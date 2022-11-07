ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

ctexaminer.com

Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut

While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Democrats Savor Wins in Once-Red Greenwich

Powerful executives began taking refuge from high taxes in New York more than a century ago by moving to Greenwich, making it one of the wealthiest towns in America. And a Republican enclave. But its days as a GOP stronghold are done. In 2022, color Greenwich blue. A majority of...
GREENWICH, CT
ctexaminer.com

Lyme-Old Lyme Voters Approve $57.5 Million in Borrowing for School Renovations

LYME-OLD LYME — Voters in the two towns approved a $57.5 million bond referendum to fund updates and renovations at four of the five schools in the district. In Old Lyme, voters approved the bond referendum, with about 2,200 voters in favor and just under 1,800 against. In Lyme, 785 voters were in favor of the referendum and 413 rejected it.
LYME, CT

