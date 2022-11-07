The Southern Miss Volleyball program is one 15 sports sponsored by the University of Southern Mississippi. Since the first year of volleyball in 1979 the Golden Eagles have not had much success on the court. After 44 seasons the Golden Eagles are 599-788 and have never been to a conference tournament, nor the NCAA Tournament. However, the 2022 season marks a new beginning for Southern Miss Athletics, as the Golden Eagles have joined the Sun Belt Conference. Before that Southern Miss competed in Conference USA (1995-2021) and the Metro Conference (1982-1995).

