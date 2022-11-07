Brandon Clarke on Steven Adams: ‘He’s the strongest person I’ve ever played against’

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. “Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch or go into overtime and being able to still come out with a win is big time for us,” Morant said. “We know every game is not going to be a blowout. So, having these reps helps us a lot.” Memphis won its seventh straight over San Antonio. Dillon Brooks added 13 points and Steven Adams had 19 rebounds and seven points. Brooks had three points in overtime and Bane scored six straight points in the final 2 1/2 minutes to help force overtime.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO