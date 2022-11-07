Read full article on original website
How You Can Donate to the Helping the Hungry Food Drive in Henderson November 18th
The holiday season is always a good time to take a moment to be thankful for the things we have. In this case, the ability to put food on the table and feed our families. It's also a good time to remember not everyone in our community has that ability, and that the right thing for those of us who can is to do our part to lend them a helping hand.
Kid’s Get The Opportunity to Read With Therapy Pups at This Kentucky Library
Some super lucky Kentucky kiddos are going to have the opportunity to sit and read with some therapy pups. The Owensboro Public School System introduced our community to Charlie the R.E.A.D. therapy dog in the Spring of 2021. Here's some info about Charlie;. Charlie, a Doberman Pinscher therapy dog at...
Owensboro Humane Society Low-Income Spay/Neuter Clinic
Pet lovers, the Owensboro Humane Society is offering low-cost spay and neuter options, along with other services for you and your furry family members. Limited quantities will be available so reserve your spot today. Your pet will thank you. Probably not, but it's important to get it done!. If you...
Where to Order Thanksgiving Family Meals & Dessert Around Evansville
I hear you, so many of us are traditionalists when it comes down to the holidays and meal prep. However, things in life can pop up unexpectedly such as a broken heating element in your oven (I'm speaking from experience on that one) and before you know it there isn't any time left for cooking a large meal. Or maybe you've burnt the turkey in the deep fryer and need a last-minute Hail Mary to salvage Thanksgiving dinner. Never fear, there are always some options to be found to help get a great meal on your holiday table this year. Here is my list of places to order Thanksgiving takeout from.
After Rough Start, Indiana Shelter Cat Wants to Help Others [WATCH]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. If you ask me, Bumper is an appropriate name for me! According to Merriam-Webster’s dictionary, a bumper is a device used for absorbing shock or preventing damage. In this case, that device is me! I will bump my head on you, looking for head rubs and cuddles; I will absorb negativity before it damages your perfectly good day; I will be your best friend for life! I’m only four years old and was found in pretty rough shape by a good Samaritan. I’m now neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. My adoption fee is only $80…Come adopt me today from the River Kitty Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville!
West Side Nut Club Bringing ‘Santa Land’ Back to Franklin Street in December
It's almost Santa's time to shine. But, before he hits the skies with Rudolph and the other members of Team Reindeer for his one-day-trip around the globe to deliver gifts to all the good boys and girls, he'll take a break from his preparations to make a stop in Evansville for the West Side Nut Club's annual "Santa Land" holiday celebration.
Have a Holly, Jolly Good Time at 2022 Evansville Children’s Museum Elf Academy
The world is a big place, and it keeps getting bigger, which makes Santa's job more and more challenging each year. The North Pole's main man is magical, but that doesn't mean he doesn't need help from time to time. During this time of year, ol' Saint Nick needs more elves, and he has teamed up with the Children's Museum of Evansville to find some qualified candidates. But if you want to be one of Santa's helpers, you need to get the proper training first.
Historic Newburgh Hosting Community Chili Cook-Off This Holiday Season
Historic Newburgh has a whole host of holiday festivities planned for 2022 including a Community Chili Cook-Off and you're invited!. Historic Newburgh will hold the Community Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, November 12, 2022, as part of its Christmas in the Burgh celebration, and they are looking for area non-profits teams to compete for first and second-place People's Choice trophies. If you are a part of a non-profit and you would like to register your team for the Community Chili Cook-Off, visit HistoricNewburgh.org.
Western Kentucky Distilling Co. Building New Distillery in Beaver Dam
The Western Kentucky Distilling Co. announced a new distillery, and fifteen warehouses are coming to Ohio County. This much-needed economic growth will bring 35 new full-time jobs to the area. WESTERN KENTUCKY DISTILLING CO. OPENING A NEW DISTILLERY. Gov. Andy Beshear made the exciting announcement today. The Western Kentucky Distilling...
Family-Owned Evansville, Indiana Liquor Store Opens New Eastside Store
If you've lived in the Evansville area for a very long, you have probably seen a Frontier Liquors location. If you listen to the radio, you can probably hear the familiar 'Frontier Liquors that is' voice. In 1984 there were 5 locations. Frontier Liquors has been around for the past...
Henderson’s Chloe Randolph Organization Seeking Food and Hygiene Product Donations for Victims of Domestic Violence
The holiday season is here and while some of us may have had to make a few cut backs here and there due to the high cost of practically everything right now, we're still fortunate enough to be able to put food on the table and have the things we need to practice good hygiene. However, this time of year is always a good reminder that many of our friends and neighbors can't say the same thing. Especially those who have made the brave decision to get out of an abusive relationship and are in the process of rebuilding their lives. Fortunately, there are organizations in the area to help those individuals, like the Chloe Randolph Organization in Henderson, but they can't do it alone. That's where you come in.
Love Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes? One Kentucky Mom is Churning Out Cheesecake Versions
Wanna talk about a delicious tradition? Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are probably one of the yummiest guilty pleasures. We found a mom who makes cheesecake versions of them right here in Kentucky. ALL ABOUT DOOZIE DOEZ. Meet the talented, the wonderful, the amazing, Hanna Bailey. Hanna is the owner...
How Active Duty Military Members Can Get Free Tickets to the 2022 Hadi Shrine Circus in Evansville
The Thanksgiving Weekend tradition will return to the Ford Center in downtown Evansville when the 88th Hadi Shrine Circus kicks off on Thanksgiving evening. As they've done for the past several years, the Shriners are saying thanks to all active duty members of the military by giving them the opportunity to take in a performance absolutely free.
Warrick County Officials Announce Reinstatement of Countywide Burn Ban
Southern Indiana has enjoyed a really nice run of unseasonably warm weather for this time of year which has been great. But, what we haven't enjoyed is much rain leaving the grass that is beginning to die off and the leaves that have fallen from the trees extremely dry and highly flammable if ignited. In order to prevent either of those things from catching fire and destroying property, Warrick County officials announced Wednesday morning they were reinstating the countywide burn ban they had lifted a little over a week ago.
Downtown Evansville Welcomes the Holiday Season with Exciting Open House Event
We have turned the calendar over, and now it's time to switch into holiday mode. Our friends with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District are preparing the elves and Rudolph for a busy Holiday Open House. @downtownevansville The wait is almost over...the holidays return soon to #DTEVV! #downtownevansville#evansville#holidays#FomotionalFinds#rememberme#beckyhill#christmas#rudolph♬ Remember -...
Evansville Welcomes the Holiday Season by Lighting the City’s Official Christmas Tree
I can't believe I am already writing an article about Christmas - and not because we just finished Halloween and it's not even Thanksgiving yet - I'm just having a hard time excepting the fact that we are 11 months into 2022. How (and when) did that happen? So...have you started decorating for Christmas yet? We haven't at my house, at least not yet. I'm just waiting for my wife to ask me to bring all of our decorations down from the attic. I imagine that request will happen any day now (probably this weekend).
Kentucky Mom Surprises Daughter with Puppy and Her Reaction Will Give You All the Feels [WATCH]
The connection between a child and their pet is so sweet. It's an unconditional love that lasts a lifetime. A bond that begins with love at first sight. I remember surprising my kids with a Beagle puppy named Rex. They were immediately overwhelmed with emotions, It was like they had just seen a long-lost friend or relative. Someone, they had been missing their whole life.
Did You Win the Historic $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot? Here are the Winning Numbers
Did you wake up this morning ready to be a Billionaire, or at least win your two dollars back, and discovered there were no Powerball numbers? Me too. But, the wait is over, and the winning numbers from the biggest lottery jackpot in history have been announced. Why the Delay?
Southern Illinois Pelican Tests Positive for Avian Flu Prompts Indiana Zoo to Take Precautions
Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden, located in Evansville, Indiana, is taking precautionary measures after they say that a positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was discovered in a wild bird located not far from the city. What Is Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza and Are Humans at Risk?. Highly...
Nominate Your Favorite First Responder/Military Member to Win Cody Johnson Tickets
Cody Johnson will be coming to the Ford Center in Evansville on Thursday, November 10th, and we want to honor military members and first responders by sending them to the show. Cody Johnson Coming To The Ford Center In Evansville. 99.5 WKDQ is thrilled to present rising country artist, Cody...
