Millions of Floridians brace for severe weather
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (WSAV) — Millions of people in storm-weary Florida are once again bracing for severe weather. Gusting winds and growing waves are the early calling card for Nicole along Florida’s east coast. “This incoming storm is a direct threat to both property and life,” said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. Families, from the […]
Photos: Northeast Florida viewer photos of Hurricane Nicole
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole devours Florida shore
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – A Wilbur-by-the-Sea beachside home was left on the edge of a sandy cliff early Wednesday after rough surf and storm surge caused by Hurricane Nicole washed away about 20 feet of sand and yard. Video from the scene shows a bricked area outside the home partially...
News 6 viewers, reporters share images showing Nicole’s impacts across Central Florida
Nicole made landfall in Florida early Thursday, but impacts have been felt well before its arrival. Rain and wind have hammered the area. Storm surge has led to significant beach erosion, forcing mandatory evacuations at some buildings in Volusia County in danger of collapse. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
Nicole prompts school, road closures across Florida, coastal Georgia and South Carolina
Businesses and government buildings are closing in Florida and coastal Georgia and South Carolina before Nicole makes landfall.
Nicole expected to impact Florida starting on Wednesday
Nicole will slowly move toward Florida through Wednesday, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain. It could become a Category 1 hurricane before landfall in South Florida. Regardless of strength, Nicole will become a large storm that will affect most of the state. Spectrum News meteorologists Kyle Hanson from Bay News...
DeSantis expands State of Emergency to entire Bay area
Governor Ron DeSantis expanded the State of Emergency to 11 additional counties including two in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday.
LIVE WEB CAMS: Check out how Nicole impacts Port Canaveral, Daytona Beach, Flagler Beach and Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Nicole brings severe weather to Florida, you can check out what things are looking like via our live web cameras. From Port Canaveral to Flagler Beach to Daytona Beach and back to Orlando, you can see how Nicole is impacting Central Florida. [TRENDING: Florida amendment...
PHOTOS: Weeks after Ian, Florida feels Nicole's effects
Here are a collection of photos of the destruction caused by Nicole from Spectrum News viewers. You can send your photos in by submitting them via the Spectrum News app. Remember to be safe and do not put yourself or others in danger for a photo.
Nicole brings heavy rain and gusty winds to Florida
Nicole is slowly moving in and bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and storm surge across multiple parts of Florida. This is a large storm, and we'll feel the impacts across the state. Spectrum News meteorologists Kyle Hanson from Bay News 9 and Zach Covey from News 13 answer your questions...
Closures announced as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. Broward County Public Schools. All Broward County schools...
Central Florida prepares for Nicole
The most recent update was at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, with information on Nicole’s status. New updates are being posted here. Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach early Thursday and was soon downgraded to a tropical storm again. Here’s how Florida’s emergency management director, Kevin Guthrie, summed up the...
Tropical Storm Nicole prompts closures across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, impending weather conditions have prompted closures of airports, government buildings and beaches across the region. Here’s the county-by-county list of the latest. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
Hurricane Nicole: Tropical Storm Warning, Storm Surge Warning issued for eastern Clay County
Hurricane Nicole set to make landfall in Florida.Image via National Hurricane Center. Tropical storm conditions are possible in Clay County on Wednesday night. Rain chances are 90 percent with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. Wind gusts could reach as high as 34 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s what impacts Central Florida could see from Hurricane Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning, and now the storm’s center is making its way into Central Florida. Wind gusts and heavy rain increased throughout Wednesday night into Thursday morning. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida |...
Tropical Storm Nicole timeline: When will Tampa Bay feel impacts?
Hurricane and storm surge watches have already been issued for Florida's east coast, with the National Hurricane Center forecasting a landfall some time Wednesday night. While Nicole is expected to make landfall on the Atlantic coast, people living along the Gulf Coast and in Tampa Bay will still feel impacts.
Hurricane Nicole: What’s closed, canceled in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Here’s a list of closures and event cancellations due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Warbird Air Museum in Titusville will be closed, Thursday, Nov. 10 due to NIcole. The museum will re-open Friday Nov 11 at 9:00 a.m. Orange County:. Harry P. Leu Gardens will...
Tracking Nicole: Which Central Florida counties have issued curfews?
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to be classified as a hurricane later Wednesday evening as it makes its way toward the Florida peninsula, with the expectation of it making landfall. Some counties are preparing ahead of time with evacuations and curfews. Here is the latest information for some counties. Brevard...
Watch: Nicole impacts multiple parts of Florida
See what conditions are like as Nicole affects Florida with these views from live webcams. Spectrum News does not control many of these cameras. Some cameras may experience issues as the storm moves through and could freeze up or drop their signal. Orlando. Cocoa Beach. Cape Canaveral Launch Complex 39B...
Here is what’s closed, canceled, or open due to Hurricane Nicole
With the impending hurricane impacting Florida, a number of schools and services have announced closures on Wednesday while some will remain open. Broward County Public Schools and Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced Tuesday that schools and district offices would be closed Wednesday. All before and after-school activities are also canceled,...
