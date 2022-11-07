Sauce Gardner got twisted around as Stefon Diggs blew by him, a rare moment this season when the New York Jets cornerback looked like a rookie.That 42-yard toss by Josh Allen on the first play from scrimmage Sunday had the No. 4 overall draft pick burned. But Gardner's confidence never wavered. “After that play, I just told everybody, ‘Chill out, we’re going to be good,'" Gardner recalled. “And right after that, the interception happened.”Jordan Whitehead picked off Allen two plays later. And then Gardner got back to playing like a veteran, adding an interception of his own, not allowing another...

