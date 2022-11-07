Read full article on original website
Reporter roundtable: What we made of LIV Golf's first year, what needs to change and how LIV can work with the PGA Tour
The emergence of LIV Golf has dominated the sport to an extent fans haven’t seen since Tiger Woods joined the picture in the 1990s. For that reason, indifference in regard to the breakaway entity that has split professional golf in half is rare to find. Some enjoy LIV’s format, which features individuals and teams competing for outrageous sums of money via shotgun starts in a festival-esque atmosphere that makes you almost forget you’re at a golf tournament. Others scoff at the idea of the major champions and mini-tour players alike playing in no-cut events that have been largely criticized as a way for Saudi Arabia to sportswash it’s human rights record, seeing as LIV is financially backed and supported by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.
Accidentally Broken Clubs May Be Replaced, and Four Other USGA Rules Updates
In 2023, several key changes to the Rules of Golf will go into effect.
Bad at reading greens? Try this legendary putter's 5-step fix
It's quite fascinating that the most important part of good putting might not even be physical. Sure, it's important that you start your ball on your intended line, which rests on certain technical elements. But the real separator between good and bad putters comes in their judgement: their ability to read greens and to estimate the speed needed to hit the putt.
Lynch: LIV Golf's problems aren't limited to Greg Norman's incompetence. Replacing him won't solve them
A shark left to thrash around on a dry deck hopelessly gasping for water will survive only a few minutes, so there exists at least one metric by which Greg Norman can be said to have exceeded expectations during his tenure as CEO of LIV Golf. The ceaseless sluice of...
Michelle Wie excited for next stage after professional golf
Michelle Wie West doesn't hesitate to give an honest answer regarding what life is like for her after the LPGA, saying, “I’m still going through an identity crisis.”. It’s been three years of adjustments for the 33-year-old. She got married, gave birth to her first child and stepped away from professional golf. For someone who’s been a pro golfer since age 15, an identity crisis is understandable.
How aligning your eyes properly is the hidden secret to making more putts
It might sound surprising, but most amateur golfers don’t even look at the hole correctly when they address their putt. But the Putting Mirror from Short Game Gains is out to fix that problem. SGG founder Fredrik Lindblom demonstrates how to use it. All of our market picks are...
PGA Tour prospect delivers his verdict on LIV Golf League: "It's GREAT!"
Sahith Theegala says it's "unfortunate" the top players aren't playing together anymore after the emergence of LIV Golf but the American believes the controversial series has truly benefitted PGA Tour players. Theegala is teeing it up at the Cadence Bank Houston Open this week at Memorial Park Golf Course after...
PGA Tour pro reveals golf shoe trick that INCREASES CLUB SPEED
To gain club head speed and hit huge bombs off the tee, most golfers would go to the gym and build their muscles in preparation for swinging their driver as hard as possible. Bryson DeChambeau underwent a famous transformation in 2021 in which he put himself through relentless workout sessions. He recreated himself as the biggest hitter on the PGA Tour and it helped him to become a US Open champion.
PGA Tour player disqualified for knowingly putting 15th club in bag
Mark Hubbard was disqualified from the Cadence Bank Houston Open on Friday for knowingly putting a 15th club in his bag. Hubbard, 33, posted an opening 75 and was three over for the day when making the turn during Round 2 when, according to a statement from the PGA Tour communications team, Hubbard “knowingly added a 15th club at the turn and used the club several times without declaring it out of play.”
SPOTTED: Titleist’s new TSR1 prototype driver (with initial thoughts from Zac Blair)
Back in early September, Titleist officially launched its new lineup of TSR drivers – including the TSR2, TSR3 and TSR4 models – to the public. ‘What happened to the TSR1?’ you may have been thinking. Just because Titleist didn’t include a TSR1 as part of the initial...
Solheim Cup returning to even years; 2024 to be played in Virginia with new points structure
The Solheim Cup will return to even years, as following next year's competition in Spain, the biennial event will be played on Sept. 13-15, 2024, at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia. “We are so excited to finally share the official dates of the 2024 Solheim Cup, marking...
‘It was unreal’: Michael Thorbjornsen shares his experience competing in Drive, Chip & Putt at Augusta National
Virtually every golfer in the world has dreams of visiting Augusta National. The club is hallowed ground in the golf world, and anyone who steps on property counts themselves among an elite club. But while visiting Augusta National is the pinnacle of the golf fan experience, competing on the hallowed...
5 things you need to know ahead of the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup finale
The PGA Tour Champions takes center stage this week as it looks to crown two champions—the winner of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and the season-long winner of the Charles Schwab Cup. The 72-hole Charles Schwab Cup Championship is back at Phoenix Country Club (Nov. 10-13) this year, where...
L.A.B. Golf Changing Conventional Putter Thinking
With putters designed to keep a square face at impact, L.A.B. Golf is making inroads with tech-curious amateurs and, unapologetically, LIV Golf players.
