NFL Fans React To Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniels' Sarcastic Explanation Of Why He Told Bears QB Justin Fields To 'Stop It'
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel was spotted talking to Fields mid-game, although no one could actually tell what was said.
Mike McDaniel Explains Why He Yelled ‘Stop It!' at Bears' Fields
Mike McDaniel explains why he yelled 'Stop it!' at Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mike McDaniel tried an interesting defensive tactic against Justin Fields on Sunday. "Stop it!" the Dolphins' head coach exclaimed at Fields after he ran out of bounds on Miami's sideline. On Monday, he explained...
Peter King on Fields: ‘The Most Impressive Player in the NFL'
Peter King on Fields: 'The most impressive player in the NFL' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Peter King started the part of his NFL column on the Bears and Justin Fields in the most relatable way. "I don't care that the Bears lost," King wrote in his PFT column...
Bears' Justin Fields Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Justin Fields named NFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL named Justin Fields the NFC offensive player of the week after his stellar, multi-record-breaking performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Fields turned it up a notch on Sunday. He threw for 123...
Parkins would probably fire Bears coach Matt Eberflus if that's what it took to keep play-caller Luke Getsy
While acknowledging that Bears coach Matt Eberflus has done a “nice job” early in his Chicago tenure, Score afternoon host Danny Parkins would probably fire Eberflus if that’s what it took to keep offensive coordinator Luke Getsy around long term.
This former Chicago Cubs superstar opted out of his contract
There are a lot of former Chicago Cubs All-Stars playing across the league for other teams. Some of them are having major success and some of them probably miss the good old days. One of them, however, is opting out of the contract that he had with an elite team.
WATCH: Mike McDaniel reveals hilarious in-game moment with Justin Fields
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Chicago Bears 35-32 in Week 9 inside Soldier Field. However, Justin Fields did explode on the Dolphin’s defense with an NFL regular season record for quarterback rushing yards with 178. There even reached a point where Fields ran out on the Miami sideline and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel comically asked him to stop scrambling. On Monday, McDaniel kept the bit going when asked about the moment with Fields.
Bears Overreactions: Is Justin Fields Better Than Lamar Jackson?
Bears overreactions: Is Fields already better than Lamar? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears' 35-32 Week 9 loss to the Miami Dolphins felt like a win. That happens when your second-year quarterback sets an NFL single-game rushing record and looks to be the best quarterback in his draft class.
Yardbarker
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel explains his funny interaction with Bears QB Justin Fields
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clarified what he was doing in his amusing interaction with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s game. Broadcast cameras caught McDaniel walking over to Fields at the end of a play Sunday and seemingly chastising him for gashing the Miami defense. The interaction was clearly light-hearted, and Fields walked away smiling.
Justin Fields' Growth Leading Bears Offense Boils Down to Experience
How experience helped Justin Fields take big leap originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the past three weeks, Justin Fields has taken an enormous leap leading the Bears offense. The most obvious area of growth has been as a runner. Fields has always been a big playmaker, but he’s acted more decisively of late, and it’s turned into more big gains, more consistently, culminating in his NFL record-breaking 178 rushing yards against the Dolphins. Fields has also improved as a passer. Over the first six weeks, he completed 54.8% of his passes for 144 yards, 0.7 touchdowns, 0.8 interceptions and a 72.7 QB rating on a per game basis. Over the last three weeks each of those categories has improved. He completed 65.3% of his passes for 151 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0.3 interceptions and a 104.7 QB rating.
lastwordonsports.com
Bears Sound Off on Promising Youngster
The dust settled on the Chicago Bears trade sending Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. Two names drew the most attention to take over his vacated spot on the weak side of the defense. First was veteran Nicholas Morrow who has manned the middle of the Bears’ defense since arriving this offseason.
FOX Sports
Fields continues to signal he could be right QB for Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields stepped up as the pocket collapsed around him, threw a pump fake and hopped before taking off. Fields was looking for receiver Darnell Mooney. Instead, he tucked the ball in and broke a few tackles as he sped up the left side on the way to a highlight-reel touchdown run.
Acho: Fields is 'most dangerous QB in football' right now
The consensus surrounding Sunday's Bears' loss to the Miami Dolphins is this – it's a moral victory because Justin Fields and the offense played well. There's nothing to be ashamed of here. Fields and the Bears' offense posted 32 points against a competitive Miami Dolphins squad. Their point total...
FOX Sports
How avoiding sacks, entrusting QB Justin Fields has injected life into Bears offense
After a home loss on Thursday night to Carson Wentz in Week 6, the Chicago Bears dropped to 2-4 on the season. Aside from a fluky fourth-quarter comeback against Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers in a monsoon in Week 1, the Bears had just one win on the season — and that was at home against the lowly Houston Texans.
Source: League Admits Two Missed Penalties in Bears-Dolphins Game
Source: League admits two missed calls in Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL admitted officials made a couple of mistakes in the Bears’ Week 9 loss to the Dolphins, according to a team source. After the game, the Bears sent plays into the league office for review, as they do after every game. Those plays include some where they believed the refs missed a call, and plays where they believe refs made the right call. But two decisions in particular caught the attention of everyone watching the shootout between Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa: a defensive pass interference called against Eddie Jackson in the fourth quarter, and the decision not to throw a flag on Keion Crossen for interfering with Chase Claypool on a deep ball a few minutes later.
If the Colts Decide to Rebuild, the Bears Should Swoop in
If the Colts decide to rebuild, the Bears should swoop in originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before the trade deadline, the Bears completed Phase 1 of their full-scale roster reconstruction. They traded away the largest contracts on their roster, dealing Robert Quinn to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, and Roquan...
What could an Amazon football deal with the Pac-12 look like?
Many college football industry insiders think the Pac-12 will strike a deal with Amazon for future football media rights. A reader asked Jon Wilner, “Would the value of an Amazon TV deal be higher or lower than deals with Fox or ESPN considering Amazon has a lot less inventory?”
The Ringer
The Ravens Are on a Run, Upheaval in Indianapolis, Justin Fields Is At the Head of His Class, and More Big Takeaways from Week 9
Ben and Sheil start the podcast by sharing their reactions to the Ravens’ decisive victory over the Saints on Monday Night Football. They then dive into the Colts’ firing head coach Frank Reich, detail Indianapolis’ recent history of organizational miscues, and comment on owner Jim Irsay’s peculiar press conference (5:22). Next, Ben explains why Justin Fields’s star is on the rise in Chicago while Sheil is less optimistic about Aaron Rodgers’s future in Green Bay (28:51). They end the pod by giving flowers to the Jets’ impressive defensive performance this year and debating their early AFC playoff seeding predictions (46:46).
