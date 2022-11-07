ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Justin Fields named NFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL named Justin Fields the NFC offensive player of the week after his stellar, multi-record-breaking performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Fields turned it up a notch on Sunday. He threw for 123...
CHICAGO, IL
On3.com

WATCH: Mike McDaniel reveals hilarious in-game moment with Justin Fields

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Chicago Bears 35-32 in Week 9 inside Soldier Field. However, Justin Fields did explode on the Dolphin’s defense with an NFL regular season record for quarterback rushing yards with 178. There even reached a point where Fields ran out on the Miami sideline and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel comically asked him to stop scrambling. On Monday, McDaniel kept the bit going when asked about the moment with Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel explains his funny interaction with Bears QB Justin Fields

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clarified what he was doing in his amusing interaction with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s game. Broadcast cameras caught McDaniel walking over to Fields at the end of a play Sunday and seemingly chastising him for gashing the Miami defense. The interaction was clearly light-hearted, and Fields walked away smiling.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields' Growth Leading Bears Offense Boils Down to Experience

How experience helped Justin Fields take big leap originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the past three weeks, Justin Fields has taken an enormous leap leading the Bears offense. The most obvious area of growth has been as a runner. Fields has always been a big playmaker, but he’s acted more decisively of late, and it’s turned into more big gains, more consistently, culminating in his NFL record-breaking 178 rushing yards against the Dolphins. Fields has also improved as a passer. Over the first six weeks, he completed 54.8% of his passes for 144 yards, 0.7 touchdowns, 0.8 interceptions and a 72.7 QB rating on a per game basis. Over the last three weeks each of those categories has improved. He completed 65.3% of his passes for 151 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0.3 interceptions and a 104.7 QB rating.
CHICAGO, IL
lastwordonsports.com

Bears Sound Off on Promising Youngster

The dust settled on the Chicago Bears trade sending Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. Two names drew the most attention to take over his vacated spot on the weak side of the defense. First was veteran Nicholas Morrow who has manned the middle of the Bears’ defense since arriving this offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Fields continues to signal he could be right QB for Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields stepped up as the pocket collapsed around him, threw a pump fake and hopped before taking off. Fields was looking for receiver Darnell Mooney. Instead, he tucked the ball in and broke a few tackles as he sped up the left side on the way to a highlight-reel touchdown run.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Source: League Admits Two Missed Penalties in Bears-Dolphins Game

Source: League admits two missed calls in Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL admitted officials made a couple of mistakes in the Bears’ Week 9 loss to the Dolphins, according to a team source. After the game, the Bears sent plays into the league office for review, as they do after every game. Those plays include some where they believed the refs missed a call, and plays where they believe refs made the right call. But two decisions in particular caught the attention of everyone watching the shootout between Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa: a defensive pass interference called against Eddie Jackson in the fourth quarter, and the decision not to throw a flag on Keion Crossen for interfering with Chase Claypool on a deep ball a few minutes later.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

If the Colts Decide to Rebuild, the Bears Should Swoop in

If the Colts decide to rebuild, the Bears should swoop in originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before the trade deadline, the Bears completed Phase 1 of their full-scale roster reconstruction. They traded away the largest contracts on their roster, dealing Robert Quinn to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, and Roquan...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Ringer

The Ravens Are on a Run, Upheaval in Indianapolis, Justin Fields Is At the Head of His Class, and More Big Takeaways from Week 9

Ben and Sheil start the podcast by sharing their reactions to the Ravens’ decisive victory over the Saints on Monday Night Football. They then dive into the Colts’ firing head coach Frank Reich, detail Indianapolis’ recent history of organizational miscues, and comment on owner Jim Irsay’s peculiar press conference (5:22). Next, Ben explains why Justin Fields’s star is on the rise in Chicago while Sheil is less optimistic about Aaron Rodgers’s future in Green Bay (28:51). They end the pod by giving flowers to the Jets’ impressive defensive performance this year and debating their early AFC playoff seeding predictions (46:46).

