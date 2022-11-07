Read full article on original website
Midterms could be a 'game changer' for stocks - and experts see big upside for the S&P 500 this election cycle.
Good morning, readers. Senior reporter Phil Rosen here, writing to you from Manhattan. It's election day in the US, and countless polls signal that money is top of mind for voters. Americans for months now seem to only care about the economy. Inflation's at a multi-decade high, housing costs are...
US stocks drop as Republican wave fails to sweep through midterm elections
US stocks opened lower Wednesday as midterm election results continued to trickle in. Republicans thus far have failed to demonstrate a clear hold on Congress. Crypto markets continued to reel from Binance's surprise deal to take over FTX. US stocks opened lower on Wednesday as midterm election results showed a...
Stock market responds to midterm elections
The stock market has dipped as midterm election results are released amid continued political uncertainty. Javier David, managing editor of business and markets for Axios, discusses initial market reaction and the relationship between the financial markets and election results.
CNBC
Cramer expects energy stocks to rally if Republicans have a strong showing in the midterms
CNBC's Jim Cramer said he anticipates a near-term rally in energy stocks if Republican candidates perform well in Tuesday's midterm elections and win a majority in at least one chamber of Congress. Oil and gas companies should be among the "biggest winners" if that were to happen, Cramer said Monday...
Election Day Could Be Ready To Rally Stocks
The U.S. midterm elections take place on Tuesday. No, I don’t want to have a political discussion, but I do want to talk about how the outcome could impact your portfolios. If the election results end up looking like it seems they will, investors could have reason to feel optimistic about the remainder of the year.
Here's who Wall Street thinks will win the midterm elections
Wall Street analysts are betting that Tuesday's midterm elections will flip control of Congress, with potentially significant implications for the U.S. economy. History backs them up: The president's party has lost between 25 and 30 House seats in nearly every modern midterm election. But this year, the economy is playing an outsized role. A recent Gallup poll found that the portion of registered voters calling the economy "extremely important" in who they support at the ballot box is at its second-highest level in two decades.
Wall Street surges after data show inflation cooling in US
Wall Street is surging at the opening bell after a government report showed inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month
CNBC
Shares of Truth Social merger partner fall after Trump's candidates underwhelm in midterm elections
Shares of a Trump-linked SPAC fell after several of the ex-president's favorite candidates disappointed in midterm elections. Trump Media's merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. faces legal and financial challenges. Shares of the blank-check company set to take Trump Media and its Truth Social platform public fell sharply Wednesday after...
U.S. inflation drops to 7.7%, lowest rate since January
Inflation dropped significantly more than most economists were expecting in October in a sign the overheated U.S. economy may finally be chilling down.
Autoblog
Republican voters say they're hit hardest by gas prices, exit polls show
While the U.S. midterm election narrative was light on national climate and transportation policy, the impacts of ongoing economic turmoil certainly took center stage. Even though the national average price for gasoline has dropped considerably since its early-summer peak, the lasting financial impact stuck with U.S. voters, nearly two-thirds of whom said that gas prices had caused them financial hardship over the past year.
