Rural Southeast Rochester Fire Torches Shed
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A fire in rural southeast Rochester torched a shed Tuesday night. A Rochester Fire Department news release indicates crews responded to a residence in the 6500 block of 40th St. Southeast around 11:30 p.m. The 911 caller reported coming home from dinner at a neighbor’s house to find his woodshed that housed a home wood burner and a large amount of firewood had started on fire.
Austin Woman Killed by Deer Thrown Through Windshield
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A collision with an airborne deer late Thursday afternoon claimed the life of an Austin woman. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik says the 58-year-old victim was a passenger in an SUV that was headed north on a rural road just north of Austin around 5 PM when a deer crashed through the windshield. The Sheriff's Office report on the fatal incident indicates the deer had been struck by another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction and the collision sent the animal flying through the air.
Busy Southeast Rochester Road Reopens
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A road construction project for a busy road in rural southeast Rochester has come to an end. Olmsted County Public Works announced Monday that County Rd. 1 Reconstruction project has finished. The road closed on June 27 to allow for resurfacing work, shoulder widening along with the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of County Roads 1 and 101.
RPD: $6,000 in Property Stolen in Rochester Residential Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a costly residential burglary reported in a northwest Rochester neighborhood Monday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Zumbro Dr. Northwest shortly before 11 p.m. Monday. A 31-year-old man reported leaving the home around 9:30 p.m. and returning over an hour later to find someone had forced open a side door on the home’s garage.
Deer Hunts Underway at Olmsted County Parks
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The firearm deer season is underway in Minnesota and in two parks in Olmsted County. Chester Woods Park closed Thursday and will remain shuttered to the public through Sunday for the Disabled American Veteran (DAV) shotgun deer hunt. The county park between Rochester and Eyota is also scheduled to be closed from November 19-November 27 for a shotgun deer hunt featuring 40 hunters who were granted permission to hunt the grounds through a lottery drawing.
Bishop Re-consecrates Rochester Cemetery After Vandalism
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - About 100 people endured today's chilly temperatures and gusty winds to attend the re-consecration of Calvary Cemetery in Rochester. Bishop Robert Barron led the rare reconsecration ceremony in response to some recent acts of vandalism at the Catholic cemetery along Silver Creek between Quarry Hill and Silver Lake Parks in northeast Rochester. The vandalism occurred on Halloween night and included satanic and other offensive graffiti on gravestones and other memorial markers. The Catholic News Agency reported the cost of cleanup and repairs could reach $8000.
Lewiston Man Crashes Car Attempting to Pass Semi on HWY 14
Lewiston, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A Lewiston man was hurt this morning in a crash along Highway 14. The State Patrol says 25-year-old Eliezer Garcia was driving east on the highway when he lost control attempting to pass a semi-truck. The crash report indicates his car left the roadway just after he tried to cross back into the eastbound lane.
New Restaurant Opening Soon in Downtown Rochester
I know there has been a lot of talk lately about businesses leaving downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About a month ago, Newt's and Hefe Rojo closed for good. Throughout the pandemic, it seemed like businesses along 1st Ave. were closing at an unbelievable pace. But today, I've got a bit of good news instead! A new restaurant is opening in downtown Rochester!
Check Out When Santa is Surprising Kids in Rochester!
You'd better tell your kids to start acting really good because we just found out when Santa is showing up in Rochester, Minnesota!. We Now Know When Santa Claus is Coming to Rochester, Minnesota. I can tell that Christmas is just around the corner because Scheel's has decorations up, my...
Is it Illegal to Put Leaves in Your Trash in Rochester?
The leaves are falling... EVERYWHERE! The other day I looked in our backyard and I couldn't see the grass, it was just all leaves. We do have a big tree in the back but still, it was kind of crazy to see. If you're working on raking all of those leaves up, where will you dispose of them? Are we allowed to put leaves in the trash in Olmsted County?
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
Man Accused of Having Loaded Gun at Rochester Fleet Farm Appears in Court
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The man accused of bringing a loaded gun into the Rochester Fleet Farm store made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Bail for 25-year-old Logan Johnson was set at $100,000. He was formally charged with a felony firearm violation after police allegedly recovered a loaded handgun from a backpack that Johnson left behind at the store after he was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and active arrest warrants.
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
Rochester Woman Sentenced For Hallucinogenic Mushroom Operation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman was sentenced today for a conviction connected to the discovery of a hallucinogenic mushroom grow operation last fall. 24-year-old Kailyn Felker earlier admitted to a second-degree drug possession charge through a plea agreement with the Olmsted County Attorney's Office. In exchange, a first-degree drug sale charge and a gross misdemeanor count of illegal possession of a firearm were dismissed.
Crash With Deer Injures SE Minnesota Woman
Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lonsdale woman was transported to a hospital following a collision with a deer Sunday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 40-year-old Kristina Westile was traveling west on Hwy. 19 about 10 miles west of Northfield when her Ford Escape crashed into the animal at the intersection of Benton Ave. around 9:15 p.m. She was taken to Fairview Ridges with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Loaded Gun Found in Shoplifting Arrest at Rochester Fleet Farm
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says a shoplifting call led to the discovery of a loaded handgun at Fleet Farm Monday morning. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers were dispatched to the store in the 4800 block of Maine Ave. Southeast on the report that loss prevention staff had detained a suspected shoplifter shortly before noon. 25-year-old Logan Johnson was then transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of shoplifting as well as for charges related to 10 active arrest warrants.
One Of Rochester’s Favorite Craft Sales Back On Saturday
One of the best craft sales in Rochester, Minnesota started out being hosted in a home 13 years ago. Today, the sale has overflowed to a huge gym and has also raised over $150,000 to help kids. The sale has grown A LOT but the mission is the same. (Psst...Get a sneak peek below to see what will be at the sale this year!)
Rochester Man Charged for Shooting, Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Rochester man, who was arrested after a shooting and drug discovery over the weekend. Bail for 28-year-old Demonterious Jackson was set at $100,000 Monday. He was charged with felony firearm possession and 2nd-degree drug possession. The criminal...
Check Out 11 Of The Best Stores In Rochester To Find Winter Gear
Not sure if you heard the news or not BUT snow is supposed to start falling soon in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. Right now, a good chunk of parents are also starting to panic because they know that their kids' boots, coats, and snow pants have zero chance of fitting again this year. One of my own kids shot up about 5 inches so trust me, I'm in the same boat! And once that first snowflake falls it will be a mad dash to all the stores to try to find warm gear to stay warm.
Guilty Plea From Rochester Man Who Fired Gun Near His Daughter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has worked out a plea agreement to settle charges stemming from a shooting that occurred in May of last year. 34-year-old Cleary Grubb has entered guilty pleas to a gross misdemeanor charge for transferring a weapon to an ineligible person and a misdemeanor count of carrying a pistol wall under the influence of alcohol. He was originally charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and child endangerment.
