ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 1

Jerry Barton
2d ago

I pray that they are smarter then to vote Democrat. Democrat in charge of Oklahoma would make this another Californication because Hofmeister sold her sole to Satan's party the Ddmon crats and will do what ever they demand of her

Reply
2
Related
KRMG

Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
TULSA, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory

Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 midterm election in Oklahoma

It's Election Day, and voters have made big decisions that will impact Oklahoma's future. Watch the video player above as the KOCO 5 News Team breaks down the election as the results unfold. Oklahomans decided on important races, including for governor, both U.S. Senate seats and Oklahoma’s state superintendent of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Ryan Walters elected Oklahoma State Superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY — Republican Ryan Walters was elected Oklahoma’s next state superintendent of public instruction, which oversees, implements and reviews policies in Oklahoma’s public school system. In one of Green Country’s closest races, Walters beat Democrat, and longtime Oklahoma teacher, Jena Nelson. Nelson, Oklahoma’s 2020 Teacher...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Analysis: Voters Signal Comfort With GOP Candidates Up and Down Ballot

Oklahoma Republicans touted the possibility of a “red wave” at the polls before Tuesday’s general election, but as the final results rolled in, the party’s registration advantage in rural areas and straight-party voting helped the GOP maintain its grip on state government. That red wave was...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Nonpartisan Polling Firm Says Low Voter Turnout Impacted Oklahoma’s General Election

A nonpartisan polling firm said low voter turnout impacted the gubernatorial race where incumbent Kevin Stitt won by nearly 160,000 votes. SoonerPoll, which brands itself as Oklahoma's only independent, nonpartisan public opinion polling firm, said its pre-election polling indicated Stitt's Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister, held an edge. "She was looking...
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Analysis: How Stitt, Walters Victories Could Impact Education

Gov Kevin Stitt was reelected Tuesday and his pick for state superintendent, Ryan Walters, secured his seat as well, setting up a new direction for education in Oklahoma. Stitt defeated Joy Hofmeister, state superintendent of public instruction for the past eight years. Walters defeated Jena Nelson, a teacher who has...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Robust early voting totals in Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — More than 130,000 Oklahoma voters cast ballots during the four-day early voting period that ended on Saturday. Carter County saw a good turnout for in-person early voting, with more than 2,300 absentee ballots counted. “It's a big increase from previous years,” said Carter County Election...
CARTER COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Supreme Court case could impact Oklahoma tribal adoptions

WASHINGTON D.C — A case before the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday could impact children with tribal heritage across the country, including those in foster care in Oklahoma. Wednesday, the justices heard arguments in Haaland V. Breckeen which disputes the legality of the Indian Child Welfare Act. The Breckeen family of Texas wants to adopt a child with Navajo heritage, and they have the mother’s blessing. However, the Navajo Nation argues that the adoption should now be allowed to proceed because the child is not going to a family with tribal blood, as ICWA requires.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tribal Nations Pushing For Native Americans to Vote

For weeks now, Oklahoma's five tribal nations have been holding a variety of events to encourage Native Americans to show up in massive numbers and vote in the November 8 election. Recently, the United Nations of Oklahoma held a "Warrior Up To Vote" event at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City and it was well attended, giving hope to some tribal leaders that this year Oklahoma tribal members will exercise their right to vote and help decide several key races that could impact sovereignty rights of Indigenous people and their reservations.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

You Decide 2022: Voters will select one of four paths for education in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — When voters head to the polls Tuesday, they will decide one of four paths for how education policy is shaped in Oklahoma for the next four years. While the State Superintendent for Public Instruction has power and duties over the State Department of Education, the office can be limited by the State Board of Education, a board made up of appointees from the governor.
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Five Election Day Tips and Reminders

I’ve had a busy couple of weeks, evaluating Gov. Kevin Stitt’s criminal justice record, diving into election laws and scouring campaign finance reports. Be sure to visit Oklahoma Watch for election coverage throughout the week. If you’re planning to cast an in-person ballot tomorrow, here are five tips...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy