ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmerton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times News

West End news for Nov. 9, 2022

Pleasant Valley Middle School is celebrating Cans for a Cause this week to help the West End Food Pantry. Students are asked to bring canned vegetables, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing or cake mixes to their respective homeroom classroom, but no glass containers. Program tonight. At 7 p.m. tonight Monroe County...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehighton honoring veterans Sunday with songs, stories

The Lehighton Area Heritage Alliance, in partnership with the Lehighton Legion Post 314 and Lehighton United Veterans Organization, will present “Songs & Stories: Honoring our Veterans” on Sunday at Lehighton Legion Post 314. The program will expand on the Heritage Alliance’s “Songs & Stories in the Mausoleum: Honoring...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Bombers’ XC team enjoys historic year

HERSHEY - It didn’t take long for Mike Horvath to realize the 2022 season could bring something special for the Palmerton cross country program. “Our first practice was the Fourth of July, and we had a lot of kids show up,” recalled Horvath, who was hired in July. “I thought, ‘All right, we’ve got a good turnout. They’re into this.’”
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

ON THIS DATE NOVEMBER 8, 1985

The awarding of four 4-H scholarships to local students highlighted the annual dinner meeting of the Carbon County Cooperative Extension Service held last night at the Lehighton American Legion Post Home. Recipients of the Rachel W. Hoffmeier Memorial Scholarships were James Diehl, 16, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rodger Diehl,...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Tamaqua library events

Bored? The Tamaqua Public Library, 30 S. Railroad St., has fun things to do. A Teen Christmas T-shirt design class will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies while making designs with Cricut. A $5 donation is asked. Space is limited,...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

District 11 reschedules football games

The three District 11 football games involving area teams scheduled for this Friday have been rescheduled due to the inclement weather that is expected for the area. The Class 1A final, featuring Tri-Valley against Northern Lehigh at Lehighton, and both Class 3A semifinals featuring Palmerton at North Schuylkill and Notre Dame Green Pond at Northwestern, will now be played Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Tamaqua salutes veterans with tributes, bands

The Tamaqua Veterans Day Parade was held Saturday to honor the men and women who served our nation in the various branches of the United States military. “Our veterans are very important to us and we need to observe them,” said Tamaqua native Michele Weaver. “They fought for our country; but, if it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Opinion: No. Lehigh municipal plan is one to emulate

Intermunicipal cooperation is a goal many statewide planners have been supporting for decades. They see it as a way forward for smaller communities which have limited resources and are being pressed by rising costs, static or declining population and a shrinking tax base. This is one prime reason why townships...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Tamaqua Arts Center adds new mural; sign spells out the town

The Tamaqua Arts Center has announced a new mural installation, “Greetings From Tamaqua,” that will color the west side of the 100 block of Pine Street on the side of St. Luke’s Tamaqua Medical Plaza, which is located next to St. John’s United Church of Christ.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Jim Thorpe borough fills two key positions

Two key positions in Jim Thorpe borough are now filled following action by borough council last month. Joseph Bolesky was named the new public services manager at an annual salary of $85,000 and Michael Schoch as streets department supervisor at an hourly wage of $30.25. The public services manager position...
JIM THORPE, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Take a Ride on The Jim Thorpe Train in Pennsylvania

The Jim Thorpe train runs every day of the year. You'll enjoy a 70-minute trip between Reading and Jim Thorpe, with a 45-minute ride in October. The journey is scenic, and you'll get a glimpse of some of the area's most historic buildings. The trip lasts about an hour and a half, but it's worth taking the train for a ride and seeing the sights.
JIM THORPE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Donahue captures race for 113th District

SCRANTON — Kyle Donahue will go from Scranton City Council to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. The Democrat defeated Republican Aaron Sepkowski, a Madison Twp. supervisor and business owner, in the race for the 113th state House District, according to unofficial results Tuesday. With all precincts reporting, Donahue captured...
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

Walnutport Borough Council

Walnutport Borough Council took the following action on Thursday:. • Approved additional work for S&G on South Canal and Washington streets for $9,800. Funds will be used from the borough’s American Rescue Funds. • Will purchase two new lawn mowers at $10,500 each, to arrive in spring. • Agreed...
WALNUTPORT, PA
High School Football PRO

Slatington, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Tri-Valley High School football team will have a game with Northern Lehigh High School on November 10, 2022, 16:05:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SLATINGTON, PA
Times News

Seven Republicans win state House races

Five Republican state representatives - including Doyle Heffley of Carbon County - will be returning to Harrisburg to serve in the House of Representatives for the next two years. They will be joined by two other GOP newcomers. The seven Republicans won their races in Tuesday’s election. Heffley defeated...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Veteran: Honor service, families for love, support

Palmerton police chief and Sgt. First Class Timothy Kromer, retired U.S. Army, said we should honor veterans and their families. Kromer, the keynote speaker for the Carbon County service in Josiah White Park in Jim Thorpe, said, “Your presence here ensures that we will never forget the sacrifices made by the men and women who have served our country.”
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon County court — ARD

Seven defendants in pending driving under the influence cases were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Friday by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program, their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Monroe County election results

John Fetterman has pulled into the lead in Monroe County with 23,793 votes for U.S. Senator. Mehmet Oz has 17,869 votes. Democrat Josh Shapiro is leading in the race for governor, logging 25,128 votes. Republican Doug Mastriano has 13,053 votes in the governor race. Statewide the Democrats are leading. In...
MONROE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy