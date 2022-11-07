Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. A passion can easily become a career. Originally a high school rap producer who also engineered his friends’ sessions, Ethan Stevens did it for the love. After graduating from The Los Angeles Film School in 2013, the now-29-year-old California native turned his Paramount Studios internship into a job as an assistant engineer two years later. He then became Metro Boomin’s engineer in 2016. The two have been inseparable since, working on everything from the original Savage Mode with 21 Savage to Metro’s forthcoming album. Recently, Ethan talked about his road to success, believing in Gunna early on and engineering in Future’s kitchen.

