Calloway County Sheriff charged with DWI following October arrest in Moberly
RANDOLPH COUNTY – Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism is charged with two misdemeanors following his arrest in October for driving while intoxicated. KOMU reports that Randolph County prosecutors charged Chism with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest for the incident where he allegedly struck a concrete drive-thru barrier at the Arby's on Highway 24 in Moberly.
Local church collects for Operation Christmas Child
CARROLLTON, Mo. -- Southside Baptist church in Carrollton will, once again, serve as a drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child. Operation Christmas Child was born in the early 90s when Pastor Franklin Graham, President of the charitable organization Samaritan's Purse, asked church leaders to fill shoe boxes with necessities for children in war-torn Bosnia. Since then, participation has grown as well as the number of countries included and children helped.
Johnson County Verification Board to certify election results Monday
WARRENSBURG – Johnson County Clerk Diane Thompson will convene with the Verification Board to certify the results of the Nov. 8 General Election. The board will meet at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 on the first floor Voter Registration Annex in the Johnson County Courthouse in Warrensburg.
Teresa “Terri” Bethards
Teresa “Terri” Bethards, age 61, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Terri was born the daughter of Glen Dean and Mary Ann (Engleman) Sims on January 24, 1961, in Milan, Missouri. She attended Grundy R-5 Schools in Galt, Missouri. Terri was a seamstress by trade and spent many years working at Lambert Glove Factory and Midwest Quality Gloves before she retired. Patrick Mahomes and Jeff Gordon were her two favorite athletes, and she was an avid collector of both. Music of all sorts was also a huge interest in her heart. She was known to be able to recall almost any song if given some of the lyrics. Terri enjoyed reading a good book while eating sunflower seeds drinking a glass of sweet tea. She was also a connoisseur of good food.
CCAD to meet Thursday
CARROLLTON – The Carroll County Ambulance District will have its monthly public meeting tomorrow. On the agenda, the board will revisit the topics of the new ambulance purchase, the 2023 budget approval and the employee recognition dinner. New business includes election registration and district operations policies. The meeting will...
Mark Thomas Burke
Mark Thomas Burke, 75, of Richmond, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond. Mark was born on May 12, 1947, in Ogden, UT, the son of Patrick and Audrey (Delph) McKenzie. He was united in marriage to Mary Elaine Riddell of Richmond on September 29, 2000; she survives of the home.
Pettis County Commission meets in regular session
SEDALIA, Mo. – The Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Monday, November 14. New business on the agenda indicates the commission at 8:00 a.m. to meet with Bill Taylor. Following, Budget Hearings, Day 1. The meeting is generally scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Commission Chambers at the...
Ray County Commission meets Thursday
RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission meets in regular session Thursday, November 10. New business on the agenda indicates the commission to issue the transfer of FEMA funds back to the Disaster Aid account due to new FEMA/SEMA reimbursement procedures. Following, the commission, Treasurer Melissa Holloway, County Clerk Glenda Powell, and County Clerk Elect Heather Maulsby will join a Zoom meeting with Forvis for a monthly update meeting on the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Expansion joint repairs scheduled for southbound Bond Bridge (I-35/I-29) beginning on Nov. 14
JACKSON COUNTY – Crews will be making expansion joint repairs along southbound Interstate 29/I-35 (Bond Bridge) over the Missouri River beginning on Monday, Nov. 14, through Sunday, Nov. 20. This repair will require various lanes closures along southbound I-29/I-35 between Levee Road and Front Street. Motorists should expect delays in the area and are encouraged to seek alternate routes. All work is weather permitting.
Margaret Cramer
Margaret Cramer, 94, of Chillicothe, MO, formerly of rural Ludlow, MO, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Faith Baptist Church in Utica, MO, with Rev. Erik Hall, Rev. Shawn Hughes and Rev. Aaron Skinner officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the church. Burial will be in Utica Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Faith Baptist Church or Utica Cemetery Association in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Ozite Evelyn Hall
Ozite Evelyn Hall, 99, of Lexington, passed away November 9, 2022 at her home. Visitation will be Friday, November 11, 2022 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, Lexington. A funeral service will be Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Dover Christian Church in Dover. Burial will follow in the Dover Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Dover Christian Church or the Dover Cemetery Association. Memories and condolences may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, MO 64067, 660-259-2245.
Chillicothe City Council meets Monday
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. – Chillicothe City Council meets in regular session Monday, November 14. The agenda indicates a report from the Finance Chairman regarding approval of invoices, payroll, and municipal utilities invoices and salaries. Appearances during the meeting include:. Michael Bail, regarding a burn request at the Chillicothe County Club.
Sharon A. Marlott
Sharon A. Marlott, age 80, passed away on November 8, 2022 at Research Medical Center, Kansas City. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, Lexington from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. The Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 11:30 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 107 North 18th Street, Lexington. Burial will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery, Lexington. Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Memories and condolences may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, MO 64067, 660-259-2245.
Wallace W. Thurman
Wallace W. Thurman, 96, formerly of Higginsville, died on November 8, 2022 in Lee’s Summit. Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 14th at 11:00 am at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Memorials are suggested to Doctors Without Borders or the Muscular Dystrophy Assn. Arrangements: Kaiser-Wiegers Funeral...
