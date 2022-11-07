ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherly, PA

Times News

Tamaqua library events

Bored? The Tamaqua Public Library, 30 S. Railroad St., has fun things to do. A Teen Christmas T-shirt design class will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies while making designs with Cricut. A $5 donation is asked. Space is limited,...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

West End news for Nov. 9, 2022

Pleasant Valley Middle School is celebrating Cans for a Cause this week to help the West End Food Pantry. Students are asked to bring canned vegetables, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing or cake mixes to their respective homeroom classroom, but no glass containers. Program tonight. At 7 p.m. tonight Monroe County...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehighton honoring veterans Sunday with songs, stories

The Lehighton Area Heritage Alliance, in partnership with the Lehighton Legion Post 314 and Lehighton United Veterans Organization, will present “Songs & Stories: Honoring our Veterans” on Sunday at Lehighton Legion Post 314. The program will expand on the Heritage Alliance’s “Songs & Stories in the Mausoleum: Honoring...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

ON THIS DATE NOVEMBER 8, 1985

The awarding of four 4-H scholarships to local students highlighted the annual dinner meeting of the Carbon County Cooperative Extension Service held last night at the Lehighton American Legion Post Home. Recipients of the Rachel W. Hoffmeier Memorial Scholarships were James Diehl, 16, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rodger Diehl,...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Tamaqua salutes veterans with tributes, bands

The Tamaqua Veterans Day Parade was held Saturday to honor the men and women who served our nation in the various branches of the United States military. “Our veterans are very important to us and we need to observe them,” said Tamaqua native Michele Weaver. “They fought for our country; but, if it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Nesquehoning raises concerns over vacant home

Nesquehoning council has concerns over several blighted properties in the borough, but one building is of great concern because it is half of a double home. During council’s recent meeting, Councilwoman Abbie Guardiani gave updates on the 10 blighted homes she picked as the first group of properties that need to be addressed. She outlined these properties two months ago and has been providing updates monthly.
NESQUEHONING, PA
Times News

Veteran: Honor service, families for love, support

Palmerton police chief and Sgt. First Class Timothy Kromer, retired U.S. Army, said we should honor veterans and their families. Kromer, the keynote speaker for the Carbon County service in Josiah White Park in Jim Thorpe, said, “Your presence here ensures that we will never forget the sacrifices made by the men and women who have served our country.”
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Tamaqua suspends street cleaning

The Borough of Tamaqua will stop its weekly street cleaning of the permanently posted streets after Friday. Streets will be posted as needed and as weather permits for leaf pick up. The public will be notified through the local media, the borough’s website and Facebook when street sweeping will resume in the spring.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Concert to benefit fire victims

A local band will be making music for the victims of a fire that tore through their apartment building on Oct. 29. Hatter will hold a benefit concert from 6-10 p.m. Friday at the Tamaqua Elks Lodge, 201 W. Broad St. The band starts at 7 p.m., and there will...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Opinion: No. Lehigh municipal plan is one to emulate

Intermunicipal cooperation is a goal many statewide planners have been supporting for decades. They see it as a way forward for smaller communities which have limited resources and are being pressed by rising costs, static or declining population and a shrinking tax base. This is one prime reason why townships...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Voters give nod to preserve Carbon land

Carbon County residents favored officials taking out a $10 million loan that would help preserve water quality, working farms and wildlife habitats for future generations. During the General Election Tuesday, Carbon voters were asked whether or not they would accept the county issuing a 20-year general obligation bond to support the preservation initiative by the Carbon County Agricultural Land Preservation Board.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon voters do their duty, voice opinions

A steady stream of voters did their civic duty on Election Day. About 100 people cast their ballots at the Franklin Township Fire Company as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. “We’ve had a steady voter turnout,” said Stacy Sheckler, judge of elections for the Long Run District. Franklin resident...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

State police at Frackville

State police at Frackville reported on the following cases investigated by troopers at Schuylkill County locations. • On Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. troopers responded to the Walmart store in the Plaza Mall in Rush Township. Loss prevention personnel observed Ashley Bynon, 28, of Tamaqua, concealing various cosmetic products and placing them into a bag. She then exited the store without paying for any of the items, which had a total value of $149.90. She was stopped by store personnel outside the store and detained. All the items were recovered.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

County-by-county breakdown of races

Democrats Josh Shapiro, John Fetterman and Susan Wild, who won their respective races on Tuesday, rode advantages in Lehigh, Monroe and Northampton, in part, on their way to victories over their Republican opponents. In Carbon and Schuylkill counties, voters favored Republicans Doug Mastriano, Mehmet Oz and Lisa Scheller, who all...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Times News

Schuylkill County marriage licenses

Alexis Cheyenne Ziegenfus and Isaac Daniel Lorah, both of New Ringgold. April H. Donnon and Eric W. Weiss, both of Tamaqua. Melissa Nicole Groff and Adam David Bush, both of Tamaqua. Jesse Joanna Russell and William C. Vanko, both of McAdoo. Alejandra Benigno De Jesus and Geraldo Gonzalez Pimentel, both...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Seven Republicans win state House races

Five Republican state representatives - including Doyle Heffley of Carbon County - will be returning to Harrisburg to serve in the House of Representatives for the next two years. They will be joined by two other GOP newcomers. The seven Republicans won their races in Tuesday’s election. Heffley defeated...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon County court — ARD

Seven defendants in pending driving under the influence cases were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Friday by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program, their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Monroe County election results

John Fetterman has pulled into the lead in Monroe County with 23,793 votes for U.S. Senator. Mehmet Oz has 17,869 votes. Democrat Josh Shapiro is leading in the race for governor, logging 25,128 votes. Republican Doug Mastriano has 13,053 votes in the governor race. Statewide the Democrats are leading. In...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Jim Thorpe borough fills two key positions

Two key positions in Jim Thorpe borough are now filled following action by borough council last month. Joseph Bolesky was named the new public services manager at an annual salary of $85,000 and Michael Schoch as streets department supervisor at an hourly wage of $30.25. The public services manager position...
JIM THORPE, PA

