Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Election officials urge patience as counting goes on in critical House and Senate races
Election officials are urging patience and trying to tamp down on conspiracy theories about why the vote count in western states isn’t yet done as control of the House and Senate hangs in the balance. About 540,000 votes in Arizona and 95,000 in Nevada remained to be counted as...
KTVZ
Biden says democracy met the test on Election Day
President Joe Biden said Thursday that democracy met the test on Election Day after warning ahead of the races that the nation’s future would be at stake when Americans cast their ballots earlier this week. Though neither the US House or Senate majorities have been called for either party,...
KTVZ
Some past and current Republican members of Congress blame Trump for party’s losses, say time to move on in 2024
Former and current Republican members of Congress refused to commit to the possibility of a Donald Trump bid for the presidency in interviews on conservative talk radio following the midterm elections. With the results still being counted in some states, numerous members and former members speaking candidly took aim at...
KTVZ
Georgia runoff highlights GOP worries about Trump — and excitement surrounding DeSantis
Herschel Walker’s success in his upcoming runoff against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock could depend on GOP luminaries flocking to Georgia between now and December 6, several Republicans say. Many are torn over whether that should include former President Donald Trump, whose status as the anchor of the party...
KTVZ
How Brian Kemp took on Trump and created a blueprint for the GOP
After a disappointing election they blame partly on the influence of Donald Trump, Republicans across the country are looking to Georgia’s newly reelected governor for inspiration. Those eyeing a potential 2024 confrontation with the former president may find wisdom in the Brian Kemp playbook, starting with page one: The...
KTVZ
House Democrats quietly plot leadership plans while waiting for Nancy Pelosi’s next move
The internal Democratic maneuvering to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is quietly playing out behind the scenes even as lawmakers are completely in the dark about her ambitions and future plans. Members of Pelosi’s leadership team and those who have ambitions to succeed her have been reaching out to their...
KTVZ
Illinois elects Democrat Eric Sorensen to US House seat
CHICAGO (AP) — A battleground race between newbies aiming to fill retiring U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos’ seat in Illinois’ 17th district tipped in Democrat Eric Sorensen’s favor, representing a key win for the party as it tries to maintain control of Congress. Sorenson, a meteorologist from Rockford, defeated Republican Esther Joy King, a lawyer who serves in the Army Reserve, in Tuesday’s election. The northwestern Illinois district stretches from Rockford in the north to Peoria and Bloomington in central Illinois. The Associated Press called the close race on Thursday. The state lost one of its 18 House seats after the 2020 census. The redistricting proved successful for Democrats who controlled it and improved to a 14-3 dominance in the state delegation to Washington.
KTVZ
Republican Joe Lombardo will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, CNN projects
Republican Joe Lombardo, the popular sheriff of Clark County, will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak after arguing that he did not do enough to get the economy moving after the devastating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevada has been a battleground state since the early 1990s, but Joe Biden narrowly...
KTVZ
Defeated Arizona Rep. Tom O’Halleran reflects on election
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran knows he could have just retired and ceded the sprawling Arizona district he was virtually certain to lose to the Republican who ended up defeating him. But he said in a Friday interview with The Associated Press that he could do that because “that’s not who I am.” O’Halleran lost to former Navy Seal Eli Crane in the huge 2nd District that runs from northeastern Arizona to Tucson. Redistricting made it heavily Republican and nearly unwinnable even for a moderate Democrat like O’Halleran who was well-known in the area. Crane embraces former President Donald Trump’s American First movement and says his election will help get the country back on track.
Bill Maher mocks Dem obsession with non-White, non-male candidates amid 2024 chatter: 'Sorry Gavin Newsom'
"Real Time" host Bill Maher spent time discussing how much "identity politics" will play a role in Democrats choosing their presidential ticket in 2024.
KTVZ
Police in New Jersey are investigating after a White woman was seen hanging dolls in nooses near a Black candidate’s campaign sign
Police in south New Jersey are searching for a White woman accused of hanging stuffed dolls in nooses near a campaign sign belonging to a Black candidate running for Congress. The woman on Election Day hung stuffed animal toys tied in nooses above a political sign for Tim Alexander, a Black Democrat running for New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District in the House of Representatives, officials said.
KTVZ
Ukrainian troops sweep into key city of Kherson after Russian forces retreat, dealing blow to Putin
Ukrainian forces swept into the key city of Kherson on Friday as Russian troops retreated to the east, delivering a major victory to Kyiv and marking one of the biggest setbacks for President Vladimir Putin since his invasion began. Elated civilians who had survived months of Russian occupation descended on...
KTVZ
Georgia prosecutors investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn 2020 election lose subpoena fight with Illinois pastor
An Illinois judge has ruled that the Atlanta-area district attorney currently investigating efforts by supporters of former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election did not provide enough evidence to prove that an Illinois pastor needed to come testify as a witness in the probe. Rev. Stephen Cliffgard Lee,...
KTVZ
States are counting votes with key races still in play. Here’s what to know
New batches of votes were reported late Thursday evening in Arizona and Nevada — states with key races that will determine control of the Senate — but it’s still not clear when enough of the outstanding hundreds of thousands of ballots will be counted to call the Senate and gubernatorial contests in those states.
Far-right Poles have Ukraine on their minds at Independence Day march
Warsaw's annual "Independence March" by far-right nationalist groups has long been used to espouse Polish pride, but Ukraine was on their minds at this year's event. The event commemorating Poland's Independence Day can be a lightning rod for controversy, pitting conservative groups against more liberal Poles.
Comments / 0