FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elijah Mitchell Injury Update Opens 21-Day WindowFlurrySportsSan Francisco, CA
Kyrie Irving Reacts After Brooklyn Nets Decide To Remove Him From The Suspension List
Kyrie Irving posts a message on social media after he no longer appears on the Brooklyn Nets suspension list.
This Lakers-Warriors Trade Features Anthony Davis
The truth, often enough, hurts. Can you handle the truth? NBA teams need to deal with harsh truths, too. Some truths only hurt a little. If someone tells you that your new haircut looks bad, you should be able to deal with that. By contrast, if someone tells you “this isn’t working out”, it’s understandable if you’re a little depressed.
Julius Erving On Kyrie Irving: "The Owners Are Greedy, He's Going To End Up Playing For Somebody."
Julius Erving says Kyrie Irving has not played his final game in the NBA.
3 Golden State Warriors starters who should be benched, including Klay Thompson
The Golden State Warriors are going through a rough patch to open the season. They failed in their five-game road
Stephen Curry Wants The Warriors To Make Changes If They Want To Be A Serious Team
Stephen Curry urges the Golden State Warriors to make some changes in their game after almost losing the game against the Sacramento Kings.
Kings coach Mike Brown on being unable to stop Stephen Curry in 116-113 loss to Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Monday’s 116-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about the defensive lapses down the stretch, Stephen Curry’s incredible 47 point performance, Sacramento’s 2-2 road trip and the calls that didn’t go for his team in the closing moments.
Steph Curry Tweets 4 Photos After The Warriors Beat The Kings
Steph Curry sent out a tweet with four photos after the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Allegedly May Have Stepped In To Stop The Nets Hiring Ime Udoka
Adam Silver might have played a role in the Nets not hiring Ime Udoka yet.
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team
Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
20 Lowest Paid NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season
The lowest paid NBA player earns just $74k for the 2022-23 season.
DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team
In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
Bob Myers makes public hint to Steve Kerr on James Wiseman’s role with Warriors
Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb served as de facto backup centers in Monday night’s much-needed victory over the Sacramento Kings, the biggest departure among the Golden State Warriors’ highly anticipated rotation changes following a winless five-game road trip. Steve Kerr quickly deviated from his pre-planned bench lineups after the reserves coughed up another early lead, though, making Draymond Green and Kevon Looney the Warriors’ full-time centers in the second half and leaving Kuminga on the bench entirely.
Lakers shocking trade stance will make LeBron James uneasy
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a really tough start to the season. Following an embarrassing blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers are now 2-7. At the start of the season, it was all but known that they wanted to trade embattled point guard Russell Westbrook. But he has actually been a positive impact on the team since coming off the bench. But with the losses piling up, people have wondered whether the team might look to add pieces to try and make a playoff run.
NBC Sports
Steph's 47-point masterpiece saves Warriors, but issues remain
SAN FRANCISCO – In the moments after he rescued the Warriors from an epic meltdown of their own making, Stephen Curry met Draymond Green on the Chase Center floor for a long embrace that told a short story. Survival. Relief. Joy. The End. For now. Curry’s superman act, which...
Report reveals Lakers’ stance on Kyrie Irving trade
The Brooklyn Nets would probably love to trade Kyrie Irving in the wake of the latest off-court drama he has created, but the question is whether there are any suitors. It sounds like the Los Angeles Lakers can be crossed off the list. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic,...
The Golden State Warriors Made A Pitch To Sign LeBron James in 2014
The Warriors were among the team interested in LeBron after he finished his last season with the Miami Heat
Marc Stein Says Ime Udoka Had To Forfeit Half Of His $4 Million Salary As Part Of His Suspension
Marc Stein revealed that Ime Udoka had to forfeit half of his $4 million salary as part of his suspension.
A Scared James Worthy Won His Unexpected Fight In His Home When He First Moved to LA
James Worthy admits to being scared living alone as a rookie with the Los Angeles Lakers. The post A Scared James Worthy Won His Unexpected Fight In His Home When He First Moved to LA appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving suspension: Jaylen Brown says NBPA has issues with requirements for Nets guard's reinstatement
Boston Celtics forward, Jaylen Brown, who is a vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, says that the union has issues with the requirements outlined for Kyrie Irving's reinstatement to the Brooklyn Nets. Furthermore, the Players Association plans to appeal Irving's suspension. In an interview with the Boston Globe...
FOX Sports
Nets make Jacque Vaughn coach, decide against Udoka pursuit
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets made Jacque Vaughn their head coach Wednesday, promoting Steve Nash's replacement instead of hiring suspended Boston coach Ime Udoka. Vaughn has gone 2-2 as acting coach since the Nets and Nash parted ways on Nov. 1. His first game as the head coach will be Wednesday night at home against the New York Knicks.
