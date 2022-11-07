Read full article on original website
radioresultsnetwork.com
Delta County Local Election Results Posted
The Delta County Clerk posted the local and statewide election results late Tuesday night. Republican candidates won all of the statewide races in Delta County. Locally, it was a somewhat quiet ballot in Delta County. Republican Lauren Wickstrom was easily elected as the county prosecutor by a 2-to-1 margin over...
Door County Pulse
Nov. 8 Door County Election Results
The 17,441 Door County residents who voted in the Nov. 8 election cast ballots that aligned with statewide results. On the local front, the Southern Door School District made a successful bid for more money for operations and to make physical changes to the campus, including the construction of a new sports training facility.
WLUC
Iron Mountain City Council approves amendment to special use permits for drive-through restaurants
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain City Council is approving an amendment to a special use permit. This amendment will change Chapter 75, Article VIII, Section 562 of the city ordinances. The change will impact anyone looking for a drive-thru special use permit. The council said it has...
Fox11online.com
Defendant's lawyer in 2000 homicide wants case sent back to Outagamie County
(WLUK) – The legal maneuverings continue in Kenneth Hudson’s appeal for the 2000 murder of Shanna Van Dyn Hoven, but the attorneys continue to focus on procedural issues, not the merits of his appeals. Hudson is serving a life prison term for the June 25, 2000, murder of...
Fox11online.com
Decision to move Green Bay homicide to juvenile court put on hold
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A decision has been delayed on if a teen charged in a pharmacy parking lot murder will remain in adult court or be moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County residents seek shelter as county faces Wind Advisory
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple counties in Wisconsin were placed under a high wind warning on Saturday. Residents of Brown County say they plan to seek shelter to assure their safety during the advisory. “It has been extra windy this fall like it has been crazy,” said Amanda...
wisconsinrightnow.com
BREAKING: Paroled Rapist’s NEW Victim Speaks Out: ‘I Could Have Died,’ Calls Parole ‘Ridiculous’ [VIDEO]
The new victim of re-offending paroled rapist Kenneth Moffett, of Appleton, is courageously speaking out because she wants to help other victims so other people do not suffer the same trauma. Anna Baxter reached out to Wisconsin Right Now on Tuesday and described the horrific attack she endured from parolee...
thebaycities.com
Cat Cash Christmas sponsored by GreenStone Farm Credit Services
Cat Country 95.1 FM and Greenstone Farm Credit Services in Coleman are helping our listeners win some extra cash this holiday. Starting November 21, tune in to Kit in the Morning for your chance to guess how much cash Kit has stashed away in his vault for your chance to win it all!
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 7, 2022
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Freighter Roger Blough makes final journey down St. Clair River
Professional Mariner, a maritime industry journal, appears to have been prophetic when it noted on April 1, 2021, that “The Great Lakes freighter Roger Blough may have carried its last load.”. Beginning in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, 2021, the 858-foot bulk carrier burned for 12 hours...
Homeless in Green Bay given 72-hour notices to remove belongings in city park
A homeless man in Green Bay says that police told him and other people without shelter that they have three days to remove their belongings from St. John's Park.
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Nine-Day Gun Deer Hunt
It’s almost go-time for one of Wisconsin’s famous fall traditions: the nine-day gun deer-hunting season. Although a quarter-million or so hunters are already participating in the archery and crossbow deer hunts, opening day of the 2022 gun deer season Nov. 19 is expected to lure about 600,000 men, women and youth to the fields and forests across the state.
WDIO-TV
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police Department seeking public’s help identifying vehicle, passengers involved in a September shooting
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are currently requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the vehicle and passengers who were allegedly involved in a shooting that occurred earlier in September. According to a release from the Green Bay Police Department, the vehicle officers...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay meth overdose death leads to charges against homeless man
A man is due to be arranged in Brown County Circuit Court Tuesday on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the overdose death of a Green Bay man in March. Green Bay police, in a criminal complaint, say William Dennis Patnode Jr., 48, provided the methamphetamine that...
wearegreenbay.com
WLUC
Menominee man arraigned in meth bust
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - In a press release sent from the Menominee County Prosecutor’s Office, 57-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Tomes of Menominee faces several felony charges for having methamphetamine in his possession. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg charged Tomes in a nine-count felony complaint, alleging two counts of Possession...
radioresultsnetwork.com
More Changes Coming For Delta County Airport Flight Schedule
The flight schedule for the Delta County Airport has changed again. The airport said in Monday that SkyWest Airlines…which is Delta Airlines partner…will now have Escanaba and Iron Mountain share their flights. As of December 1st, according to delta.com, flights out of Escanaba to Minneapolis leave at 10:33...
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this week
A popular grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're looking for a new place to grocery shop, the Hy-Vee supermarket chain has you covered. A new Hy-Vee grocery store is opening this week in Ashwaubenon, and it's going to be a big event.
WBAY Green Bay
