Atlanta-based political strategists weigh in on Georgia midterm election results
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has been re-elected. He defeated Stacey Abrams in a rematch on Tuesday. But all eyes remain on the Peach State as Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker prepare for a runoff. The U.S. Senate race will be key in determining the balance of power in the 118th Congress.
Election Day on the line: Georgia candidates for Senate, governor crisscross state with closing arguments.
Whether you kept your eyes on the skies, the road or the screen Monday, there’s a good chance they caught a peek of your favorite candidates as they crisscrossed the state in a last-minute bid for votes. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s bus took him to Macon and Columbus, while...
U.S. Senate runoff between Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker, Governor Brian Kemp beats Stacey Abrams, Georgia midterm election results
Political Breakfast goes live as Georgia’s midterm election results continue to trickle in. Stacey Abrams lost to GOP incumbent Governor Brian Kemp by about 10 points. What happened with the Abrams campaign? Where does Georgia’s Democratic party go from here?. Plus, the U.S. Senate race is likely going...
Groups find ways to hand out free food and water near Georgia polls despite voting law prohibitions
Early Tuesday Cameron Britt stood in the corner of a parking lot across from the Metropolitan Library in Southwest Atlanta, talking into a bullhorn aimed at voters and telling them about free food. “You know what I’m excited about? Free coffee and doughnuts,” he says. Behind him a...
Candidates make last-day appeals to Georgia voters
Georgia candidates sought to eke out more votes Monday, making last-day appeals in races for governor and senator after 2.5 million ballots were cast early and hundreds of millions of dollars were spent to influence voters. With total turnout that could exceed 4.5 million by the end of Tuesday’s election,...
Warnock makes Election Day campaign stop at alma mater
Sen. Raphael Warnock held his last public campaign stop on familiar turf: his alma mater. Warnock, who is in a tight race with Republican Herschel Walker, spoke with students at Morehouse College Tuesday afternoon and urged them to rally their friends and classmates to the polls in the final hours of voting in Georgia’s midterm.
Clark Atlanta University political scientist weighs in on midterm polling, record early voting numbers
The precincts are open this election day, and midterm polls show a neck-and-neck U.S. Senate race between incumbent Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker, and between Governor Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams. But Clark Atlanta University Political Science Professor Tammy Greer tells WABE’s “Morning Edition” she’s concerned that...
'We didn't put the best person forward': Outgoing Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan on potential Walker Warnock runoff
Republican Burt Jones has a commanding lead in the Georgia Lieutenant Governor’s race. Even though the race has not officially been called, it looks like a victory for Jones against Democrat Charlie Bailey and Libertarian Ryan Graham. Jones replaces current Republican Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, who decided not to...
USDA continues to expand pathways to Georgia’s agriculture industry
Arthur Tripp, the state executive director of the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA), is working to continue providing a pathway to the agriculture industry. On Monday’s edition of “Closer Look” Tripp talked with program host Rose Scott about new federal funding that’s being allocated to support minority producers and Georgia’s agricultural industry through several initiatives, including the Increasing Land, Capital, and Market Access (Increasing Land Access) Program.
New study examines overcrowding in Fulton County; New funding available for Georgia’s agricultural industry; New partnership exposes students to STEM
Tahir Duckett, the executive director of the Center for Innovations in Community Safety at Georgetown Law, talks with “Closer Look” show host Rose Scott about a new study that examines overcrowding and incarceration trends in Fulton County. Then Arthur Tripp, the state executive director of the USDA Farm...
