Alabama State

NJ.com

Giants’ Xavier McKinney will miss at least 4 games, possibly that many paychecks because of hand injury

Xavier McKinney hurt his hand and his team during the Giants’ bye week. It’s possible, even probable, that he also did some damage to his bank account. The third-year safety announced on Twitter Monday morning that he “had an accident and injured my hand” after he “joined a group for a guided sight-seeing tour on ATVs” in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
WASHINGTON STATE
247Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. could 'look pretty good' with Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones says

NFL free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. "could look pretty good" with a Dallas Cowboys helmet this season, according to owner Jerry Jones Tuesday during a radio interview. Beckham, who has not played since winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last season, is a real possibility for the Cowboys, NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo said this week.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Jets' Gardner, Seahawks' Walker lead NFL's impact rookies

Sauce Gardner got twisted around as Stefon Diggs blew by him, a rare moment this season when the New York Jets cornerback looked like a rookie.That 42-yard toss by Josh Allen on the first play from scrimmage Sunday had the No. 4 overall draft pick burned. But Gardner's confidence never wavered. “After that play, I just told everybody, ‘Chill out, we’re going to be good,'" Gardner recalled. “And right after that, the interception happened.”Jordan Whitehead picked off Allen two plays later. And then Gardner got back to playing like a veteran, adding an interception of his own, not allowing another...
SEATTLE, WA
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Texans, Week 10: 5 things to watch this week

The New York Giants return from their bye week Sunday to host the 1-6-1 Houston Texans. The 6-2 Giants need a victory to get their second half of the season playoff push off to a good start. Here are five things to watch this week. Winning when they should win.
HOUSTON, TX

