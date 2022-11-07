ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

KDHE providing free COVID tests for Kansas households

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is providing a second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to households in all Kansas communities. KDHE has partnered with The Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity, RF Catalytic Capital and Project Access to COVID Tests to make the free tests available.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Missouri voters approve legalizing recreational marijuana

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) -- Voters on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment to legalize the recreational use of marijuana for adults. Despite a slew of groups and elected officials calling for its defeat, “yes” votes for Amendment 3 outpaced “no” votes by a 53-47 margin with all precincts counted, according to unofficial results reported by the Secretary of State.
MISSOURI STATE
KAKE TV

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly wins 2nd term in GOP-leaning Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly won reelection in GOP-leaning Kansas, overcoming Republican efforts to tie her to President Joe Biden and high inflation and likely benefitting from moderate GOP and independent voters’ frustrations with a failed summer attempt to tighten abortion laws. Kelly defeated Republican...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Third-party candidates’ potential impact on race for Kansas governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - In the race for Kansas governor, it was not just Democrat Laura Kelly and Republican Derek Schmidt vying for votes. Two third-party candidates, Dennis Pyle and Seth Cordell, collected nearly 30,000 votes of the nearly 1 million cast. Chair of the Political Science Department at Wichita State University Neal Allen said in Kansas, third-party candidates are relevant if an election is close.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy