Indianapolis, IN

ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference

Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
WIBC.com

Jeff Saturday On Coaching The Colts: “I feel capable.”

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay says Jeff Saturday is the right man to take over as interim head coach of his team going forward. On Monday, Irsay made the decision to fire Frank Reich as the head coach of the Colts, the first time in his ownership tenure he has relieved a coach mid-season. He called the decision to fire Reich a tough, but necessary one.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Colts Firing Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts made a stunning move on Monday afternoon. They officially parted ways with head coach Frank Reich after Sunday's 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots. This move comes just a week after owner Jim Irsay said that Reich's job was safe when they made the decision to fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.
NFL

Colts expected to name Parks Frazier as new offensive play-caller

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has made his play-calling decision. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach, Parks Frazier, is expected to be named the Colts' offensive play-caller, starting this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, per sources informed of the situation.
The Game Haus

5 Potential Head Coach Candidates for The Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the season. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Indianapolis Colts. Naming Jeff Saturday the head coach came out of nowhere, but Jim Irsay seems to have a lot of belief in him. He doesn’t have coaching experience at the collegiate or NFL level and is more known for his days as Peyton Manning’s center. Regardless, if interim coaches do well, they usually get a decent look when owners are trying to find a new lead man and with Saturday’s public approval from his owner, he may get the benefit of the doubt.
CBS Sports

Colts' Jim Irsay introduces Jeff Saturday as interim coach: Everything to know from team's press conference

The Colts made an unprecedented change atop their staff Monday, dismissing coach Frank Reich and replacing him with Jeff Saturday, who is beloved in Indianapolis as a franchise great but enters with zero college or NFL coaching experience. Hours later, team owner Jim Irsay officially welcomed Saturday, the former Pro Bowl center, to his interim post alongside general manager Chris Ballard, proclaiming the new hire "fully capable" of becoming the Colts' permanent head coach.
