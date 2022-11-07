Read full article on original website
Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy
Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin joined "Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrats focusing on abortion ahead of the midterm election and says the party has no answers for the economy.
The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion
For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
The Midterms Handed Democrats in Congress a Mandate to Codify Abortion Rights
The Democratic mantra headed into Election Day was that two things were on the ballot: democracy and abortion rights. In a stunning rebuke to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, voters turned out en masse to stun pundits, delivering a mandate to Democrats to codify abortion rights into law.
‘Fight we must’: Kamala Harris works to rally young voters of color over abortion, democracy
We’re making sense of the midterms. Subscribe to our daily newsletter for election context and analysis. Vice President Kamala Harris encouraged young voters to harness the power of the vote and warned that democracy can “only be as strong as our willingness to fight for it” in a BET discussion on reproductive rights moderated by The 19th’s editor-at-large, Errin Haines.
Perspective: Inflation versus abortion — which won?
Officially, abortion was on the ballot in five states, but it was an issue in all 50. Inflation still appeared to be voters’ biggest concern, but abortion was on their minds too.
Abortion election results: Kentucky rejects constitutional amendment on abortion
Kentucky has rejected a constitutional amendment that would have said there was no right to abortion. The result here follows three other pro-choice victories in this year's midterm elections: Vermont, Michigan and California have all enshrined the right to abortion in their constitution. However, in Kentucky the result won't automatically...
Reporter confronts White House press secretary on abortion: 'What about the child's right to life?'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced a loud interjection from a reporter demanding to get an accounting for a child's right to life in the abortion issue Tuesday.
House Judiciary Votes Against Bill To Allow Fathers To Use Courts To Stop Abortions
CONCORD – A bill that would allow biological fathers to use the courts to stop an abortion will not be recommended for future legislation. The New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee voted 12-7 to not recommend the legislation, HB 1181, from the pile of studied bills they still have to report out in November.
Wisconsin Voters Have Reelected A Governor And Attorney General Who Support Abortion Rights And Say They Won’t Enforce A Near-Total Abortion Ban
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have pledged not to enforce the state’s near-total abortion ban, which took effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned.
What the 2022 midterms results — so far — really mean for abortion, Ukraine and the control of Congress
It’s Wednesday after Election Day, and the race for the House still hasn’t been called, with Democrats exceeding expectations and holding Republicans at bay in a handful of critical seats. It’s the same story in the Senate, where Democrats managed to hold on in New Hampshire and pick...
Kansas governor's race is close after abortion upheaval
Both major parties say the Kansas governor's race is a tossup in its last days as abortion politics, lingering ill will toward former Republican Gov. Sam Brownback and an independent conservative candidate make for a tighter-than-expected contest in the Republican-leaning state. Democratic incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly should be on the...
Lawmakers plan to present federal abortion proposals
Political analysts in Washington say abortion remains a top issue in deciding which party will control Congress.
Democrats carry close governor races on abortion, democracy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats held onto a string of competitive governors’ seats in the midterm elections after making the case to voters that Republican challengers posed a threat to abortion rights and democracy in their states. The wins by Democrats in more than half a dozen states came...
Tapping into 'a simmering rage': Democrats' emphasis on abortion stopped GOP gains
Republicans predicted that Democrats' election emphasis on abortion after the fall of Roe vs. Wade would fail to motivate voters. They were wrong.
How did election deniers do in the 2022 midterms? Not great.
Republicans who refused to accept the 2020 presidential results and ran to control their state’s elections faltered last night. But there will still be a heavy presence of election deniers in Congress and state governments. Republican secretary of state candidates in Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada and Wisconsin who have...
Drop in US abortions shows banning abortion works
It turns out that laws protecting the unborn save lives, regardless of what liberal skeptics say. In the two months following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, the United States saw the number of legal abortions performed drop by 10,000 — a 6% decline, according to a report detailed by the New York Times.
Abortion supporters win in conservative, liberal states
Abortion rights supporters won in the four states where access was on the ballot
How Abortion Helped Blunt a Red Wave in the Midterms
Voters turned out to protect reproductive rights, and voted for Democrats while they were at it
Abortion Is on the Ballot in Arizona. This Activist Is Worried Voters Have Forgotten.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The narrative of the midterm elections goes something like this: the Supreme Court energized Democrats when it overturned Roe v. Wade in June. But since then, other issues, including inflation and crime, have drowned out abortion rights and will help Republicans win races across the country.
The midterms were a resounding win for abortion rights — with one exception
Democrats sought to make the 2022 election a referendum on reproductive rights, and they appear to have been successful: Not only did ballot measures on abortion rights come down repeatedly on the pro-abortion rights side, but the outcomes of important state races should also provide protection for abortion access in states across the country.
