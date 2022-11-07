NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is surging at the opening bell after a government report showed inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 3.4% early Thursday, and the Nasdaq rose almost 5%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed. Even bitcoin rose, clawing back some of its steep plunge from prior days caused bt the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence. A slowdown in inflation could mean the Federal Reserve won’t have to be so aggressive about raising interest rates. Such hikes have been the main reason for Wall Street’s troubles this year and are threatening a recession.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO