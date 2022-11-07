ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
kitco.com

IAMGOLD reports net loss in Q3, revises FY2022 production guidance upwards

The company expects that its FY 2022 production will exceed the top end of the previous guidance range...
kitco.com

Gold to hit $1,900 by end of 2023 - UBS

The bank's precious metals expert Joni Teves, released her 2023 gold price outlook, saying that she sees the...
dailyhodl.com

Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report

Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
freightwaves.com

Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings

Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
kitco.com

Gold price surges $50, should investors be selling into the rally?

Gold prices surged nearly $50 on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report clarified some of the Federal Reserve's mixed messages, and China signaled a possible easing of its Covid-Zero policy. But caution is still advised as all previous quick rallies have been used as selling opportunities. Gold...
kitco.com

Brazilian broker XP's profit gains from higher client assets

Nov 8 (Reuters) - XP Inc (XP.O) posted a jump in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, as client assets at the Brazilian broker accelerated and helped offset weaker net inflows due to higher interest rates. Last month, Brazil's central bank held its key interest rate steady for the second straight policy...
The Associated Press

Beyond Meat revenue drops as it cuts prices to boost demand

Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said its revenue fell 22.5% in the third quarter as it cut prices in the face of weaker demand. The El Segundo, California-based company reported net revenue of $82.5 million for the July-September period. That was far lower than the $93.6 million Wall Street had forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Beyond Meat shares fell to a 52-week low of $11.56 before closing at $11.82 on Wednesday. They continued to fall in after-market trading after Beyond Meat released its third quarter results. U.S. food service sales rose 5.6% as partners like Panda Express expanded the rollout of plant-based chicken. But U.S. retail sales fell nearly 12%. International revenue also fell as Beyond Meat cut prices and the strong dollar weakened foreign profits.
kitco.com

Silver holdings in London vaults drop to record lows

(Kitco News) Holdings of physical silver held in vaults across London dropped to a record low in October, according to the data provided by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA). Silver holdings dropped to 26,502 tonnes, down 2.2% from the previous month. The value of holdings stood at $16.3 billion,...
kitco.com

Gold price soars on short covering, bargain hunting, crypto rumors

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are are sharply up, with gold hitting a four-week high and...
kitco.com

Franco-Nevada reports net income of $157M in Q3, says on track to meet 2022 guidance

The company said that higher contributions from Candelaria, Tasiast and Sudbury were more than offset by lower deliveries...
kitco.com

Italy's Bper beats estimates for Q3 profit helped by higher rates, fees

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italy's BPER Banca (EMII.MI) posted on Monday a better-then expected third quarter net profit helped by a rise in core revenues which were boosted by the recent acquisition of rival Banca Carige. Italy's fourth-largest bank said net profit for the three months through September fell...
kitco.com

Australia's Westpac to tap U.S. dollar bond market - term sheet

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) has mandated banks to work on two- and five-year U.S. dollar bond issuances, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters. It becomes the second Australian institution to tap international funding markets in two days, after Australia and New Zealand...
