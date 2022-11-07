ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reporter roundtable: What we made of LIV Golf's first year, what needs to change and how LIV can work with the PGA Tour

The emergence of LIV Golf has dominated the sport to an extent fans haven’t seen since Tiger Woods joined the picture in the 1990s. For that reason, indifference in regard to the breakaway entity that has split professional golf in half is rare to find. Some enjoy LIV’s format, which features individuals and teams competing for outrageous sums of money via shotgun starts in a festival-esque atmosphere that makes you almost forget you’re at a golf tournament. Others scoff at the idea of the major champions and mini-tour players alike playing in no-cut events that have been largely criticized as a way for Saudi Arabia to sportswash it’s human rights record, seeing as LIV is financially backed and supported by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.
Bad at reading greens? Try this legendary putter's 5-step fix

It's quite fascinating that the most important part of good putting might not even be physical. Sure, it's important that you start your ball on your intended line, which rests on certain technical elements. But the real separator between good and bad putters comes in their judgement: their ability to read greens and to estimate the speed needed to hit the putt.
Michelle Wie excited for next stage after professional golf

Michelle Wie West doesn't hesitate to give an honest answer regarding what life is like for her after the LPGA, saying, “I’m still going through an identity crisis.”. It’s been three years of adjustments for the 33-year-old. She got married, gave birth to her first child and stepped away from professional golf. For someone who’s been a pro golfer since age 15, an identity crisis is understandable.
How aligning your eyes properly is the hidden secret to making more putts

It might sound surprising, but most amateur golfers don’t even look at the hole correctly when they address their putt. But the Putting Mirror from Short Game Gains is out to fix that problem. SGG founder Fredrik Lindblom demonstrates how to use it. All of our market picks are...
PGA Tour prospect delivers his verdict on LIV Golf League: "It's GREAT!"

Sahith Theegala says it's "unfortunate" the top players aren't playing together anymore after the emergence of LIV Golf but the American believes the controversial series has truly benefitted PGA Tour players. Theegala is teeing it up at the Cadence Bank Houston Open this week at Memorial Park Golf Course after...
PGA Tour pro reveals golf shoe trick that INCREASES CLUB SPEED

To gain club head speed and hit huge bombs off the tee, most golfers would go to the gym and build their muscles in preparation for swinging their driver as hard as possible. Bryson DeChambeau underwent a famous transformation in 2021 in which he put himself through relentless workout sessions. He recreated himself as the biggest hitter on the PGA Tour and it helped him to become a US Open champion.
PGA Tour player disqualified for knowingly putting 15th club in bag

Mark Hubbard was disqualified from the Cadence Bank Houston Open on Friday for knowingly putting a 15th club in his bag. Hubbard, 33, posted an opening 75 and was three over for the day when making the turn during Round 2 when, according to a statement from the PGA Tour communications team, Hubbard “knowingly added a 15th club at the turn and used the club several times without declaring it out of play.”
