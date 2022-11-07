ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Salon

The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion

For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
GEORGIA STATE
19thnews.org

‘Fight we must’: Kamala Harris works to rally young voters of color over abortion, democracy

We’re making sense of the midterms. Subscribe to our daily newsletter for election context and analysis. Vice President Kamala Harris encouraged young voters to harness the power of the vote and warned that democracy can “only be as strong as our willingness to fight for it” in a BET discussion on reproductive rights moderated by The 19th’s editor-at-large, Errin Haines.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Kansas governor's race is close after abortion upheaval

Both major parties say the Kansas governor's race is a tossup in its last days as abortion politics, lingering ill will toward former Republican Gov. Sam Brownback and an independent conservative candidate make for a tighter-than-expected contest in the Republican-leaning state. Democratic incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly should be on the...
KANSAS STATE
grid.news

How did election deniers do in the 2022 midterms? Not great.

Republicans who refused to accept the 2020 presidential results and ran to control their state’s elections faltered last night. But there will still be a heavy presence of election deniers in Congress and state governments. Republican secretary of state candidates in Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada and Wisconsin who have...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Drop in US abortions shows banning abortion works

It turns out that laws protecting the unborn save lives, regardless of what liberal skeptics say. In the two months following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, the United States saw the number of legal abortions performed drop by 10,000 — a 6% decline, according to a report detailed by the New York Times.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Mother Jones

Abortion Is on the Ballot in Arizona. This Activist Is Worried Voters Have Forgotten.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The narrative of the midterm elections goes something like this: the Supreme Court energized Democrats when it overturned Roe v. Wade in June. But since then, other issues, including inflation and crime, have drowned out abortion rights and will help Republicans win races across the country.
ARIZONA STATE
Vox

The midterms were a resounding win for abortion rights — with one exception

Democrats sought to make the 2022 election a referendum on reproductive rights, and they appear to have been successful: Not only did ballot measures on abortion rights come down repeatedly on the pro-abortion rights side, but the outcomes of important state races should also provide protection for abortion access in states across the country.
