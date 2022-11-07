It's so easy to fall for false information, OR to try and make something MORE than what it really is. Someone may ask a question through a social media group page and the next thing you know it gets twisted around by mistake, and people would honestly read into it more than it was. For instance, just today I read on the Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook page that someone was asking anyone if they knew why the Little Cottage Cafe was closed - they also answered their own question, kind of - by saying is it just for today ( Tuesday ) - the answer to that was way back on September 21st when I wrote a story about a post that the Cafe had on their FB page the day before letting everyone know they were going to close on Tuesdays "...please bear with us as we continue to remain closed on Tuesdays in order to provide our employees a guaranteed day off!!" Here is hoping that I calmed some worried souls out there. I understand the frustrations that business owners go through, they want to be consistent, and they have their goals, but keeping a full staff can be brutal lately.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO