Three Replacements For Frank Reich as Colts Head Coach
Who could replace Frank Reich as head coach?
Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference
Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday
When it comes to the Indianapolis Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach,… The post Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday appeared first on Outsider.
Colts Name Shocking Interim Head Coach
The Indianapolis Colts looked outside the box when naming their interim head coach for the dismissed Frank Reich.
Jeff Saturday hiring leaves everyone wondering what the Indianapolis Colts are doing
The headline says it all. It is the question we will be attempting to answer here. To be fair, we
Indianapolis Colts fire Frank Reich, turn to Jeff Saturday as new head coach
Amid a constant flux at QB and a 3-5-1 season, the Colts have let go of coach Frank Reich, naming ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday the interim coach.
WIBC.com
Jeff Saturday On Coaching The Colts: “I feel capable.”
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay says Jeff Saturday is the right man to take over as interim head coach of his team going forward. On Monday, Irsay made the decision to fire Frank Reich as the head coach of the Colts, the first time in his ownership tenure he has relieved a coach mid-season. He called the decision to fire Reich a tough, but necessary one.
NFL World Reacts To The Colts Firing Frank Reich
The Indianapolis Colts made a stunning move on Monday afternoon. They officially parted ways with head coach Frank Reich after Sunday's 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots. This move comes just a week after owner Jim Irsay said that Reich's job was safe when they made the decision to fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.
ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday Named Colts’ Interim Head Coach, NFL Fans Stunned By Move
The Indianapolis Colts have made a giant splash in the NFL. On Monday, the organization parted ways with head coach Frank Reich after a rough 3-5-1 start to the 2022 campaign. The bigger news? Current ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday takes over as the interim head coach. Go ahead and rub...
NFL
Colts expected to name Parks Frazier as new offensive play-caller
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has made his play-calling decision. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach, Parks Frazier, is expected to be named the Colts' offensive play-caller, starting this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, per sources informed of the situation.
5 Potential Head Coach Candidates for The Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the season. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Indianapolis Colts. Naming Jeff Saturday the head coach came out of nowhere, but Jim Irsay seems to have a lot of belief in him. He doesn’t have coaching experience at the collegiate or NFL level and is more known for his days as Peyton Manning’s center. Regardless, if interim coaches do well, they usually get a decent look when owners are trying to find a new lead man and with Saturday’s public approval from his owner, he may get the benefit of the doubt.
CBS Sports
Colts' Jim Irsay introduces Jeff Saturday as interim coach: Everything to know from team's press conference
The Colts made an unprecedented change atop their staff Monday, dismissing coach Frank Reich and replacing him with Jeff Saturday, who is beloved in Indianapolis as a franchise great but enters with zero college or NFL coaching experience. Hours later, team owner Jim Irsay officially welcomed Saturday, the former Pro Bowl center, to his interim post alongside general manager Chris Ballard, proclaiming the new hire "fully capable" of becoming the Colts' permanent head coach.
Colts owner says first-time NFL coach Saturday 'experienced enough,' defends hire
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said first-time NFL coach Jeff Saturday is "fully experienced enough" and defended the highly-criticized hire. He also wants the interim coach to be in place for more than eight games.
