at the Summit View Coin Laundromat, located at 305 E. Ludlow Street in Summit Hill. Between Oct. 29 and 30, someone kicked in a locked door and removed a metal change machine, which was mounted to the wall. An undisclosed amount of coins were stolen. This incident is under investigation and our department is urging anyone with information to contact the department.
SUMMIT HILL, PA
Times News

Opinion: No. Lehigh municipal plan is one to emulate

Intermunicipal cooperation is a goal many statewide planners have been supporting for decades. They see it as a way forward for smaller communities which have limited resources and are being pressed by rising costs, static or declining population and a shrinking tax base. This is one prime reason why townships...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Kulpmont Man Arrested for Destroying Pool with Fireworks in Ashland

A Kulpmont man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after he allegedly destroyed a pool in Ashland with a firework. According to court documents, on October 4th, 2022, Ashland Police were called to the 1400 Block of Centre Street for a report of fireworks being thrown into a pool.
ASHLAND, PA
Times News

Police investigate identity theft/fraud

State police reported investigating several instances of identity theft and scams. • State police at the Bethlehem barracks said a 60-year-old Slatington man on Oakwood lane in Washington Township reported an identity theft at 5:33 p.m. Nov. 1. • A Schuylkill County woman was bilked out of $1,000 recently in...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Driver dies after crashing into multiple trees

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man has died after he drove his car 23 feet over an embankment and crashed into multiple trees. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 4 around 3:30 p.m. a car driven by Stephen Rank, 66, of Hughesville, was traveling along Northway Road in Eldred Township. […]
HUGHESVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Pedestrian struck and killed in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday in Luzerne County. The Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township was shut down between Fellows Ave and Oxford Street after the late afternoon wreck. The coroner was called to the scene, but there's no...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Seven Republicans win state House races

Five Republican state representatives - including Doyle Heffley of Carbon County - will be returning to Harrisburg to serve in the House of Representatives for the next two years. They will be joined by two other GOP newcomers. The seven Republicans won their races in Tuesday’s election. Heffley defeated...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Monroe County election results

John Fetterman has pulled into the lead in Monroe County with 23,793 votes for U.S. Senator. Mehmet Oz has 17,869 votes. Democrat Josh Shapiro is leading in the race for governor, logging 25,128 votes. Republican Doug Mastriano has 13,053 votes in the governor race. Statewide the Democrats are leading. In...
MONROE COUNTY, PA

