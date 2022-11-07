ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WSAV News 3

Millions of Floridians brace for severe weather

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (WSAV) — Millions of people in storm-weary Florida are once again bracing for severe weather. Gusting winds and growing waves are the early calling card for Nicole along Florida’s east coast. “This incoming storm is a direct threat to both property and life,” said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.  Families, from the […]
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Nicole expected to impact Florida starting on Wednesday

Nicole will slowly move toward Florida through Wednesday, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain. It could become a Category 1 hurricane before landfall in South Florida. Regardless of strength, Nicole will become a large storm that will affect most of the state. Spectrum News meteorologists Kyle Hanson from Bay News...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

PHOTOS: Weeks after Ian, Florida feels Nicole's effects

Here are a collection of photos of the destruction caused by Nicole from Spectrum News viewers. You can send your photos in by submitting them via the Spectrum News app. Remember to be safe and do not put yourself or others in danger for a photo.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Nicole brings heavy rain and gusty winds to Florida

Nicole is slowly moving in and bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and storm surge across multiple parts of Florida. This is a large storm, and we'll feel the impacts across the state. Spectrum News meteorologists Kyle Hanson from Bay News 9 and Zach Covey from News 13 answer your questions...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Closures announced as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida

(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. Broward County Public Schools. All Broward County schools...
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Central Florida prepares for Nicole

The most recent update was at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, with information on Nicole’s status. New updates are being posted here. Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach early Thursday and was soon downgraded to a tropical storm again. Here’s how Florida’s emergency management director, Kevin Guthrie, summed up the...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Tropical Storm Nicole prompts closures across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, impending weather conditions have prompted closures of airports, government buildings and beaches across the region. Here’s the county-by-county list of the latest. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Tropical Storm Nicole timeline: When will Tampa Bay feel impacts?

Hurricane and storm surge watches have already been issued for Florida's east coast, with the National Hurricane Center forecasting a landfall some time Wednesday night. While Nicole is expected to make landfall on the Atlantic coast, people living along the Gulf Coast and in Tampa Bay will still feel impacts.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Watch: Nicole impacts multiple parts of Florida

See what conditions are like as Nicole affects Florida with these views from live webcams. Spectrum News does not control many of these cameras. Some cameras may experience issues as the storm moves through and could freeze up or drop their signal. Orlando. Cocoa Beach. Cape Canaveral Launch Complex 39B...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Here is what’s closed, canceled, or open due to Hurricane Nicole

With the impending hurricane impacting Florida, a number of schools and services have announced closures on Wednesday while some will remain open. Broward County Public Schools and Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced Tuesday that schools and district offices would be closed Wednesday. All before and after-school activities are also canceled,...
FLORIDA STATE

