Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"
Magic Johnson went through a unique struggle to end his career after he was diagnosed to be HIV positive in the early 90s. The Lakers legend was far from done with basketball at this point, but the disease had a huge stigma surrounding it. Despite attempting a comeback later in his life, for all intents and purposes, Magic's career essentially ended following the Dream Team run.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Seemingly Takes A Shot At Rob Pelinka And Jeanie Buss Because He's Being Played Out Of Position
Anthony Davis is one of the most versatile big men in the league, and there's no doubt that he is impactful on both ends of the floor. He is a player that is an elite rim protector on defense, and there's no doubt that he should be in the DPOY conversation this season.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Hilariously Explains Why He Hung Out More With Billionaire Dr. Jerry Buss Over His Lakers Teammates
Magic Johnson and Dr. Jerry Buss had an incredible relationship. They came to the Los Angeles Lakers almost simultaneously, with Buss picking Johnson as the face of his franchise as soon as he landed. His daughter Jeanie revealed why her father picked Magic, saying that he did a lot of...
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Plan Protest Outside Crypto.com Arena: "We Will Make Jeanie And Rob Do Something. They’ve Been Hiding Long Enough."
The Los Angeles Lakers have started their opening 10 games of the season with a very poor 2-8 record. The Lakers look like longshots to even make the playoffs at this point as the front office has failed to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with good talent amidst injury concerns for their two star players in recent seasons.
Yardbarker
Adam Silver On Kyrie Irving: "Based On What He Said Directly To Me, Have No Doubt That He’s Not Anti-Semitic."
The controversy around Kyrie Irving sharing an anti-Semitic movie on Twitter has been one of the biggest in the NBA this season. This has become a high-profile issue in a time where there have been many anti-Jewish statements made by different pop culture figures. Kyrie's promotion of the movie and...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Los Angeles Lakers remain a big question mark right now, especially after the hopes they had following a short-lived two-game winning streak have vanished, as they entered another 4-game losing streak immediately after that. This team had high expectations coming into this season, even though they didn't add shooting...
Yardbarker
John Salley Says He Apologized To LeBron James For Saying That Carmelo Anthony Should Have Been The First Pick Of The 2003 NBA Draft
There are times in NBA Draft history when a player comes along who is a no-brainer for the first overall pick. We are about to witness one such moment next year, with Victor Wembanyama coming into the NBA and the last time there was such clarity on who goes no. 1, was probably LeBron James back in 2003.
Yardbarker
Returning Lakers Star Is Preparing To Play
Right now, the Los Angeles Lakers need any sort of help they can get. Things are so bad for the storied franchise that they’d probably give the team ball boys a few minutes on the court if it helped them secure a W. The team is shockingly sitting at...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Protect Michael Jordan After Isiah Thomas Blasted Him Because Of The Last Dance
The world of sports is ripe with rivalries, each major sport has elite athletes that don't really like one another that much. And while some can remain strictly on the court, others can get quite messy off of it. Derek Fisher and Matt Barnes had beef over Barnes' ex, while Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant had problems that were to do with being the team leader. But if there's a beef that encompasses all levels, it's between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas.
Yardbarker
Nike Co-Founder Phil Knight Announces Final Decision On Kyrie Irving Partnership
Kyrie Irving remains the talk of the town in the NBA right now. The Brooklyn Nets star decided to get himself in trouble again after sharing a movie full of antisemitism on Twitter, earning a lot of criticism from the general public, NBA fans, people within the Nets organization, and many more.
Yardbarker
Nick Cannon Believes Kyrie Irving Is Being Dehumanized By The NBA: "This Is What You Must Do To Fall In Line"
Kyrie Irving is dominating yet another NBA season in the headlines but it's not because he has been putting in MVP-level performances for a championship-bound Brooklyn Nets team. Instead, it's because of another off-the-court scandal that is keeping him away from actually playing NBA games as the Nets struggle to win regular-season games.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are Probable, Two Players Are Out
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to win their first matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers since the 2020 Orlando bubble, as the Clippers have emphasized their superiority over the Lakers in all recent encounters. This includes the Lakers' second game of this season, which ended in a narrow 103-97 loss for the purple and gold. The.
Yardbarker
Former Bulls Champion Shares How Michael Jordan Embarrassed Him In Front Of The Team: "I Could Play 18 Holes On Your Sweater."
Michael Jordan was an assassin on the court and nothing stopped him from getting what he wanted during a game. Jordan's will was one of the reasons why the Chicago Bulls from 1991 onwards only lost one playoff series with Jordan on the team, winning 6 championships in the process until MJ's 1998 retirement.
Yardbarker
Chris Broussard Believes Luka Doncic Will Have A Better Career Than Kevin Durant: "KD Has Never Led His Team To A Championship. Luka Will Multiple Times."
The NBA's ambitious 15-game slate on Monday brought a lot of exhilarating action to our screens but only one game where both teams were held to under 100 points, as the Dallas Mavericks pulled out a 96-94 win after Kevin Durant missed clutch free throws that could have tied the game up. Luka Doncic led the Mavs by scoring 36 of their 96 points on the night.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Emotionally Reveals When He Found Out His Son Was Gay: "I Saw Early On He's Playing With Dolls, Like To Play Dress-Up..."
Magic Johnson has had a very busy life, from his days in college to his NBA tenure and everything that happened between that and the things he had to live after calling it a career. The Los Angeles Lakers legend is way more mature now than he was before and you can see he's a very wise man whenever he speaks about serious life issues.
Yardbarker
2 Reasons Why The Jazz Are Winning
The biggest surprise of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far has been the Utah Jazz. After hitting the proverbial reset button and trading away All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, most were expecting the Jazz to be playing for nothing other than a shot at the first pick in the 2023 draft and the ability to take French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
Yardbarker
DeMarcus Cousins eyeing reunion with surprising former team
In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
Yardbarker
The demon Lincoln Riley brought from Oklahoma to USC
When Lincoln Riley was announced as USC head coach about a year ago, fans knew a dynamic offense was coming. They probably just figured it would only be from the Trojans. The numbers speak for themselves: 562, 543 and 515 yards of offense in the past three games. The only problem is those aren’t USC’s numbers. That’s what the USC defense – under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch – has given up against Utah, Arizona and Cal.
Yardbarker
Former Laker Teammate Gives Alarming Statement About LeBron
The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. Entering the year with an old roster and a lack of outside shooters, the expectations were not very high anyway. But, to see a LeBron James-led Lakers team with a record of 2-9 is...
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Criticizes LeBron James For The First Time: "He Hasn't Been Playing Well"
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially made their horrible start to the season worse after falling to city rivals Los Angeles Clippers to start their season 2-9. The game also saw LeBron James limp out of the game with a suspected groin injury, casting a shadow over the possible availability of the star during the Lakers' next week of games.
