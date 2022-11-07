Read full article on original website
Times News
West End news for Nov. 9, 2022
Pleasant Valley Middle School is celebrating Cans for a Cause this week to help the West End Food Pantry. Students are asked to bring canned vegetables, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing or cake mixes to their respective homeroom classroom, but no glass containers. Program tonight. At 7 p.m. tonight Monroe County...
Times News
Lehighton honoring veterans Sunday with songs, stories
The Lehighton Area Heritage Alliance, in partnership with the Lehighton Legion Post 314 and Lehighton United Veterans Organization, will present “Songs & Stories: Honoring our Veterans” on Sunday at Lehighton Legion Post 314. The program will expand on the Heritage Alliance’s “Songs & Stories in the Mausoleum: Honoring...
Dean Browning concedes to Nick Miller in Pa. Senate race in Lehigh Valley
Republican Dean Browning confirmed he has conceded the state Senate race in the 14th District to Nick Miller. Browning said he spoke to Miller around 11 a.m. Wednesday. “I called Nick to congratulate him on his win,” Browning said Wednesday. Miller had 45,944 votes compared to 40,202 votes for...
Times News
Bombers’ XC team enjoys historic year
HERSHEY - It didn’t take long for Mike Horvath to realize the 2022 season could bring something special for the Palmerton cross country program. “Our first practice was the Fourth of July, and we had a lot of kids show up,” recalled Horvath, who was hired in July. “I thought, ‘All right, we’ve got a good turnout. They’re into this.’”
Times News
ON THIS DATE NOVEMBER 8, 1985
The awarding of four 4-H scholarships to local students highlighted the annual dinner meeting of the Carbon County Cooperative Extension Service held last night at the Lehighton American Legion Post Home. Recipients of the Rachel W. Hoffmeier Memorial Scholarships were James Diehl, 16, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rodger Diehl,...
Times News
Tamaqua library events
Bored? The Tamaqua Public Library, 30 S. Railroad St., has fun things to do. A Teen Christmas T-shirt design class will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies while making designs with Cricut. A $5 donation is asked. Space is limited,...
Times News
District 11 reschedules football games
The three District 11 football games involving area teams scheduled for this Friday have been rescheduled due to the inclement weather that is expected for the area. The Class 1A final, featuring Tri-Valley against Northern Lehigh at Lehighton, and both Class 3A semifinals featuring Palmerton at North Schuylkill and Notre Dame Green Pond at Northwestern, will now be played Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.
Times News
Tamaqua salutes veterans with tributes, bands
The Tamaqua Veterans Day Parade was held Saturday to honor the men and women who served our nation in the various branches of the United States military. “Our veterans are very important to us and we need to observe them,” said Tamaqua native Michele Weaver. “They fought for our country; but, if it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
Times News
Opinion: No. Lehigh municipal plan is one to emulate
Intermunicipal cooperation is a goal many statewide planners have been supporting for decades. They see it as a way forward for smaller communities which have limited resources and are being pressed by rising costs, static or declining population and a shrinking tax base. This is one prime reason why townships...
Times News
Tamaqua Arts Center adds new mural; sign spells out the town
The Tamaqua Arts Center has announced a new mural installation, “Greetings From Tamaqua,” that will color the west side of the 100 block of Pine Street on the side of St. Luke’s Tamaqua Medical Plaza, which is located next to St. John’s United Church of Christ.
Times News
Jim Thorpe borough fills two key positions
Two key positions in Jim Thorpe borough are now filled following action by borough council last month. Joseph Bolesky was named the new public services manager at an annual salary of $85,000 and Michael Schoch as streets department supervisor at an hourly wage of $30.25. The public services manager position...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Take a Ride on The Jim Thorpe Train in Pennsylvania
The Jim Thorpe train runs every day of the year. You'll enjoy a 70-minute trip between Reading and Jim Thorpe, with a 45-minute ride in October. The journey is scenic, and you'll get a glimpse of some of the area's most historic buildings. The trip lasts about an hour and a half, but it's worth taking the train for a ride and seeing the sights.
WFMZ-TV Online
Donahue captures race for 113th District
SCRANTON — Kyle Donahue will go from Scranton City Council to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. The Democrat defeated Republican Aaron Sepkowski, a Madison Twp. supervisor and business owner, in the race for the 113th state House District, according to unofficial results Tuesday. With all precincts reporting, Donahue captured...
Times News
Walnutport Borough Council
Walnutport Borough Council took the following action on Thursday:. • Approved additional work for S&G on South Canal and Washington streets for $9,800. Funds will be used from the borough’s American Rescue Funds. • Will purchase two new lawn mowers at $10,500 each, to arrive in spring. • Agreed...
Slatington, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Times News
Seven Republicans win state House races
Five Republican state representatives - including Doyle Heffley of Carbon County - will be returning to Harrisburg to serve in the House of Representatives for the next two years. They will be joined by two other GOP newcomers. The seven Republicans won their races in Tuesday’s election. Heffley defeated...
Times News
Veteran: Honor service, families for love, support
Palmerton police chief and Sgt. First Class Timothy Kromer, retired U.S. Army, said we should honor veterans and their families. Kromer, the keynote speaker for the Carbon County service in Josiah White Park in Jim Thorpe, said, “Your presence here ensures that we will never forget the sacrifices made by the men and women who have served our country.”
Election results for 9 seats in Pa. House, Senate to represent Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
There were no upsets among the contested races for seats in the state Senate and House in the Lehigh Valley, according to unofficial election results. Incumbents all held on to their seats. But there will be new representation in parts of the region where no incumbents were on the ballot.
Times News
Carbon County court — ARD
Seven defendants in pending driving under the influence cases were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Friday by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program, their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to...
Times News
Monroe County election results
John Fetterman has pulled into the lead in Monroe County with 23,793 votes for U.S. Senator. Mehmet Oz has 17,869 votes. Democrat Josh Shapiro is leading in the race for governor, logging 25,128 votes. Republican Doug Mastriano has 13,053 votes in the governor race. Statewide the Democrats are leading. In...
