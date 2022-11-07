ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from Week 9 loss to Lions

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Green Bay Packers are 3-6 after falling 15-9 to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Ford Field.

A poor performance from the quarterback and the passing game overall combined with issues in the defensive front seven combined for another disappointing defeat.

Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ Week 9 loss to the Lions:

Top 5 offense

1. LG Elgton Jenkins: 78.2

2. OL Zach Tom: 72.8

3. WR Christian Watson: 72.6

4. RG Jon Runyan Jr.: 68.6

5. RB Aaron Jones: 67.9

Jenkins gave up one pressure but was otherwise excellent as a blocker in the run and pass game. Tom didn’t give up a pressure playing left tackle (32 snaps) and right guard (13) and earned the team’s top pass-blocking grade. Watson caught two passes for 24 yards on just 12 routes run. Runyan gave up three pressures over 44 pass-blocking snaps. Jones forced two missed tackles, created 26 yards after the catch on two receptions and had a solid grade in pass pro.

Top 5 defense

1. LB Isaiah McDuffie: 91.1

2. OLB Rashan Gary: 88.4

3. CB Rasul Douglas: 77.1

4. OLB Jonathan Garvin: 74.6

5. CB Jaire Alexander: 68.9

McDuffie had three stops against the run and four total tackles over 15 snaps. Gary produced three pressures (one quarterback hit) and three run stops before exiting after 28 snaps. Douglas had three tackles and allowed zero catches on one target in coverage. Garvin had one quarterback hit over eight pass-rushing snaps. Alexander was targeted only three times and had an interception.

Bottom 5 offense

1. WR Sammy Watkins: 46.3

2. WR Samori Toure: 48.1

3. WR Amari Rodgers: 52.0

4. RT Yosh Nijman: 57.7

5. TE Josiah Deguara: 58.1

Watkins ran 39 routes but caught just one pass for nine yards on five targets, while also dropping two passes. Toure caught two passes on 22 routes run but got dinged hard for his late fumble. Rodgers didn’t catch a pass on nine routes run and was 0/1 on contested catch chances. Nijman gave up two pressures and struggled in the run game. Deguara was solid in the passing game but gave up a quarterback hit in pass pro.

Bottom 5 defense

1. LB Krys Barnes: 28.8

2. DL Kenny Clark: 32.8

3. CB Keisean Nixon: 35.0

4. DL Jarran Reed: 42.3

5. LB Quay Walker: 46.0

Barnes gave up three catches for 41 yards in coverage and was penalized 15 yards over 25 snaps. Clark created just one hurry over 24 pass-rushes and struggled mightily against the run. Nixon gave up two catches and had a drive-extending penalty. Reed had one pressure and zero stops over 45 snaps. Walker had three run stops but also missed two tackles and gave up a touchdown in coverage.

Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers: 63.0

Rodgers completed 56 percent of passes, averaged 5.8 yards per attempt and threw all three interceptions from clean pockets. In an odd twist, he was solid against pressure but struggled against the blitz. He did complete four passes thrown over 20 yards in the air. Play-action passes weren’t as productive (12 attempts, 78 yards) as usual. He was under pressure on 15 dropbacks.

Special teams

McDuffie had a tackle and led the team in special teams grade, and Eric Wilson produced two tackles and an assist. There were no missed tackles. Jaire Alexander committed the lone penalty when running into the kicker. Pat O’Donnell’s lone punt ended up inside the 20-yard line but netted only 31 yards.

