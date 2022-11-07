ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauquier County, VA

WAVY News 10

Bill introduced to ban controversial fishing method in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A bill has been introduced for the next session of the Virginia General Assembly to place a two year moratorium on Atlantic menhaden reduction fishing in Virginia’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay. State Delegate Tim Anderson (R)-Virginia Beach is sponsoring the bill. Menhaden are a baitfish that serve as forage for […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Report: Thousands of Virginia teachers quit from stress

Alarming numbers regarding teacher employment show that an exodus is occurring in Virginia – and the educators who remain are under more stress than ever. A report from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Council found that almost 11-thousand Virginia teachers quit since the beginning of the pandemic, while only 72-hundred first-time teachers have been hired.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Virginia oaks in danger

There are many things that contribute to the demise of a tree, but the top of the list is one that faces all living things. “I’ve heard people talk about old trees as good friends. It’s hard to see them go, but just like humans they don’t live forever," says Lori Chamberlin with the Virginia Department of Forestry. "Advanced age is a predisposing factor to oak decline.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Tracy Leicher

Valley Health Closes Luray Gym

LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
LURAY, VA
NBC 29 News

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to midterm election results

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - In a one-on-one interview with NBC29 on Wednesday, November 9, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was hoping for a stronger Republican showing which did not happen. Now he says that both in Washington and Virginia, politicians will have to work together in a potentially divided Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

AP: Maryland legalizes recreational marijuana

MARYLAND, USA — Maryland has voted to legalize marijuana, joining 19 states including Virginia and Washington, D.C., according to the Associated Press. The new change will go into effect beginning in July 2023, and those looking to indulge will have to be over the age of 21. The Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA

Spanberger vs. Vega | US House Virginia District 7: County by county results

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The battle for the 7th Congressional District seat in Virginia is a closely watched race that could help determine who controls the U.S. House. Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger is hoping to win her third term by beating GOP candidate Yesli Vega. Spanberger won each of the the general elections in 2018 and 2020 with just over 50% of the votes. Her campaign centered around her previous work helping constituents, funding law enforcement and supporting abortion rights. Spanberger's campaign team said she is spending the eve of Election Day with volunteers to get people to vote.
VIRGINIA STATE
ValueWalk

Guaranteed Stimulus Check From Virginia: Who Will Get It And When

A new guaranteed income program will give hundreds of dollars to eligible households in Virginia per month for two years. The authorities started accepting applications for the guaranteed income program on October 31. Those who haven’t yet applied for this guaranteed stimulus check from Virginia need to hurry as the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Bay Journal

Petitions, spills, empty coolers: Menhaden controversy broils in Virginia

Recreational anglers and environmentalists are ratcheting up their pressure on Virginia leaders to shut down large-scale commercial menhaden harvests in the Chesapeake Bay. Advocates collected more than 10,000 signatures calling on Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin to do more to protect the small, oily fish. They submitted the petitions in late October to Youngkin’s office and to the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, which manages the state’s saltwater species and their habitats.
VIRGINIA STATE

