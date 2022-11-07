Read full article on original website
Related
KAKE TV
Flood watches, evacuations ordered as wet weather moving into Southern California as storm sweeps through
LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) -- Diamond Bar, Santa Monica, and Studio City were just some of the many Los Angeles County cities that saw wet weather Monday morning, as a significant storm sweeps through Southern California, bringing rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. In Orange...
KAKE TV
KDHE providing free COVID tests for Kansas households
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is providing a second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to households in all Kansas communities. KDHE has partnered with The Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity, RF Catalytic Capital and Project Access to COVID Tests to make the free tests available.
KAKE TV
Indiana police seek man who got free of handcuffs, took sheriff’s truck
LIBERTY, Indiana (WISH) -- Police in eastern Indiana are on the search for a Connersville man who failed to show up for court when a jury found him guilty and has pending charges for resisting law enforcement, according to Indiana State Police and court records. Steven T. Lakes, 45, was...
KAKE TV
Despite a few technical glitches, election night in Kansas was a success
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Election Day 2022 is largely over. The ads have disappeared from our television screens, and signs along the road are coming down. Results have come in, and the people's voices have been heard. Some of these results are just preliminary, as some votes are still being...
KAKE TV
Missouri voters approve legalizing recreational marijuana
JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) -- Voters on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment to legalize the recreational use of marijuana for adults. Despite a slew of groups and elected officials calling for its defeat, “yes” votes for Amendment 3 outpaced “no” votes by a 53-47 margin with all precincts counted, according to unofficial results reported by the Secretary of State.
KAKE TV
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly wins 2nd term in GOP-leaning Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly won reelection in GOP-leaning Kansas, overcoming Republican efforts to tie her to President Joe Biden and high inflation and likely benefitting from moderate GOP and independent voters’ frustrations with a failed summer attempt to tighten abortion laws. Kelly defeated Republican...
KAKE TV
Third-party candidates’ potential impact on race for Kansas governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - In the race for Kansas governor, it was not just Democrat Laura Kelly and Republican Derek Schmidt vying for votes. Two third-party candidates, Dennis Pyle and Seth Cordell, collected nearly 30,000 votes of the nearly 1 million cast. Chair of the Political Science Department at Wichita State University Neal Allen said in Kansas, third-party candidates are relevant if an election is close.
Comments / 0