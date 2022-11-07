Read full article on original website
Bill introduced to ban controversial fishing method in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A bill has been introduced for the next session of the Virginia General Assembly to place a two year moratorium on Atlantic menhaden reduction fishing in Virginia’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay. State Delegate Tim Anderson (R)-Virginia Beach is sponsoring the bill. Menhaden are a baitfish that serve as forage for […]
wsvaonline.com
Report: Thousands of Virginia teachers quit from stress
Alarming numbers regarding teacher employment show that an exodus is occurring in Virginia – and the educators who remain are under more stress than ever. A report from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Council found that almost 11-thousand Virginia teachers quit since the beginning of the pandemic, while only 72-hundred first-time teachers have been hired.
This Abandoned Italian Mansion Was the First House with Electricity in Nelson County
Swannanoa in presentSwannanoa (mansion)/ Wikipedia. Villa Swannanoa was constructed in 1912 by philanthropist and entrepreneur James H. Dooley in the Italian Renaissance Revival style.
Yesli Vega concedes to Spanberger in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race
Republican Yesli Vega has conceded to Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) in Virginia's 7th Congressional District race.
wvtf.org
Virginia oaks in danger
There are many things that contribute to the demise of a tree, but the top of the list is one that faces all living things. “I’ve heard people talk about old trees as good friends. It’s hard to see them go, but just like humans they don’t live forever," says Lori Chamberlin with the Virginia Department of Forestry. "Advanced age is a predisposing factor to oak decline.”
Valley Health Closes Luray Gym
LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
Northern Virginia builder demolished homes, stole clients’ money
A Northern Virginia builder pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding his clients after he agreed to build them new homes, but instead simply demolished their existing homes and left them in the lurch.
NBC 29 News
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to midterm election results
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - In a one-on-one interview with NBC29 on Wednesday, November 9, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was hoping for a stronger Republican showing which did not happen. Now he says that both in Washington and Virginia, politicians will have to work together in a potentially divided Congress.
Though Jackpot ticket was bought in California, these Virginians still won big
The jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.
AP: Maryland legalizes recreational marijuana
MARYLAND, USA — Maryland has voted to legalize marijuana, joining 19 states including Virginia and Washington, D.C., according to the Associated Press. The new change will go into effect beginning in July 2023, and those looking to indulge will have to be over the age of 21. The Maryland...
WUSA
Spanberger vs. Vega | US House Virginia District 7: County by county results
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The battle for the 7th Congressional District seat in Virginia is a closely watched race that could help determine who controls the U.S. House. Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger is hoping to win her third term by beating GOP candidate Yesli Vega. Spanberger won each of the the general elections in 2018 and 2020 with just over 50% of the votes. Her campaign centered around her previous work helping constituents, funding law enforcement and supporting abortion rights. Spanberger's campaign team said she is spending the eve of Election Day with volunteers to get people to vote.
🗳️Election 2022: Updated Virginia Midterm Election Results
Get the latest Virginia Midterm Election Results in Election 2022. Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this story.
Virginia Democrats see several Election Day wins, one big loss
As final tallies came in on Election Day, many Virginia Democratic representatives celebrated reelection victories, while one district saw a flip with a Republican win in a tight race.
After his voice entertained Virginia for years, Richmond is honoring his legacy
Most people dream of creating a legacy. Kirby Carmichael, the tall man of soul, turned this dream into a reality. The veteran radio host has entertained Central Virginia for decades.
ValueWalk
Guaranteed Stimulus Check From Virginia: Who Will Get It And When
A new guaranteed income program will give hundreds of dollars to eligible households in Virginia per month for two years. The authorities started accepting applications for the guaranteed income program on October 31. Those who haven’t yet applied for this guaranteed stimulus check from Virginia need to hurry as the...
WSET
Do I need to bring my voter registration to the polls to vote in Virginia?
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Election Day when voters are preparing to go to the polls, a few questions often pop up: What do I have to bring with me? Do I need to bring my voter registration? Do I have to bring an ID?. Here's a quick checklist...
Rep. Wittman wins reelection in Virginia
Wittman has represented the 1st District since 2008, winning by at least 10 points in every election under the old maps.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. business credits increase in wood-burning stove sales to outage concerns
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some people are getting an early start in case Old Man Winter comes knocking with power outages again. NBC29 checked in with ACME Stove & Fireplace Center about current sales right now. Owner Jim Simpkins says more people are buying wood and gas burning stoves just in case the lights go out again.
Bay Journal
Petitions, spills, empty coolers: Menhaden controversy broils in Virginia
Recreational anglers and environmentalists are ratcheting up their pressure on Virginia leaders to shut down large-scale commercial menhaden harvests in the Chesapeake Bay. Advocates collected more than 10,000 signatures calling on Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin to do more to protect the small, oily fish. They submitted the petitions in late October to Youngkin’s office and to the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, which manages the state’s saltwater species and their habitats.
Virginia healthcare leaders launch online tool to address staffing shortage
NORFOLK, Va. — Hospitals across Virginia and in Hampton Roads are in major need of workers. Some medical professionals said a staffing shortage prompted the launch of a new hiring tool. A new website called 'On Board Virginia' was created by staff members with the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare...
