Read full article on original website
Related
Drake and 21 Savage Sued for Millions Over Fake Vogue Cover
Drake and 21 Savage are being sued for millions for the fake Vogue cover the rap duo decided to use as part of their promotional rollout for their new album, Her Loss. On Monday (Nov. 8), Vogue's parent company, Condé Nast, filed a hefty trademark infringement lawsuit with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against both Drake and 21 Savage, claiming that the rappers' unauthorized use of the famed fashion magazine to promote their new album, Her Loss, was "deliberately deceptive." Condé Nast is suing Drake, 21 Savage and Hiltzik Strategies, the PR firm for Drake, for $4 million in statutory damages.
Kanye West Fired Employee for Suggesting He Listen to Drake, According to New Report
Kanye West's alleged volatile work environment reportedly led to someone being fired for suggesting Ye listen to Drake's music. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Rolling Stone published an exposé about the chaotic conditions the rapper-designer's employees have gone through over the years. On top of the reported anti-Semitic rhetoric and Adolf Hitler admiration, an employee was reportedly relieved of their duties after proposing Drake's music be played during a meeting.
Justin Bieber to Perform at Takeoff’s Funeral – Report
Justin Bieber will reportedly be one of the musical guests at Takeoff's funeral. Takeoff is slated to be laid to rest following a massive memorial service at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta on Friday (Nov. 11). On Tuesday (Nov. 7), TMZ reported pop megastar Justin Bieber will be performing at the sendoff event. It is unclear if he will be the only person performing at the funeral. The Biebs has previously collabed with the Migos on tracks "What You See" and "Looking for You."
Drake Gets Clowned for Selfie Wearing Bonnet
Drake is going viral again for a posting a strange selfie. Early this morning (Nov. 11), Drake shared a gallery of photos on Instagram. A few of the images are in promotion of his new album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. One photo finds Aubrey pointing a fake gun at the camera. There's a photo of a mixed drink and a pic of two women wearing carved pumpkins on their heads while bent over in a hotel room. The one photo that has the internet talking features Drake tucked into his bed wearing a baby blue silk bonnet and appearing to have freshly manicured eyebrows.
Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey
Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
Inside the Rap Legacy Takeoff Created
Takeoff was a sleeping giant in the rap game. Every time he hopped on the mic, greatness was actualized. The sphere of his artistry had many layers that play into that, many of which helped shift the sound of hip-hop and redefine what it looks like to be a young legend in this game. And though he's no longer on Earth, his name will forever be etched into hip-hop history.
Is Offset’s New Solo Album Dropping Tonight?
Offset is understandably dealing with bigger issues than music following the death of his bandmate and cousin Takeoff, which leaves the question: Is his sophomore solo album, which is being called Blame It on Set, dropping tonight?. Offset first appeared to announce the album back on Aug. 16, when he...
21 Savage Says He Would Smoke Kodak Black in Verzuz, Yak Responds
21 Savage is doubling down on his assertion that he could beat every member of the 2016 XXL Freshman class in a Verzuz. In particular, the Atlanta rapper says he would smoke Kodak Black, causing Yak to respond. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), 21 Savage sat down with Kai Cenat for...
Nicki Minaj Responds to Rumor Her Son Papa Bear’s Name Is Jacob
Nicki Minaj's son's name is still a mystery to the public and that has only added to the speculation of what the child's name might be. The Queen rhymer recently responded to a rumor that her kid's name is Jacob. On Sunday (Nov. 6), TikTok user @whomamagonecheckme2 shared a clip...
Nas Throws Shade at Pete Rock on New Song ’30’ – Listen
Nas is putting his issues with producer Pete Rock on front street on his new album King's Disease III. Nas and Hit-Boy completed the trifecta by releasing the third album in their King's Disease series on Friday (Nov. 11). On the song, "30," Esco namedrops the legendary producer and addresses their problems.
Future Appears to Confirm He Legally Changed His Last Name to Cash
After living the first 38 years of his life as Nayvadius Wilburn, it appears Future has decided to switch things up and has legally changed his surname to Cash. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Instagram blog Hot_Tones shared a post that revealed Future recently went through with changing his last name to something a little more fitting to his lifestyle. "Future legally changed his last name Wilburn to 'Cash,'" the post reads.
Jim Jones Says the Violence in Hip-Hop Needs to Stop
Jim Jones fills in the blanks. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. 1. The key to longevity in the rap game is paying your taxes. 2. Money is cool, but respect is better. 3. “Ether” by Nas is...
Kid Cudi Responds to Backlash for Deleting SoundCloud Song That Fan Liked
Kid Cudi is responding to backlash he received for deleting the song "Love." from SoundCloud after a fan stated they liked the free version better than the DSP edition. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Kid Cudi briefly vented on Twitter about being called out for the move. "Anybody switchin up and...
Chris Rock Will Be the First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix
It’s been quite a 2022 for Chris Rock, and not always in a good way. You might have heard about this incident at the Academy Awards this year, it was sort of discussed a little bit. Will Smith slapped Rock in the face, on stage, in the middle of the ceremony, after Rock made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense.
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Engineer Ethan Stevens’ Love for Music Led to Him Mixing Albums for Future and Gunna
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. A passion can easily become a career. Originally a high school rap producer who also engineered his friends’ sessions, Ethan Stevens did it for the love. After graduating from The Los Angeles Film School in 2013, the now-29-year-old California native turned his Paramount Studios internship into a job as an assistant engineer two years later. He then became Metro Boomin’s engineer in 2016. The two have been inseparable since, working on everything from the original Savage Mode with 21 Savage to Metro’s forthcoming album. Recently, Ethan talked about his road to success, believing in Gunna early on and engineering in Future’s kitchen.
Nick Cannon Expecting 12th Child With Abby De La Rosa
It's official. Nick Cannon is expecting his 12th child. According to a Page Six article, published on Thursday (Nov. 10), Abby De La Rosa, who is already a mother to Nick Cannon’s 1-and-a-half-year-old twin boys, Zion and Zillion, hopped on her Instagram Story on Tuesday night (Nov. 8) and shared a funny meme about her relationship with the entertainer. Nick Cannon caught wind of her post and confirmed he's expecting his third child with the model.
Chili’s Restaurant Tells Nick Cannon They Don’t Limit Kids Meals After It’s Revealed He’s Expecting His 12th Child
Nick Cannon and the Twitter account for Chili's restaurant had a hilarious exchange after it was revealed the Wild 'N Out creator is expecting his 12th child with Abby De La Rosa. On Thursday (Nov. 10), the Chili's account reacted to the news that Nick Cannon is expecting child No....
Kid Cudi Deletes ‘Love.’ Song From SoundCloud After Fan Says They Like Listening to It More Than the Official Version
Kid Cudi recently took exception to a fan saying they like his SoundCloud version of the track "love." instead of the official version and has removed the single from the free song-sharing site. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), a Twitter user expressed their admiration for the song, which appears as a...
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0