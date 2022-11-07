Read full article on original website
Times News
Panther Valley awards 3 roofing contracts
The Panther Valley School District will undertake several roofing projects. During a recent school board meeting, directors awarded bids for three roofs to Spotts Brothers, Inc. of Schuylkill Haven. Spotts submitted the lowest bids for a weight room roof at $78,978; a track and field roof at $13,265, and loading...
Meuser wins all 12 counties to take 9th District seat
Rep. Dan Meuser, who is in his final year of representing Carbon County in the U.S. House of Representatives due to redistricting, won re-election to a two-year term in the newly-designed 9th District of Pennsylvania that includes 12 counties, including Schuylkill. Meuser, a Republican, was a 206,125 to 89,635 winner...
Opinion: No. Lehigh municipal plan is one to emulate
Intermunicipal cooperation is a goal many statewide planners have been supporting for decades. They see it as a way forward for smaller communities which have limited resources and are being pressed by rising costs, static or declining population and a shrinking tax base. This is one prime reason why townships...
