Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Following commission vote, Miami-Dade mayor last resort to veto expansion of Urban Development Boundary
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It is now down to wire for those looking to uphold Miami-Dade’s Urban Development Boundary and protect land environmentalists say is needed for Everglades restoration and saving Biscayne Bay. “That’s the problem with this project. It is in the wrong place at the wrong...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Schools Weathered the Referendum Storm
Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials were stressed and seriously concerned about the fate of the renewal referendum. With inflation impacting everyone, they were worried that voters would not tax themselves again to invest in public education, especially with the Miami-Dade Republican Party having recommended voting “no” on the referendum issue. But the measure passed easily.
Allen Zeman wins Broward School Board seat; Donna Korn gives ‘heartfelt thank you.’
Donna Korn conceded defeat Wednesday in her effort to reclaim a seat on the Broward School Board that she first lost when Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended her. Korn, 50, issued a “heartfelt thank you” on Facebook late Wednesday morning to those who supported her during her 11 years on the School Board, an indirect acknowledgment that businessman Allen Zeman defeated her. Korn first ran the race as ...
Click10.com
Broward County School Board race too close to call
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races generally don’t get much attention. They’re mostly free of drama or controversy, or partisanship. But certainly not in Broward County in this midterm election. One of the four school board members suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis in the wake of...
floridapolitics.com
First-time Republican candidate Alexis Calatayud secures Senate seat serving southeast Miami-Dade
She will represent Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, parts of Homestead and Coral Gables and several unincorporated neighborhoods. Voters in Senate District 38, which spans a swath of southeast Miami-Dade County, chose Republican first-time candidate Alexis Calatayud on Tuesday to represent their interests in Tallahassee. With all 231...
NBC Miami
GOP With Slim Lead in Miami-Dade, Dems Lead in Broward in Ballots Already Cast
With early voting over and mail-in ballots due by 7 p.m. Tuesday, voting numbers for South Florida were being updated Monday. The numbers are preliminary and unofficial but give an estimate of how many people have voted so far and lists their party affiliation. In Miami-Dade County, where there are...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade, Broward Mayors Give Update on Preparation Efforts Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
In anticipation for possible impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Broward Mayor Michael Udine gave updates as to preparation efforts across both counties. Although forecast tracks show Nicole approaching the east coast of Florida Wednesday, both Miami-Dade and Broward out of the cone of concern.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade and Broward Schools to Close Wednesday Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday due to possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. All Broward schools and district offices will be closed and all before and after-school activities have been canceled, including field trips and night classes. Aftercare will also not be available. The district...
Miami-Dade Mayor: County prepared for approaching storm
MIAMI - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says the county is prepared for whatever Tropical Storm Nicole may bring and says there will be no interruption in public transit services and with the elections as all precincts will remain open on Tuesday.The Mayor said "Nicole is a reminder that hurricane season is not over. I am urging people to be storm ready if they are not already prepared for this storm event."She said the county would take whatever steps are necessary and did not anticipate an impact with the storm until late Wednesday. She said "Our county teams will remain...
Hurricane Nicole power outage updates: Thousands of Florida Power & Light customers affected
No matter the label, tropical storm or hurricane, residents should expect power outages as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida's peninsula, Florida Power & Light CEO Eric Silagy said Wednesday. Even 200 miles away from West Palm Beach, Nicole had the potential of causing damage, and turning the lights off. Nearly 3,500 FPL customers in South Florida —...
islandernews.com
Nicole could make FL landfall as a hurricane; DeSantis issues State of Emergency for 34 counties, including Miami-Dade
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami latest advisory has Subtropical Storm making Florida landfall in the early hours Thursday as a Cat-1 hurricane somewhere in Palm Beach County. As of 4 p.m. Monday, Nicole was located 435 ENE of the Bahamas, moving NW at 9 mph with 45 mph...
wlrn.org
After their Miami midterm mess, could Democrats give up on South Florida Latinos?
COMMENTARY Unlike the GOP, Democrats have rarely ever got — or tried to get — what distinguishes Miami Latinos from others in the U.S. Is it too late now?. Like most Democrats in Miami-Dade County, former Congresswoman Donna Shalala looked bewildered as her party's candidate, state Sen. Annette Taddeo, lost in a landslide Tuesday night to incumbent Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar.
Miami-Dade County Could Turn Purple This Election
Polls show Hispanic voters, who usually vote Democrat, may be voting Republican because President Biden is unpopular, inflation is skyrocketing and the party doesn't have a clear message.
Click10.com
Rising water levels in canals threaten Lauderdale Isles residents
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole was approaching Florida, it rained for most of Wednesday in Broward County. During high tide, the water levels rose in the canals surrounding Lauderdale Isles, a waterfront neighborhood of homes in Fort Lauderdale. Usually, the water levels recede in between high tides,...
Florida man acquires $4.4 million in COVID relief, spends money on exotic cars, DOJ says
A Florida man faces charges of fraud after allegedly obtaining more than $4 million in COVID relief funds illegally and using the money to purchase cars.
DeSantis responds to predictions Miami-Dade could turn red for first gov since Jeb Bush
Miami-Dade County may be ripe for Republicans as Gov. Ron DeSantis' popularity in the Democratic-majority county is rising ahead of a key gubernatorial election.
Washington Examiner
Florida is the future of the GOP, and Miami is its capital
By 8 p.m. eastern time, within seconds of Florida's polls closing statewide, NBC and Fox News both called the reelection of Gov. Ron DeSantis. During an election night that the media promised must spill into an election week, DeSantis secured sweeping victories, while half of the rest of the country was still stuck in line waiting to vote.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade County locks down drawbridges in anticipation for Tropical Storm Nicole
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County is taking an abundance of caution to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole. All drawbridges began being locked down ahead of the storm at 10 a.m., Tuesday, and will remain closed to marine traffic. Barring any damage, they are expected to reopen after the storm passes.
communitynewspapers.com
14 Miami-Dade small businesses receive $800,000 in grants in BizUp competition
Bank of America, Miami-Dade County and StartUP FIU Local recently announced the selection of 14 Miami-Dade County small businesses as winners in the county’s BizUp competition. The 14 winners were selected from 30 local entrepreneurs, from over 200 applicants, who pitched their business plans to a panel of local...
Men rearrested for indecent exposure at Miami-Dade detention centers
Two South Florida inmates have been charged after they purposely pleasured themselves in front of correction officers at detention centers in Miami-Dade County.
Comments / 2