Ja Morant scores 30 points, outdueled by Jayson Tatum in Memphis Grizzlies loss to Celtics
Lineup changes and no Steven Adams led to the Memphis Grizzlies using a new closing lineup late in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics. Santi Aldama was subbed out for John Konchar, and Clarke started in place of Adams. The smaller Grizzlies lineup made a 9-0 run in the final three minutes and trailed by two with 15.7 seconds left. ...
Several Celtics Made This Late-Game Request To Joe Mazzulla
Every Celtics player who took the floor Monday night at FedExForum was willing and eager to take on one of the NBA’s more difficult challenges. Boston kicked off its week by traveling to Memphis to battle a hot Grizzlies team that’s led by one of the league’s most dynamic offensive players, Ja Morant. Morant, as he does to virtually every team he plays, gave the Celtics plenty of trouble to the tune of 27 points on the evening as the game shifted to the fourth quarter.
numberfire.com
Jake LaRavia (hip) available Monday night for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia will play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. LaRavia was listed questionable due to right hip soreness. Despite the ailment, the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models project LaRavia...
Short-handed Memphis Grizzlies not discouraged after home loss to Boston Celtics
Ja Morant was in a light mood after the Memphis Grizzlies lost to Boston Celtics on Monday. It's not that he was happy with losing, but he was pleased with the effort in the 109-106 loss, considering the Grizzlies were short-handed. The Grizzlies (7-4) played without Steven Adams, who was...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win
The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
ESPN
Denver plays Boston, looks for 4th straight road win
Denver Nuggets (8-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (8-3, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits Boston aiming to prolong its three-game road winning streak. Boston went 51-31 overall a season ago while going 28-13 at home. The Celtics averaged 24.8 assists per game on...
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' 111-115 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans
The Bulls couldn’t execute down the stretch, leading to their seventh loss of the season. They host the Denver Nuggets next.
ESPN
Tatum's 39 points help Celtics hold on to beat Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, including a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds left, and the Boston Celtics held on for a 109-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The Grizzlies inbounded the ball after Tatum’s free throws, but Ja Morant slipped...
Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction
Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Boston Celtics: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies didn't beat the Boston Celtics last season. Memphis also hasn't lost a game on its home floor this season. Something has got to give. Memphis (7-3) is hosting the reigning Eastern Conference champions on Monday night at FedxForum. Boston (6-3) is a 3.5-point favorite in what should be one of the top games on day where all 30 NBA teams are in action.
Tri-City Herald
Here’s What Stood Out in the Celtics’ Win vs. Pistons: Tatum and Brown Combine for 61 Points as Boston Rolls to Fourth-Straight Victory
View the original article to see embedded media. Last season, the Pistons consistently gave the Celtics a hard time, including coming into TD Garden and walking out with a win. Boston knew not to take them lightly or look ahead to Friday's game against the Nuggets. Maintaining focus and handling...
Lakers-Clippers takeaways: LeBron James on lack of calls, 'I gotta learn how to flop'
What we learned from the Lakers-Clippers game Wednesday: Darvin Ham will not be frustrated, LeBron James wants more fouls calls, Troy Brown looks solid.
numberfire.com
Yuta Watanabe (ankle) won't return Monday night for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe will not return Monday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Watanabe was helped to the locker room in the second quarter as he suffered a leg injury. Now, the team has ruled him out for the rest of the night due a sprained left ankle. Expect more minutes for Cam Thomas and Markieff Morris with Watanabe unavailable.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Dominates Pistons To Win Fourth Straight
The momentum is slowly building for the Boston Celtic, who notched their fourth consecutive win by defeating the Detroit Pistons, 128-112, on Wednesday at TD Garden. The Celtics improved to 8-3 on the season, while the Pistons dropped to 3-9 on their campaign. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY.
Vanderbilt Basketball: Takeaways from season opening loss to Memphis
Jerry Stackhouse and Vanderbilt Basketball couldn’t get it done against Memphis on opening night. Here are some takeaways from the defeat. Jerry Stackhouse started his fourth season as the head coach of Vanderbilt Basketball with a 76-67 loss to Memphis and fellow former NBA star-turned-head coach Penny Hardaway. The Commodores returned plenty of familiar faces from the past few seasons but entered this season without one of the best players in the SEC over the past three years: Scotty Pippen Jr.
Woonsocket Call
Boston 128, Detroit 112
DETROIT (112) Bey 4-12 9-10 18, Bogdanovic 6-11 4-6 17, Stewart 3-6 5-6 12, Cunningham 1-11 2-2 4, Ivey 6-12 5-7 19, Knox II 0-1 0-0 0, Livers 1-3 0-2 3, Noel 1-2 1-2 3, Duren 5-8 0-0 10, Diallo 2-8 0-0 4, Hayes 7-12 1-1 16, Joseph 1-2 2-2 4, McGruder 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 37-89 31-40 112.
ESPN
Memphis hosts Minnesota following overtime win against San Antonio
Minnesota Timberwolves (5-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8-4, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves following the Memphis Grizzlies' 124-122 overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs. The Grizzlies have gone 4-3 against Western Conference teams. Memphis is third in the...
ESPN
Tatum scores 31, Celtics beat Pistons for 4th straight win
BOSTON -- — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and five assists, and the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 128-112 on Wednesday night to earn their fourth straight victory. Jaylen Brown had 30 points and seven rebounds. Sam Hauser added a career-high 24 points off the bench for Boston, which hasn’t scored fewer than 109 points in each of its wins this season.
Jayson Tatum wins battle vs. Ja Morant as Celtics hold off Grizzlies: 7 takeaways
Jayson Tatum was spectacular, but Marcus Smart may have been even better. The Celtics held off the Grizzlies down the stretch in a battle between offensive-minded teams on Monday, claiming a 109-106 victory. Here are the takeaways, as the Celtics improved to 7-3 with their third straight win. 1. Jayson...
ESPN
Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122
SAN ANTONIO -- — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. “Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch...
