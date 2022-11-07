Read full article on original website
Mississippi Press
Prep Roundup: Moss Point wins playoff opener; Gautier falls short in bid to upset Picayune
MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- Putting their early-season struggles behind them, the Moss Point Tigers began the postseason with an impressive 48-6 win over Forrest County AHS in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs last Friday night. Running backs Taboris Charles and Jamarious Brown led the offense, with Charles...
Laurel, November 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
stadiumjourney.com
Southern Miss Wellness Center – Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles
The Southern Miss Volleyball program is one 15 sports sponsored by the University of Southern Mississippi. Since the first year of volleyball in 1979 the Golden Eagles have not had much success on the court. After 44 seasons the Golden Eagles are 599-788 and have never been to a conference tournament, nor the NCAA Tournament. However, the 2022 season marks a new beginning for Southern Miss Athletics, as the Golden Eagles have joined the Sun Belt Conference. Before that Southern Miss competed in Conference USA (1995-2021) and the Metro Conference (1982-1995).
usm.edu
Miss University of Southern Mississippi Scholarship Competition Nov. 12 on Hattiesburg Campus
The Miss University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Scholarship Competition will be held Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. in The Joe Paul Student Theater, located on the second floor of the Thad Cochran Center on the Hattiesburg campus. The winner will go on to compete for the title of Miss Mississippi in Vicksburg in June 2023; Kat Adcox is the reigning Miss USM.
sm2media.com
Faculty Senate blindsided by USM statement on Volleyball Gym Welfare Scandal
Late last week there were new developments in the alleged welfare fraud scandal. USM released a statement announcing their intentions to use campus facilities “for the benefit of Mississippi families and individuals.” The Mississippi Department of Human Services, IHL President Tom Duff and USM’s Faculty Senate responded, all voicing concerns about the university’s handling of the scandal and plans for restitution.
WLOX
Miss Mississippi has send off party before heading to Miss America competition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Before she competes for the national crown in Connecticut, Miss Mississippi was sent off in style. Friends and family gathered for a send-off party from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Magnolia State Bank in Hattiesburg for Emmie Perkins, the reigning Miss Mississippi. “Mississippi is so...
WDAM-TV
USPS to hold Pine Belt job fair in Hattiesburg, Nov. 17
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is currently hiring both full-time and part-time jobs for locations around the Pine Belt. “The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us Deliver For America,” reads an announcement from the USPS. “We are committed to our workforce -- beginning with providing great opportunities for new employees, then continuing to provide advancement and career development.”
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt school board races decided during election
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of Pine Belt school board elections were decided on Tuesday night. According to unofficial vote counts, Jones County School Board District 5 incumbent Lester Boyles lost to Nick Wooten. Wooten received 1,492 votes while Boyles received 755 votes. In Marion County, unofficial results...
Marines thank George County for lending land to pre-deployment training
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Officials from the U.S. Marine Corps came to George County on Monday to recognize county supervisor Frankie Massey and the board of supervisors for lending land to military training. Marines have been using Massey’s land since 2020 to practice realistic decision-making scenarios similar to what they will face on deployment. […]
Aldi grocery store to open in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – An Aldi grocery store is expected to be built on U.S. 98 in Hattiesburg. The Hattiesburg American reported the store will be located in a new shopping center that’s under construction on U.S. 98 between Lakewood Drive and an unnamed road that exits from the east side of Walmart Supercenter. The development will […]
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Suspect in Tuesday Laurel shooting caught
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Laurel on Tuesday was recently apprehended. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, 22-year-old Michael Pollock Jr. reportedly was apprehended on South 16th Avenue Wednesday. Pollock was wanted on one count of aggravated assault in connection to...
The Poultry Site
USDA confirms avian influenza outbreak in Mississippi
The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial breeder chicken flock in Lawrence County, Mississippi, according to a government press release. The number of broilers impacted is unknown at this...
Traffic stop turns up 10 kilos of cocaine in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Texas man was arrested after Jones County deputies allegedly found ten kilos of cocaine in his possession during a traffic stop on Friday, November 4. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Bryant Baez, 26, of San Antonio, Texas, was pulled over for a traffic stop on […]
impact601.com
Guest takes Jasper County; while Jimmie Smith bests incumbent Bolden for East Jasper School Board seat
It was a busy night at the Jasper County Courthouse as votes were tallied and results from all precincts were in by 8:10 p.m., with a new board member taking a seat in the East Jasper School District. The following seats were up for grabs:. US House of Representatives 3rd...
WDAM-TV
Lamar Co. switches to paper ballots for election day
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Some voters in the Pine Belt will have a new way to cast their ballots during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, Midterm Elections. Precincts in Lamar County will make the switch from electronic ballots to paper ballots. The change had been set to take place in...
WDAM-TV
Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Wednesday afternoon shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon. According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, the incident was reported at an apartment complex on Shears Road. No injuries were reported on the scene. The sheriff’s office said...
WDAM-TV
Lamar Co. citizens vote for alcohol sales referendum
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Alcohol Sales Referendum passed according to unofficial results on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Those early results showed 11,722 citizens voted for the referendum with 4,393 voting against it. That means about 73% of voters were for the referendum and 27% were against it.
Mississippi man dies after vehicle he was driving crashes into apartment complex and parked vehicles
A Mississippi man was found dead when the vehicle he was driving ran off the road and crashed into an apartment complex and two nearby parked vehicles. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 11 in Lamar County shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
WDAM-TV
MHP: Purvis man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 11 Saturday
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis man is dead after being involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County early Saturday morning. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to the fatal crash around 12:30 a.m. Shows says...
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro Food Truck Festival attracts interest
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents, visitors and friends all met at Rhinehart Square Sunday to enjoy a Food Truck Festival filled with vendors, live music, axe throwing and kids’ activities. “We wanted to be out in the community,” said Lee Holland, Red Pedal Kettle owner. “We wanted to be...
247Sports
