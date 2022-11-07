Read full article on original website
John "Mike" Michael Weeks
John “Mike” Michael Weeks, age 72, of Coffeyville, Kansas passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Medicalodge in Coffeyville, Kansas. Mike was born on July 17, 1950, in Dadeville, Missouri to Rollo and June (Stewart) Weeks. In the early 1950’s the family moved to Coffeyville where he grew up attending local schools, graduating from Field Kindley High School. He went on to further his education completing numerous college courses in Wichita.
The Sedan FFA To Thank Veterans With Assembly and Lunch
The Sedan FFA is sponsoring a Veterans Assembly & Lunch to honor those who served. All veterans and their families are welcome to attend an assembly this Friday, November 11 at 10 am in the auditorium. The assembly is to express appreciation and thank those who served this great country. At 11 lunch will be served in the FACS room by the Sedan FFA.
Labette Community College Hosts Military Appreciation Night
The Labette Community College will honor all who served with a Military Appreciation Night. Free admission will be given for all military, veterans, and their families at the home LCC basketball games on Monday, November 14th. The lady Cardinals tip off at 5:30 and & at 7:30 the LCC men take the court.
Early Voting and Mail in Numbers
Early voting and mail-in voting numbers are higher in two of three counties in the area. In Montgomery County, there were 812 early ballots and 666 of the 948 mail-in ballots sent out have been returned. In Wilson County, there were 528 early ballots and 210 of the 355 mail-in ballots have been returned. Both those numbers are higher in both of those counties compared to the 2020 election.
ICC Selects New Board Of Trustees Member
Independence Community College has picked a new board of Trustees Member. Spencer Weaver was selected for his educational background and energy according to Board Chair Dr. Cynthia Sherwood. Weaver, who hails from Olathe, moved to SE Kansas in 2015 and taught government and history at Independence High School. Weaver graduated...
Parsons Library Hosts Free Program
The Parsons Public Library will host a free program that invites Kansans to learn more about the history of American democracy, spark conversations, and generate insights. “Voices of Japanese ‘War Brides’ in Postwar Kansas” is a presentation and discussion by Ayako Mizumura about the Japanese women who fled the devastation of a war-torn Japan after WWII by marrying US military men and moving to the US.
ICC Partners With Labette Health To Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Independence Community College together with Labette Health will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Student Health Center will allow ICC students, faculty, and staff to seek medical attention for minor ailments on campus. The event will take place from 9 to 9:30 am in the Student Union this Friday, November 11th. It is open to the public.
Labette County Inmate is Found Dead
A Labette County inmate is found dead. Yesterday morning around 9:50am, 31-year-old Kenneth J. Jones, Jr. was discovered unresponsive by his cellmates in the Labette County Detention Center. Jones had suffered an apparent self-inflicted injury. CPR was initiated and EMS was contacted. EMS transported Jones to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled.
Addis Endorses Schibi as New Commissioner and Talks Retirement
For the first time in 40 years, Labette County District One will have a new county commissioner. Commission Chair Lonie Addis, who announced in May he wouldn't seek re-election, says he just didn't have it in him to serve another term. Republican Candidate Vincent Schibi was elected as the new...
Primary Election Coverage on KGGF
Election day is tomorrow and KGGF will have election coverage for you all evening. Coverage will start at 7 p.m. with a look at national returns from FOX News. We'll be covering the local and state races for you with live reports from the Montgomery and Chautauqua County Courthouses plus the Ron Bryce watch party. State returns will also be provided in updates from the Kansas Information Network.
Changes Made To Solid Waste Collection Days Due To Veterans Day
The City of Chanute will see changes in the refuse collection dates at the end of this week. Due to the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, November 11th the landfill will be closed and Friday trash collection routes will be collected on Thursday, November 10th. The landfill will be open...
Chanute Woman Arrested For Multiple Drug Charges
A Chanute woman is arrested for possession of multiple illegal drugs. Last week Officers with the Chanute Police Department investigated a call of suspicious activity in the 1700 block of S. Santa Fe Ave. During the course of their investigation, and after speaking with the persons involved, 23-year-old Olivia Seri...
Chautauqua County Commissioners Are Informed About Animal Shelter Progress
The Chautauqua County Board of Commissioners meets with Joe Reed about the progress of the new animal shelter. At the regularly scheduled session, today Commissioner Rodney Shaw asked Reed about the changes that will come with the new building. The Chautauqua County Animal shelter will host an open house this...
