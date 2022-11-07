ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

swcciowa.edu

Southwestern’s board holds November 2022 meeting

The Southwestern Community College (SWCC) board of trustees held their regular board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at 5:30 p.m., in the board room of the college’s Administration Center. The board approved the college’s Early Retirement Policy for fiscal year 2022-23. The policy remained unchanged from the previous...
CRESTON, IA
swcciowa.edu

Graceland and SWCC create agreement for allied health majors

LAMONI, Nov. 8, 2022--Graceland University recently partnered with Southwestern Community College (SWCC) to create an articulation agreement to ease the transfer process into the Graceland University Allied Health program. Health and Movement Science Department Chair Melanie Mason, DAT, worked in partnership with Registrar Peggy Mothershead and SWCC representatives to create...
CRESTON, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines nonprofits say Food Bank of Iowa is hurting their operations

Some Des Moines-area pantries say they could struggle to meet demand this winter after being given a cease and desist email by the Food Bank of Iowa telling them to stop picking up leftovers from retailers in the area. Flashback: The move comes after several nonprofits declined to sign a contract addendum with the Food Bank of Iowa in September that would have required them to provide more food to people in need than they say they're capable of giving.Nonprofits had about two weeks to sign the contract, according to an email to the pantries obtained by Axios. The pantries...
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One

Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Could Waukee be getting a Target?

WAUKEE, Iowa — Waukee currently has multiple construction projects going on, and there are indications that one of them may be a Target. Images posted on the city's website resemble what you see outside most Targets: big red spheres and a red cart corral. KCCI has reached out to...
WAUKEE, IA
B100

Iowa Business Owner Competes on Reality TV Show

Marquas Ashworth already made it big when he launched Ziyad Rye, a whiskey distillery using traditional moonshine recipes. But he decided to double down and further stake his claim by putting his distilling skills to the test on a reality TV show. The 33-year-old Des Moines-based businessman was a contestant...
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Country Star Shares Emotional Moment With Teen At Iowa Show

It's not always the music that can make a concert special, but the personal moments between the artist and the audience that cannot be replicated. On Thursday, October 27th Iowa welcomed one of the biggest names in country music for a killer show. Jason Aldean brought his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
WQAD

KCRG alleges Iowa GOP blacklisted the station from election results party

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — ABC-affiliated Iowa news station KCRG was reportedly blacklisted from the Iowa GOP's election results party, according to a report written by station staff. According to KCRG, it was denied media credentials for the Iowa Republicans' GOP Victory Party at a downtown Des Moines Hilton hotel...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Republican Party has blocked access for KCRG-TV9 to cover its political rally on election night in an apparent effort to blacklist a media outlet due to coverage. The Republican Party of Iowa is hosting a GOP Victory Party at the Hilton in Downtown...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

What went wrong with vote count in Warren, Des Moines counties

INDIANOLA, IOWA — Two counties now have to recount certain precincts due to different technical errors on Election Day. Several statewide races were bouncing back and forth with razor thin margins late Tuesday night which pushed some results back into Wednesday. Part of the problem was with the two counties that Secretary of State Paul […]
WARREN COUNTY, IA
K92.3

A Crashed Houseboat Blocked Traffic on I-35 This Weekend

Not too often do we talk about houses blocking traffic, boats causing car accidents, or anything nautical being applied to an interstate -- especially here in Iowa. Well, the times, they are a-changing. As reported by WHO NewsRadio, a Hummer hauling a houseboat on Interstate-35 on Sunday morning jack-knifed, ending...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

West Des Moines mom and daughter publish children’s book about loss

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – A mother and daughter are now published authors after creating a children’s book together. “The book is about a friendship between my dad, her grandfather and a dog,” Christina Bahe explained. The book is called “Papa Bill and Oscar.” Mom Christina wrote the book, while daughter Camryn drew the pictures.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 8

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. David Sikes, 21, of 68 Thayer St., Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Danielle Miles, 34, of 512 Seventh St., West Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Donald Teague, 39, of...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Multiple suspects arrested in kidnapping and assault

Five people are now jailed and more arrests are expected in what Des Moines police say was a drug-related kidnapping. On Monday night, a 20-year-old Des Moines man was reported missing as rumors swirled he’d been kidnapped. On Tuesday morning, investigators found evidence the unidentified man had been held...
DES MOINES, IA

