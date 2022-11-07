Read full article on original website
One in custody after 2 found dead in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department were investigating an incident in which two bodies were found on Monday. Officials detailed that at around 12:20 p.m., APD was called to a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park on Canyon Drive. Upon arriving, officials reported that police found Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29, dead at the scene.
KFDA
APD: Death of 2 found dead in mobile home ruled a homicide
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department ruled the death of two people a homicide after they were found dead in a mobile home today. Around 12:18 p.m., APD said 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead with gunshot wounds at a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park.
abc7amarillo.com
2 people found shot to death inside Amarillo mobile home, family member in custody
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a homicide after two people were found dead inside a mobile home. Around 12:15 p.m. police were called to the Lakeview Mobile Home Park located at 7865 Canyon Drive. Officers found two bodies inside the mobile home. Police later said the...
Suspect arrested with guns, machete in car after reported kidnapping
AMARILLO, Texas — Police arrested a man on a list of charges after officers said he forced a screaming woman into his car and then led them on a pursuit. The Amarillo Police Department told KAMR that officers were called Monday morning to a scene where a man had allegedly forced a woman into a vehicle.
Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Two Different Fires Blazing In Amarillo
The Amarillo Fire Department was busy on Wednesday, November 9th, and early Thursday, November 10th. Wednesday, November the 9th found Amarillo Fire Fighters fighting two different blazes throughout town. The Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a structure fire at 9:31 PM at 201 S. Pierce. The fire was...
KFDA
Amarillo police investigating shooting near South Washington
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning. According to officials, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 8:09 a.m., Randall County Deputies were called to the East parking lot of Affiliated Foods on South Washington on a report of shots fired. The suspect was...
Possible Amarillo Kidnapper Found with Swords and Guns
Joseph Tyler Putch, 29-year-old male, was identified as the suspect in the case. He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for Aggravated Kidnapping with Bodily Injury, Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and two local municipal warrants.
1 arrested after Monday morning chase through Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a Monday morning chase that ended in an arrest in north Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called to the area of Bell Street and Gainsborough Road around 8:58 a.m. Monday on […]
Randall County Sheriff’s Office investigates after shots fired near Affiliated Foods
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office reported that an investigation is ongoing after shots were fired in a parking lot on South Washington on Monday morning. According to Randall County officials, deputies responded to the east parking lot of Affiliated Foods at around 8:09 a.m. after a report of shots […]
Missing Persons in Amarillo Verify the Info Before Sharing
Over the weekend I saw a post being shared all over Amarillo. It was about a missing man. A silver alert went out for Robert Spall. He has dementia so we needed to keep an eye out. It's good to share information when something like that happens in Amarillo. The...
Officials report ‘no active threat’ at Spring Creek School
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office released information about questions surrounding a threat at Spring Creek School on Wednesday. According to the Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, there is not an active threat or shooter and the state is “conducting (an) audit of the school defense properties against intrusion.” For more information, […]
KFDA
City of Amarillo moving forward with Multimodal Transportation Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After years in the works, the City of Amarillo is moving forward on a new transportation project. The Multimodal Transportation Center will be used for the City of Amarillo, but also other entities can use it as well. “Connectivity is really important and this is what...
KFDA
Gun violence trends in Amarillo broken into 3 types
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In Amarillo, gun violence can be broken down into three categories: Suicide, retaliation shootings, and accidents. “We’ve transitioned our investigations to where, when a person is shot, even if they don’t die, which we call a nonfatal shooting, we are still going to investigate those as if it was a homicide,” says Amarillo Police Department Chief of Police Martin Birkenfeld.
kgncnewsnow.com
Fatal Car Crash In Amarillo
A Saturday morning wreck in downtown Amarillo has left one man dead. Amarillo Police says at 1:43 a.m.the wreck happened in the 1200 block of South Taylor Street, November 5th, involving a large concrete structure.. Twenty-two-years old Isaiah Humberto Mendiola is said to have been going south on Taylor and...
How to Prevent a Tragedy: Floor Furnace Fire Damages Amarillo Home
Over the weekend a fire damaged a family's home in South Washington. The Amarillo Fire Department was called to a fire on Saturday morning, November 5th. On arrival, the two-story home had smoke coming from the front door. A resident was still inside the home, but as AFD was moving into the home, the resident was exiting. The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. The fire was coming from a floor furnace in the entryway of the home. Luckily, no injuries were reported from the fire, but the home did have damages. The Fire Marshal's office determined that the fire started from flammable items stored on the floor furnace.
kgncnewsnow.com
PABTU On The Hunt For Stolen Harley
A motorcycle is in the spotlight of this week’s Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit’s stolen auto of the day. A 2021 black Harley Davidson Sportster was reported stolen from the 5300 block of Canyon Dr. on Monday, November 1st. The bike should display a Texas license, 388-M4Z,...
Mysterious Pile of Beams Means a New Business Coming to Amarillo
A question can lead to so many things, and it's amazing what answers you can find when you do a little research. I don't mind getting questions, in fact, this question was fun to research. The question we received was,. Any idea what is being built behind Lin's and Chuy's?
Myhighplains.com
Amarillo Zoo Explains Weather Policy, Ways to Help the Animals
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Fall/Winter season means that the Amarillo Zoo is getting ready to put some of their animals into a different enclosure, or that they’ll have an enclosure available where you may not get to see all the animals all the time. Below is their weather policy and some ways that you can help give back to the Zoo.
kgncnewsnow.com
Fatal Accident In Armstrong County
There was an accident at 4:15 am Friday morning in Armstrong County that left 4 dead. A 2016 Ford Explorer was traveling east in the westbound lane on US 287, and a 2012 Freightliner Tractor-Trailer was in the westbound lane. After making a pass, the semi saw the ford in...
Do You Know What This Building Was? See Incredible Transformation
Things are constantly changing in Amarillo. Ask anyone who has lived here for longer than a year, and they'll tell you. I've only been here for five, and it blows my mind how much this city has changed in that small amount of time. That being said; do you know...
