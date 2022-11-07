ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KTVZ

Biden says democracy met the test on Election Day

President Joe Biden said Thursday that democracy met the test on Election Day after warning ahead of the races that the nation’s future would be at stake when Americans cast their ballots earlier this week. Though neither the US House or Senate majorities have been called for either party,...
WASHINGTON, DC
KTVZ

How Brian Kemp took on Trump and created a blueprint for the GOP

After a disappointing election they blame partly on the influence of Donald Trump, Republicans across the country are looking to Georgia’s newly reelected governor for inspiration. Those eyeing a potential 2024 confrontation with the former president may find wisdom in the Brian Kemp playbook, starting with page one: The...
GEORGIA STATE
KTVZ

Illinois elects Democrat Eric Sorensen to US House seat

CHICAGO (AP) — A battleground race between newbies aiming to fill retiring U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos’ seat in Illinois’ 17th district tipped in Democrat Eric Sorensen’s favor, representing a key win for the party as it tries to maintain control of Congress. Sorenson, a meteorologist from Rockford, defeated Republican Esther Joy King, a lawyer who serves in the Army Reserve, in Tuesday’s election. The northwestern Illinois district stretches from Rockford in the north to Peoria and Bloomington in central Illinois. The Associated Press called the close race on Thursday. The state lost one of its 18 House seats after the 2020 census. The redistricting proved successful for Democrats who controlled it and improved to a 14-3 dominance in the state delegation to Washington.
ILLINOIS STATE
KTVZ

Defeated Arizona Rep. Tom O’Halleran reflects on election

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran knows he could have just retired and ceded the sprawling Arizona district he was virtually certain to lose to the Republican who ended up defeating him. But he said in a Friday interview with The Associated Press that he could do that because “that’s not who I am.” O’Halleran lost to former Navy Seal Eli Crane in the huge 2nd District that runs from northeastern Arizona to Tucson. Redistricting made it heavily Republican and nearly unwinnable even for a moderate Democrat like O’Halleran who was well-known in the area. Crane embraces former President Donald Trump’s American First movement and says his election will help get the country back on track.
ARIZONA STATE
KTVZ

Police in New Jersey are investigating after a White woman was seen hanging dolls in nooses near a Black candidate’s campaign sign

Police in south New Jersey are searching for a White woman accused of hanging stuffed dolls in nooses near a campaign sign belonging to a Black candidate running for Congress. The woman on Election Day hung stuffed animal toys tied in nooses above a political sign for Tim Alexander, a Black Democrat running for New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District in the House of Representatives, officials said.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
AFP

Far-right Poles have Ukraine on their minds at Independence Day march

Warsaw's annual "Independence March" by far-right nationalist groups has long been used to espouse Polish pride, but Ukraine was on their minds at this year's event.  The event commemorating Poland's Independence Day can be a lightning rod for controversy, pitting conservative groups against more liberal Poles. 

