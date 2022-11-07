Off-price home goods retailer Tuesday Morning announced significant changes to its executive leadership team this week. According to an announcement on the company’s website, Tuesday Morning’s top three executives “decided to retire.” Andrew T. Berger takes on the role of CEO while also serving on the retailer’s board, replacing Fred Hand. Bill Baumann, the retailer’s current chief information and marketing officer moves into the chief operating officer role, replacing Mark Katz. Katz also served as interim chief financial officer, which Berger will take on in the interim along with serving on the company’s board. Baumann will assume the responsibilities of Paul...

2 DAYS AGO