nd.edu
Just a Thought: Justin McDevitt
Justin McDevitt is the assistant regional director for alumni and reentry services with Notre Dame Programs for Education in Prison (NDPEP) at the Center for Social Concerns. Receiving his M.A. in political science from the University of Notre Dame in 2014 (he’s currently working towards his Ph.D) and his J.D. from Loyola University Chicago in 2012, McDevitt has taught courses at Notre Dame, Holy Cross College and Westville Correctional Facility in race and politics, global migration, pandemics and society, Christian-Muslim relations and more. He is also the former rector of Stanford Hall, which he considers “the best job in the world.”
panoramanow.com
Successful Thriller Dance Held by Mother Diva in Gary Indiana
Last weekend Thriller Dance 2300 (Founder & Executive Director Valencia “Mother Diva’ Dantzler ) a non profit organization which provides resources for Gary Indiana families continuing the legacy of Michael J. Jackson and StageCoach Productions (President/CEO Veteran, Cowboy & Buffalo Soldier Tommy O. Penson Jr.) a non profit organization which provides mentorship for at risk youth teaching them horseback riding and resources for Homeless Veterans, teamed up to produce the 1st Annual Halloween Eve Community Giveback Street Brunch in front of 2300 Jackson st. Michael Jackson’s childhood home.
WNDU
Mishawaka declares November 19th ‘Women’s Entrepreneurship Day’
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka and Mayor Dave Wood proclaimed Nov. 19 as “Women’s Entrepreneurship Day.”. The public was invited Monday night to Mishawaka City Hall for the official signing and presentation. The day promotes and supports women by putting a spotlight on the critical...
WNDU
Food drive held in South Bend to benefit small neighborhood-based food pantries
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - United Way of St. Joseph County held a food drive Wednesday morning to benefit small neighborhood-based food pantries. Officials with United Way say resources are running dry, and a historically high number of people are seeking food assistance. To help, they collected goods including proteins, kitchen staples, and household items.
WNDU
Redman reelected as St. Joseph County Sheriff
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four more years was the chant Tuesday night at American Legion Post 357 on South Bends westside as Bill Redman was reelected as St. Joseph County Sheriff. Redman won reelection with 54% of the vote with just over 38,600 votes. His opposition, Kevin McGowan, earned...
abc57.com
Candidates looking to fill spots on South Bend Community School Corporation School Board
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Three seats are open for districts 1, 2, and 5 in the South Bend Community School Corporation School Board. Kate Lee is up for election in district 1. She is currently the Executive Director for Education and Workforce and has served on the South Bend Education Foundation Board and Career and Technical Education Advisory Board. Her children went through the South Bend Community School Corporation.
Gary, Indiana Has Over 13,000 Abandoned Buildings
These photos and videos of a rotting Gary, Indiana will blow your mind. I remember hearing a joke about Gary, Indiana many times in the 90s that went like this, "if you sleeping in a car that's driving through Gary, the smell will wake you up." The smell came from the steel mills.
nwi.life
St. Mary Medical Center first in Northwest Indiana to offer groundbreaking TCAR procedure to treat carotid artery disease
HOBART | St. Mary Medical Center is the first hospital in Northwest Indiana to treat carotid artery disease and reduce the risk of future strokes using an innovative procedure called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven and minimally invasive approach for patients who need carotid artery treatment.
abc57.com
United Way to host a food and essential items drive
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The United Way of St. Joe County will be hosting a food and essentials drive this week. Community members can donate from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Morris Performing Arts Center. While food is always accepted, officials say that there's a...
WNDU
2nd annual Founder Factory comes to Elkhart next week
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re interested in learning more about entrepreneurship and innovation, there’s an event you may want to check out. The 2nd annual Founder Factory is coming to The Lerner Theatre on November 16. The day will be filled with exhibitors, keynote sessions and...
fox32chicago.com
Man murdered in Gary
GARY, Indiana - A man was shot dead in Gary on Friday, the Lake County Coroner said. The victim, John Doc Riley, 56, was shot multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide. Riley was found dead at 2317 Grant Street. He lived on Massachusetts Street. There is no word...
hometownnewsnow.com
Man Sentenced for Trick or Treat Slaying
(Crown Point, IN) - A Northwest Indiana man has received a 55-year prison sentence for the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy while he was trick or treating. Desmond Crews, Jr., 24, of Gary, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to murder. According to authorities, the gunfire stemmed from an...
hometownnewsnow.com
Possible Connection with B-Dubs Burglary
(La Porte, IN) - A burglary last month at Buffalo Wild Wings in La Porte could be linked to similar break-ins in the area. Police said two suspects in dark clothing were involved in a burglary at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Hammond on October 17. According to Hammond Police,...
abc57.com
Candidates looking to fill three seats for Elkhart Community Schools school board
Elkhart Community Schools is the county’s largest school district, with three seats up for grabs in the midterm elections today: two at-large seats and one seat for District B. Kellie Mullins is the current incumbent for one of the at-large seats. She faces five candidates hoping to fill the...
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for man in reference to reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft on October 27. If you have any information on the man seen in the attached photos, please call police at 574-533-8661, email police at [email protected], or send police a direct message on Facebook.
panoramanow.com
Frank Mrvan Wins Congressional Race Over Newcomer Jennifer Ruth Green
Although newcomer Jennifer Ruth Green won in Porter County and also LaPorte County, Frank Mrvan’s long history of service in Lake County tipped him over the top, serving as North Township Trustee for 16 years, and leaving that position to run for office as Representative in 2021. Lake County had a higher voter turnout of 36.85%.
Democrat Mrvan holds onto Northwest Indiana congressional seat
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Democrat Frank Mrvan won reelection to his northwestern Indiana congressional seat on Tuesday, surviving an expensive campaign in which Republicans made their first serious challenge in decades for the longtime Democratic stronghold. National Republicans had targeted first-term incumbent Mrvan for defeat as part of their push...
Former nursing home worker discusses potential impact of SCOTUS case
What started as a local lawsuit is scheduled for oral arguments in front of the Supreme Court of the United States Tuesday.
Police: South Bend man found safe
UPDATE: South Bend police said the man “has been located and is safe.” ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. […]
abc57.com
Poll worker seen wearing MAGA hat at poll station in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A poll worker was seen wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat at Montessori Academy today and it had voters questioning whether the visible support for Donald Trump and the Republican party is considered ‘electioneering’ or influencing voters in any way. ABC57...
