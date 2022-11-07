ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

everythinglubbock.com

One in custody after 2 found dead in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department were investigating an incident in which two bodies were found on Monday. Officials detailed that at around 12:20 p.m., APD was called to a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park on Canyon Drive. Upon arriving, officials reported that police found Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29, dead at the scene.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

APD: Death of 2 found dead in mobile home ruled a homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department ruled the death of two people a homicide after they were found dead in a mobile home today. Around 12:18 p.m., APD said 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead with gunshot wounds at a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police investigating shooting near South Washington

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning. According to officials, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 8:09 a.m., Randall County Deputies were called to the East parking lot of Affiliated Foods on South Washington on a report of shots fired. The suspect was...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Possible Amarillo Kidnapper Found with Swords and Guns

Joseph Tyler Putch, 29-year-old male, was identified as the suspect in the case. He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for Aggravated Kidnapping with Bodily Injury, Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and two local municipal warrants.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Randall County Sheriff’s Office investigates after shots fired near Affiliated Foods

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office reported that an investigation is ongoing after shots were fired in a parking lot on South Washington on Monday morning. According to Randall County officials, deputies responded to the east parking lot of Affiliated Foods at around 8:09 a.m. after a report of shots […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials report ‘no active threat’ at Spring Creek School

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office released information about questions surrounding a threat at Spring Creek School on Wednesday. According to the Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, there is not an active threat or shooter and the state is “conducting (an) audit of the school defense properties against intrusion.” For more information, […]
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo moving forward with Multimodal Transportation Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After years in the works, the City of Amarillo is moving forward on a new transportation project. The Multimodal Transportation Center will be used for the City of Amarillo, but also other entities can use it as well. “Connectivity is really important and this is what...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Gun violence trends in Amarillo broken into 3 types

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In Amarillo, gun violence can be broken down into three categories: Suicide, retaliation shootings, and accidents. “We’ve transitioned our investigations to where, when a person is shot, even if they don’t die, which we call a nonfatal shooting, we are still going to investigate those as if it was a homicide,” says Amarillo Police Department Chief of Police Martin Birkenfeld.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Fatal Car Crash In Amarillo

A Saturday morning wreck in downtown Amarillo has left one man dead. Amarillo Police says at 1:43 a.m.the wreck happened in the 1200 block of South Taylor Street, November 5th, involving a large concrete structure.. Twenty-two-years old Isaiah Humberto Mendiola is said to have been going south on Taylor and...
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

How to Prevent a Tragedy: Floor Furnace Fire Damages Amarillo Home

Over the weekend a fire damaged a family's home in South Washington. The Amarillo Fire Department was called to a fire on Saturday morning, November 5th. On arrival, the two-story home had smoke coming from the front door. A resident was still inside the home, but as AFD was moving into the home, the resident was exiting. The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. The fire was coming from a floor furnace in the entryway of the home. Luckily, no injuries were reported from the fire, but the home did have damages. The Fire Marshal's office determined that the fire started from flammable items stored on the floor furnace.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

PABTU On The Hunt For Stolen Harley

A motorcycle is in the spotlight of this week’s Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit’s stolen auto of the day. A 2021 black Harley Davidson Sportster was reported stolen from the 5300 block of Canyon Dr. on Monday, November 1st. The bike should display a Texas license, 388-M4Z,...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Amarillo Zoo Explains Weather Policy, Ways to Help the Animals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Fall/Winter season means that the Amarillo Zoo is getting ready to put some of their animals into a different enclosure, or that they’ll have an enclosure available where you may not get to see all the animals all the time. Below is their weather policy and some ways that you can help give back to the Zoo.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Fatal Accident In Armstrong County

There was an accident at 4:15 am Friday morning in Armstrong County that left 4 dead. A 2016 Ford Explorer was traveling east in the westbound lane on US 287, and a 2012 Freightliner Tractor-Trailer was in the westbound lane. After making a pass, the semi saw the ford in...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull

