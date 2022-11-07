ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

Stock market responds to midterm elections

The stock market has dipped as midterm election results are released amid continued political uncertainty. Javier David, managing editor of business and markets for Axios, discusses initial market reaction and the relationship between the financial markets and election results.
ETF Focus

Election Day Could Be Ready To Rally Stocks

The U.S. midterm elections take place on Tuesday. No, I don’t want to have a political discussion, but I do want to talk about how the outcome could impact your portfolios. If the election results end up looking like it seems they will, investors could have reason to feel optimistic about the remainder of the year.
CBS News

Here's who Wall Street thinks will win the midterm elections

Wall Street analysts are betting that Tuesday's midterm elections will flip control of Congress, with potentially significant implications for the U.S. economy. History backs them up: The president's party has lost between 25 and 30 House seats in nearly every modern midterm election. But this year, the economy is playing an outsized role. A recent Gallup poll found that the portion of registered voters calling the economy "extremely important" in who they support at the ballot box is at its second-highest level in two decades.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Wall Street surges after data show inflation cooling in US

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is surging at the opening bell after a government report showed inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 3.4% early Thursday, and the Nasdaq rose almost 5%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed. Even bitcoin rose, clawing back some of its steep plunge from prior days caused bt the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence. A slowdown in inflation could mean the Federal Reserve won’t have to be so aggressive about raising interest rates. Such hikes have been the main reason for Wall Street’s troubles this year and are threatening a recession.
WASHINGTON STATE
Autoblog

Republican voters say they're hit hardest by gas prices, exit polls show

While the U.S. midterm election narrative was light on national climate and transportation policy, the impacts of ongoing economic turmoil certainly took center stage. Even though the national average price for gasoline has dropped considerably since its early-summer peak, the lasting financial impact stuck with U.S. voters, nearly two-thirds of whom said that gas prices had caused them financial hardship over the past year.

