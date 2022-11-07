Read full article on original website
Related
Who Is King at the End of ‘Wakanda Forever’?
It should be quite clear from the headline but if not: This post contains SPOILERS for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It’s early, but here is the #1 Wakanda Forever question we’re hearing at ScreenCrush:. Who exactly is in charge of Wakanda at the end of Black Panther: Wakanda...
Jim Carrey’s ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ Earned $260 Million at the Box Office
Jim Carrey's '00s hit Christmas movie remains a classic to this day. It didn't do badly at the box office, either.
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot, and More
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' will reveal the history of the Continent, but when is the prequel's release date and what else do we know about the show?
Does ‘Wakanda Forever’ Have Post-Credits Scenes?
This post does NOT contain spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. We’re not talking at all about what may or may not be in the movie’s post-credits scenes. We’re purely informing you whether there are any in the first place. So you’re good. Black Panther: Wakanda...
‘Wakanda Forever’ Easter Eggs: All the Coolest Marvel References
By necessity, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had to take some big leaps away from established Marvel continuity. Although he has taken a few sabbaticals from his role as Black Panther, T’Challa never died in Marvel’s comics, and he remains an active hero. The man who played T’Challa onscreen, Chadwick Boseman, sadly died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer.
‘Black Panther’: Everything You Need to Know Before ‘Wakanda Forever’
It’s been four years since Black Panther opened in theaters, and even if you saw it then, you might be a little fuzzy on the details. (If you’ve kept up with everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Black Panther, you’ve watched 11 films and eight TV shows — it seems pretty fair that you might not remember Black Panther amidst all that other stuff.)
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review: The King Is Dead, But the Story Continues
The worst thing you can do before you watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is revisit the original movie. That’s unusual for Marvel. Typically, their films are enhanced by context; the company is so careful with its continuity that their sequels reward knowledgable and attentive viewers. And certainly audiences who are familiar with Black Panther will recognize Wakanda Forever’s many references to it, both big and small. But familiarity with the first film will also remind you just how effective it was, and how this follow-up, despite its noble aims and a few memorable concepts and performances, falls short of its predecessor.
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0