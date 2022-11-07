Read full article on original website
CTS Engines Deepens Executive Team With Appointments of Bill Kircher as Executive Vice Chairman and Randy Mengel as Chief Operating Officer
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- CTS Engines (“CTS” or the “Company”), a global leader for mature engine maintenance, is proud to announce the appointments of Bill Kircher as Executive Vice Chairman and Randy Mengel as Chief Operating Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005300/en/ Randy Mengel, Chief Operating Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Wells Fargo Invests $355K To Support Black Businesses and Entrepreneurs
Mega companies are providing funding for initiatives that focus on supporting Black businesses and entrepreneurs. Wells Fargo Bank announced a $355,000 investment in The Inclusivity Project, a program of the Northern California Small Business Development Centers (NorCal SBDC), to support Black businesses. “The Inclusivity Project is a strategic partnership between...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Hemro Group rebrands corporate identity for new era of growth
Hemro Group operates the Mahlkönig, Ditting, Anfim and HeyCafé coffee brands | Photo credit: Hemro Group. Switzerland-based Hemro Group has rebranded its corporate identity as it embarks on a new era of growth for its four coffee grinder brands. The new corporate identity features a new modern and...
IMB Partners Exceeds $1 Billion Revenue Milestone With Its Newest Acquisition
IMB Partners, a Black investment firm that has recently grown at a bullish pace, just crossed the $1 billion revenue mark with its latest acquisition. The Bethesda, Maryland-based IMB has bought Farwest Corrosion Control Co. for an undisclosed amount. IMB picks up a company based in the Los Angeles metro area offering cathodic protection and corrosion control services with annual revenue of $65 million.
salestechstar.com
Wipro Appoints Simmi Dhamija as Chief Operating Officer, APMEA
Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced the appointment of Simmi Dhamija as the Chief Operating Officer of the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) strategic market unit. Dhamija will lead delivery and operations of the strategic market unit across its different...
salestechstar.com
Society Brands Appoints Ross Salupo as CTO and Launches “EVO”
Ecommerce Aggregator Also Announces Partnership with Sidestreet to Enhance Data Engineering and Analytics Capabilities as it Invests in Next-Generation Technology. Society Brands, an ecommerce aggregator built for and by founders, announced the appointment of Ross Salupo as Chief Technology Officer, and the release of a new proprietary platform called EVO, as it scales its technology capabilities to deliver competitive advantages for its portfolio of brands. In addition, Society announced a partnership with Sidestreet, a Northeast Ohio-based data science firm, which has been an integral part in building out EVO and will continue to support its technology vision.
todaynftnews.com
Q+A Interview with Theresia Le Battistini, CEO and Founder of Fashion League
Please give us some background on Fashion League and what makes it unique. As the first fashion world simulation mobile game using blockchain technology, our game is helping to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 through our diversity-focused foundations. Fashion League is where gamers, crypto enthusiasts, and brands can unite and together build a thriving metaverse centered around fashion and design.
Tuesday Morning Shakes Up Leadership
Off-price home goods retailer Tuesday Morning announced significant changes to its executive leadership team this week. According to an announcement on the company’s website, Tuesday Morning’s top three executives “decided to retire.” Andrew T. Berger takes on the role of CEO while also serving on the retailer’s board, replacing Fred Hand. Bill Baumann, the retailer’s current chief information and marketing officer moves into the chief operating officer role, replacing Mark Katz. Katz also served as interim chief financial officer, which Berger will take on in the interim along with serving on the company’s board. Baumann will assume the responsibilities of Paul...
todaysemobility.com
Seco Tools showcasing innovations for the automotive manufacturing sector
On November 9, 2022, Seco Tools will host a hybrid live event, Automotive & General Engineering ITI. Machining demonstration sessions as well as expert presentations will introduce the latest solutions for automotive manufacturing and general engineering. Hosted physically in the new Innovation Hub in Erkrath near Düsseldorf, Germany, the German Auto ITI program will be streamed live online. In addition, an English stream will be available sharing highlights and interviews from the live German event.
