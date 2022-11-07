Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
IU Takes Down No. 5 Maryland, Advances to Sixth Straight Big Ten Final
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana men's soccer (10-3-6, 3-1-4 B1G) has advanced to the Big Ten Tournament championship match for a sixth straight season. With a 2-1 semifinal victory on the road against No. 1-seeded and No. 5-ranked Maryland (10-3-5, 4-0-4 B1G) on Wednesday (Nov. 9) night, IU will play for its 16th Big Ten Tournament title on Sunday at Rutgers.
iuhoosiers.com
Quoted: at Ohio State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Prior to the Indiana football program's trip to No. 2/2/2 Ohio State, Indiana defensive coordinator Chad Wilt and offensive coordinator Walt Bell talked to the media. The Hoosiers and Buckeyes will square off at Noon Saturday (Nov. 12) on FOX. Below is a partial transcript of...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosier Handle Vermont In Season Opener
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 11 Indiana had four in double figures including a strong freshman debut from guard Yarden Garzon, as it got past Vermont, 86-49, on Tuesday night. Graduate student guard Grace Berger came out hot, scoring the first seven points for the Hoosiers. The Hoosiers then struggled offensively with four turnovers. The Hoosiers came out of the timeout with a pair of threes, ending the quarter on a 9-0 run.
crimsonquarry.com
It’s time to give Indiana basketball’s student section an assist
One of the worst things you can do as a basketball player? Rile up the opposing crowd. Sure, it’s fun and injects some energy, but you have to hold up your end of that bargain. If you poke the bear and then play sloppy basketball, you’re gonna have to pay the piper. Morehead State’s Jake Wolfe learned that the hard way.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 2: vs. Bethune-Cookman
• Indiana University continues its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with a matchup against Bethune-Cookman at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT on Nov. 10. • The Wildcats finished 9-21 and 10th in the Southwestern Athletic Conference a season ago under second-year head...
Indiana basketball: Final game-by-game predictions for Hoosiers
Indiana basketball kicks off the 2022-23 season against Morehead State on Monday, November 7th as we finalize our game-by-game predictions for the Hoosiers. With just days until tip-off, do the Hoosiers have a realistic shot to win the Big Ten title in 2022-23? We think so!. We take a game-by-game...
iuhoosiers.com
Game Notes: at Ohio State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana football program will make the short trip to Ohio Stadium to face off with No. 2/2 Ohio State on Saturday (Nov. 12) at Noon ET. The Hoosiers and Buckeyes will air live on FOX, with Big Noon Kickoff leading off the coverage of the game in Columbus.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Men’s Tennis Secures Doubles Title, Wraps Up Big Ten Individuals
ANN ARBOR, Mich. ––––– The Indiana Men's Tennis team wrapped up a successful weekend of play in the Big Ten Singles and Doubles Tournament on Monday. The Hoosiers had 10 players compete against the entirety of the Big Ten in Singles and Doubles brackets. The...
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Notes vs. Morehead State
• No. 13/14 Indiana (1-0) beat Morehead State (0-1), 88-53, in the team's season opener on Monday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. • The Hoosiers are 23-1 in the program's last 24 season openers. • Indiana is 6-0 all-time vs. Morehead State. The last meeting came on Dec. 5,...
saturdaytradition.com
2 Hoosiers in uniform for warmups ahead of tipoff vs. Morehead State
There were some questions about a couple of players for Indiana before its season opener. Indy Star’s Tyler Tachman confirmed that Kaleb Banks and Logan Duncomb were in uniform during warmups. Banks was a member of Indiana’s 2022 class and was a former 4-star PF per the 247Sports Composite....
Coach TV: Mike Woodson updates Jackson-Davis' injury, talks Kentucky series, previews Bethune-Cookman
Watch and read what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say Wednesday ahead of the Hoosiers' home game against Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night. "Well, (John) Cal(ipari) and I are very good friends. We've been very good friends for very many years, back when both of us were in the NBA and he's had a long run at the college level. We've always shared ideas of basketball from an X's and O's standpoint over the years. So, my thing is I can't say a whole lot until there's a contract inked, but, yes, I would love to see the game back in play. I know he's for it and I'm for it, too. So until a contract is executed, it's kind of a moot point right now. But we're hoping something in the near future will be executed, then we can really talk about the series once it's done. But right now, it's still in the talking stages."
iuhoosiers.com
Media Monday: Ohio State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head football coach Tom Allen spoke to the media inside Memorial Stadium on Monday (Nov. 7) in front of a Week 11 trip to Ohio State. Along with Coach Allen, offensive coordinator Walt Bell and defensive coordinator Chad Wilt also spoke leading into the week of the Hoosiers Noon ET kick off against the Buckeyes on FOX.
iuhoosiers.com
#IUBB Media Availability – Nov. 9
Below is a full transcript of the Zoom press conference with Indiana head coach Mike Woodson on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. WOODSON: Hold on, man. What do you mean a few years younger than me? He's older than me. Q. No, 63. WOODSON: Reggie Theus is 63? I thought Reggie...
iuhoosiers.com
‘Winning Edge’ -- Evans, Campbell Put ‘Special’ in Special Teams
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - When it comes to Indiana's special teams, kicking and punting in particular, the Hoosiers are rolling. Punter James Evans and kicker Charles Campbell are delivering elite production. That matters at any time, and it might really matter during one of the final three regular-season games, starting Saturday...
iuhoosiers.com
Beaumont and LaMendola Sign Letters Of Intent
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's basketball head coach has announced the signing of a pair in Lenée Beaumont and Jules LaMendola. The duo comes in ranked in ESPN's top 100 with LaMendola at No. 53 while Beaumont checks in at No. 82, both earning four-star rankings. They also earned top 100 rankings with Collegiate Girls Basketball Report (Beaumont- 41, LaMendola – 81) and All-Star Girls Report (LaMendola – 41, Beaumont – 81). As a class, the duo comes in at No. 20 in ESPN's overall team rankings.
iuhoosiers.com
Notebook: Bazelak Set to Return; Trip to No. 2 Ohio State Next
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Connor Bazelak is back. The veteran quarterback, who missed Saturday's Penn State game, will return to his starting duties when Indiana (3-6) plays at No. 2 Ohio State (9-0) on Saturday. "He has come back from his time being injured and he will be our starting quarterback,"...
iuhoosiers.com
Salyers Named Ben Hogan Award October Golfer of the Month Finalist
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana junior Drew Salyers was named one of three finalists for the Ben Hogan Award: October Golfer of the Month, the organization announced on Tuesday afternoon. Salyers finished the month of October with three-straight top 20 finishes, including back-to-back individual titles at the Quail Valley Collegiate...
Balanced effort propels Butler men’s basketball to 89-53 win
INDIANAPOLIS – Thad Matta’s return to the Bulldog bench yielded a season-opening win on Monday night. Butler dominated the New Orleans Privateers 89-53. All five starters scored in double figures for the Bulldogs. Senior center Manny Bates led the way with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Butler’s sole shortcoming came from behind the arc; they […]
Look: College Basketball Opening Night Final Score Going Viral
The opening night of college basketball often features some lopsided scores as teams typically ease their way into the new season. James Madison's men's hoops team certainly did that this afternoon. The Dukes' opening opponent was the University of Valley Forge, a Division III school out of Pennsylvania. The poor...
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Stinesville Buildings
What the former center of Indiana’s limestone industry is doing to save its once-bustling downtown. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more in this week’s Endangered INdiana.
