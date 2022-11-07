ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

High School Soccer PRO

Laurel, November 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Hattiesburg High School soccer team will have a game with Northeast Jones High School on November 10, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HATTIESBURG, MS
stadiumjourney.com

Southern Miss Wellness Center – Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

The Southern Miss Volleyball program is one 15 sports sponsored by the University of Southern Mississippi. Since the first year of volleyball in 1979 the Golden Eagles have not had much success on the court. After 44 seasons the Golden Eagles are 599-788 and have never been to a conference tournament, nor the NCAA Tournament. However, the 2022 season marks a new beginning for Southern Miss Athletics, as the Golden Eagles have joined the Sun Belt Conference. Before that Southern Miss competed in Conference USA (1995-2021) and the Metro Conference (1982-1995).
HATTIESBURG, MS
usm.edu

Miss University of Southern Mississippi Scholarship Competition Nov. 12 on Hattiesburg Campus

The Miss University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Scholarship Competition will be held Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. in The Joe Paul Student Theater, located on the second floor of the Thad Cochran Center on the Hattiesburg campus. The winner will go on to compete for the title of Miss Mississippi in Vicksburg in June 2023; Kat Adcox is the reigning Miss USM.
HATTIESBURG, MS
sm2media.com

Faculty Senate blindsided by USM statement on Volleyball Gym Welfare Scandal

Late last week there were new developments in the alleged welfare fraud scandal. USM released a statement announcing their intentions to use campus facilities “for the benefit of Mississippi families and individuals.” The Mississippi Department of Human Services, IHL President Tom Duff and USM’s Faculty Senate responded, all voicing concerns about the university’s handling of the scandal and plans for restitution.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

USPS to hold Pine Belt job fair in Hattiesburg, Nov. 17

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is currently hiring both full-time and part-time jobs for locations around the Pine Belt. “The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us Deliver For America,” reads an announcement from the USPS. “We are committed to our workforce -- beginning with providing great opportunities for new employees, then continuing to provide advancement and career development.”
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Pine Belt school board races decided during election

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of Pine Belt school board elections were decided on Tuesday night. According to unofficial vote counts, Jones County School Board District 5 incumbent Lester Boyles lost to Nick Wooten. Wooten received 1,492 votes while Boyles received 755 votes. In Marion County, unofficial results...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Aldi grocery store to open in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – An Aldi grocery store is expected to be built on U.S. 98 in Hattiesburg. The Hattiesburg American reported the store will be located in a new shopping center that’s under construction on U.S. 98 between Lakewood Drive and an unnamed road that exits from the east side of Walmart Supercenter. The development will […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Suspect in Tuesday Laurel shooting caught

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Laurel on Tuesday was recently apprehended. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, 22-year-old Michael Pollock Jr. reportedly was apprehended on South 16th Avenue Wednesday. Pollock was wanted on one count of aggravated assault in connection to...
LAUREL, MS
The Poultry Site

USDA confirms avian influenza outbreak in Mississippi

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial breeder chicken flock in Lawrence County, Mississippi, according to a government press release. The number of broilers impacted is unknown at this...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Traffic stop turns up 10 kilos of cocaine in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Texas man was arrested after Jones County deputies allegedly found ten kilos of cocaine in his possession during a traffic stop on Friday, November 4. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Bryant Baez, 26, of San Antonio, Texas, was pulled over for a traffic stop on […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Lamar Co. switches to paper ballots for election day

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Some voters in the Pine Belt will have a new way to cast their ballots during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, Midterm Elections. Precincts in Lamar County will make the switch from electronic ballots to paper ballots. The change had been set to take place in...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Lamar Co. citizens vote for alcohol sales referendum

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Alcohol Sales Referendum passed according to unofficial results on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Those early results showed 11,722 citizens voted for the referendum with 4,393 voting against it. That means about 73% of voters were for the referendum and 27% were against it.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

MHP: Purvis man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 11 Saturday

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis man is dead after being involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County early Saturday morning. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to the fatal crash around 12:30 a.m. Shows says...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Waynesboro Food Truck Festival attracts interest

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents, visitors and friends all met at Rhinehart Square Sunday to enjoy a Food Truck Festival filled with vendors, live music, axe throwing and kids’ activities. “We wanted to be out in the community,” said Lee Holland, Red Pedal Kettle owner. “We wanted to be...
WAYNESBORO, MS
