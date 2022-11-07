LYME-OLD LYME — Voters in the two towns approved a $57.5 million bond referendum to fund updates and renovations at four of the five schools in the district. In Old Lyme, voters approved the bond referendum, with about 2,200 voters in favor and just under 1,800 against. In Lyme, 785 voters were in favor of the referendum and 413 rejected it.

LYME, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO