Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
IAMGOLD reports net loss in Q3, revises FY2022 production guidance upwards
The company expects that its FY 2022 production will exceed the top end of the previous guidance range...
Gold to hit $1,900 by end of 2023 - UBS
The bank's precious metals expert Joni Teves, released her 2023 gold price outlook, saying that she sees the...
Hecla posts loss of $23.7 million in third quarter, notes lower metal prices and inflationary pressures
The company's Q3 2022 gold production of 44,747 ounces was in line with Q2 2022 and up 6%...
Lundin Gold reports net income of $62.7M in Q3, touts 'another fantastic quarter' for the company
Lundin Gold said that income from mining operations was $83.9 million, adding that the company generated cash flow...
Gold is in its worse slump since 1869 as inflation-adjusted yields turn sharply positive, says Deutsche Bank
Gold prices are down for seven consecutive months, the longest decline since 1869, according to Deutsche Bank. Bullion slumped 1.6% in October and is down 11% from the start of the year. The fall in gold prices is happening as real bond yields have turned sharply higher. Gold prices fell...
Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report
Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
1 Stock to Buy This Week Following Its Recent Earnings Beat
Biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales and raised its full-year guidance. Analysts see immense growth potential in the company's HIV and oncology franchises, which should...
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
Gold price surges $50, should investors be selling into the rally?
Gold prices surged nearly $50 on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report clarified some of the Federal Reserve's mixed messages, and China signaled a possible easing of its Covid-Zero policy. But caution is still advised as all previous quick rallies have been used as selling opportunities. Gold...
Canada's Ritchie Bros to buy U.S. damaged vehicle platform IAA in $7.3 billion deal
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Canadian equipment marketplace Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA.TO) said on Monday it would buy U.S.-based IAA Inc (IAA.N) in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $7.3 billion including debt.
Brazilian broker XP's profit gains from higher client assets
Nov 8 (Reuters) - XP Inc (XP.O) posted a jump in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, as client assets at the Brazilian broker accelerated and helped offset weaker net inflows due to higher interest rates. Last month, Brazil's central bank held its key interest rate steady for the second straight policy...
Beyond Meat revenue drops as it cuts prices to boost demand
Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said its revenue fell 22.5% in the third quarter as it cut prices in the face of weaker demand. The El Segundo, California-based company reported net revenue of $82.5 million for the July-September period. That was far lower than the $93.6 million Wall Street had forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Beyond Meat shares fell to a 52-week low of $11.56 before closing at $11.82 on Wednesday. They continued to fall in after-market trading after Beyond Meat released its third quarter results. U.S. food service sales rose 5.6% as partners like Panda Express expanded the rollout of plant-based chicken. But U.S. retail sales fell nearly 12%. International revenue also fell as Beyond Meat cut prices and the strong dollar weakened foreign profits.
Silver holdings in London vaults drop to record lows
Holdings of physical silver held in vaults across London dropped to a record low in October, according to the data provided by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA). Silver holdings dropped to 26,502 tonnes, down 2.2% from the previous month. The value of holdings stood at $16.3 billion,...
Gold price soars on short covering, bargain hunting, crypto rumors
Gold and silver prices are are sharply up, with gold hitting a four-week high and...
Franco-Nevada reports net income of $157M in Q3, says on track to meet 2022 guidance
The company said that higher contributions from Candelaria, Tasiast and Sudbury were more than offset by lower deliveries...
Osisko to acquire royalty on SolGold's Cascabel copper-gold project in Ecuador for $50M
As part of the transaction, Osisko will acquire a 0.6% net smelter return royalty (NSR) covering the entire...
IGT revenue up to $1.06bn in Q3, but aims to cut debt in case of “bad times”
IGT’s Global Lottery division made up a narrow majority of revenue, at $626m, but this was down by 4.0% year-on-year. Most of this – at $588m – came from services, down by 5.1%. Revenue from lottery product sales, on the other hand, was up to $39m. However,...
Italy's Bper beats estimates for Q3 profit helped by higher rates, fees
MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italy's BPER Banca (EMII.MI) posted on Monday a better-then expected third quarter net profit helped by a rise in core revenues which were boosted by the recent acquisition of rival Banca Carige. Italy's fourth-largest bank said net profit for the three months through September fell...
Australia's Westpac to tap U.S. dollar bond market - term sheet
SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) has mandated banks to work on two- and five-year U.S. dollar bond issuances, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters. It becomes the second Australian institution to tap international funding markets in two days, after Australia and New Zealand...
