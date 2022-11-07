ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Candidates make last-day appeals to Georgia voters

Georgia candidates sought to eke out more votes Monday, making last-day appeals in races for governor and senator after 2.5 million ballots were cast early and hundreds of millions of dollars were spent to influence voters. With total turnout that could exceed 4.5 million by the end of Tuesday’s election,...
Warnock makes Election Day campaign stop at alma mater

Sen. Raphael Warnock held his last public campaign stop on familiar turf: his alma mater. Warnock, who is in a tight race with Republican Herschel Walker, spoke with students at Morehouse College Tuesday afternoon and urged them to rally their friends and classmates to the polls in the final hours of voting in Georgia’s midterm.
Clark Atlanta University political scientist weighs in on midterm polling, record early voting numbers

The precincts are open this election day, and midterm polls show a neck-and-neck U.S. Senate race between incumbent Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker, and between Governor Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams. But Clark Atlanta University Political Science Professor Tammy Greer tells WABE’s “Morning Edition” she’s concerned that...
USDA continues to expand pathways to Georgia’s agriculture industry

Arthur Tripp, the state executive director of the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA), is working to continue providing a pathway to the agriculture industry. On Monday’s edition of “Closer Look” Tripp talked with program host Rose Scott about new federal funding that’s being allocated to support minority producers and Georgia’s agricultural industry through several initiatives, including the Increasing Land, Capital, and Market Access (Increasing Land Access) Program.
New study examines overcrowding in Fulton County; New funding available for Georgia’s agricultural industry; New partnership exposes students to STEM

Tahir Duckett, the executive director of the Center for Innovations in Community Safety at Georgetown Law, talks with “Closer Look” show host Rose Scott about a new study that examines overcrowding and incarceration trends in Fulton County. Then Arthur Tripp, the state executive director of the USDA Farm...
