radioresultsnetwork.com

Delta County Local Election Results Posted

The Delta County Clerk posted the local and statewide election results late Tuesday night. Republican candidates won all of the statewide races in Delta County. Locally, it was a somewhat quiet ballot in Delta County. Republican Lauren Wickstrom was easily elected as the county prosecutor by a 2-to-1 margin over...
DELTA COUNTY, MI
Door County Pulse

Nov. 8 Door County Election Results

The 17,441 Door County residents who voted in the Nov. 8 election cast ballots that aligned with statewide results. On the local front, the Southern Door School District made a successful bid for more money for operations and to make physical changes to the campus, including the construction of a new sports training facility.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Decision to move Green Bay homicide to juvenile court put on hold

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A decision has been delayed on if a teen charged in a pharmacy parking lot murder will remain in adult court or be moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County residents seek shelter as county faces Wind Advisory

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple counties in Wisconsin were placed under a high wind warning on Saturday. Residents of Brown County say they plan to seek shelter to assure their safety during the advisory. “It has been extra windy this fall like it has been crazy,” said Amanda...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
thebaycities.com

Cat Cash Christmas sponsored by GreenStone Farm Credit Services

Cat Country 95.1 FM and Greenstone Farm Credit Services in Coleman are helping our listeners win some extra cash this holiday. Starting November 21, tune in to Kit in the Morning for your chance to guess how much cash Kit has stashed away in his vault for your chance to win it all!
COLEMAN, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - November 7, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Monday, November 7, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Freighter Roger Blough makes final journey down St. Clair River

Professional Mariner, a maritime industry journal, appears to have been prophetic when it noted on April 1, 2021, that “The Great Lakes freighter Roger Blough may have carried its last load.”. Beginning in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, 2021, the 858-foot bulk carrier burned for 12 hours...
SAINT CLAIR, MI
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: Nine-Day Gun Deer Hunt

It’s almost go-time for one of Wisconsin’s famous fall traditions: the nine-day gun deer-hunting season. Although a quarter-million or so hunters are already participating in the archery and crossbow deer hunts, opening day of the 2022 gun deer season Nov. 19 is expected to lure about 600,000 men, women and youth to the fields and forests across the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Green Bay meth overdose death leads to charges against homeless man

A man is due to be arranged in Brown County Circuit Court Tuesday on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the overdose death of a Green Bay man in March. Green Bay police, in a criminal complaint, say William Dennis Patnode Jr., 48, provided the methamphetamine that...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man in Green Bay charged with homicide, drug-related crimes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Green Bay is facing five charges and over 50 years in prison after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in an overdose death back in March. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old William Patnode Jr. was...
GREEN BAY, WI
WLUC

Menominee man arraigned in meth bust

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - In a press release sent from the Menominee County Prosecutor’s Office, 57-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Tomes of Menominee faces several felony charges for having methamphetamine in his possession. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg charged Tomes in a nine-count felony complaint, alleging two counts of Possession...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

More Changes Coming For Delta County Airport Flight Schedule

The flight schedule for the Delta County Airport has changed again. The airport said in Monday that SkyWest Airlines…which is Delta Airlines partner…will now have Escanaba and Iron Mountain share their flights. As of December 1st, according to delta.com, flights out of Escanaba to Minneapolis leave at 10:33...
ESCANABA, MI
WBAY Green Bay

America’s largest Hy-Vee supermarket opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Northeast Wisconsin, there is another supermarket option. The new Hy-Vee opens in Ashwaubenon and brings with it a couple of firsts. The store at Bay Park Square Mall, in the former Shopko, is the first Hy-Vee supermarket in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s...
ASHWAUBENON, WI

