San Francisco, CA

NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Warriors Trade Features Anthony Davis

The truth, often enough, hurts. Can you handle the truth? NBA teams need to deal with harsh truths, too. Some truths only hurt a little. If someone tells you that your new haircut looks bad, you should be able to deal with that. By contrast, if someone tells you “this isn’t working out”, it’s understandable if you’re a little depressed.
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard signs with surprising team

Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team

In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Bob Myers makes public hint to Steve Kerr on James Wiseman’s role with Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb served as de facto backup centers in Monday night’s much-needed victory over the Sacramento Kings, the biggest departure among the Golden State Warriors’ highly anticipated rotation changes following a winless five-game road trip. Steve Kerr quickly deviated from his pre-planned bench lineups after the reserves coughed up another early lead, though, making Draymond Green and Kevon Looney the Warriors’ full-time centers in the second half and leaving Kuminga on the bench entirely.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers shocking trade stance will make LeBron James uneasy

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a really tough start to the season. Following an embarrassing blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers are now 2-7. At the start of the season, it was all but known that they wanted to trade embattled point guard Russell Westbrook. But he has actually been a positive impact on the team since coming off the bench. But with the losses piling up, people have wondered whether the team might look to add pieces to try and make a playoff run.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Steph's 47-point masterpiece saves Warriors, but issues remain

SAN FRANCISCO – In the moments after he rescued the Warriors from an epic meltdown of their own making, Stephen Curry met Draymond Green on the Chase Center floor for a long embrace that told a short story. Survival. Relief. Joy. The End. For now. Curry’s superman act, which...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX Sports

Nets make Jacque Vaughn coach, decide against Udoka pursuit

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets made Jacque Vaughn their head coach Wednesday, promoting Steve Nash's replacement instead of hiring suspended Boston coach Ime Udoka. Vaughn has gone 2-2 as acting coach since the Nets and Nash parted ways on Nov. 1. His first game as the head coach will be Wednesday night at home against the New York Knicks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

