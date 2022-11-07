ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Tech Basketball: Season Predictions

Predicting a “most-likely” outcome for this season is incredibly tough because there are so many question marks around this Georgia Tech roster. The Jackets lost significant contributors from last season, but may have the deepest roster in Josh Pastner’s time at Tech. A team which is used to going just 7, maybe 8 players deep now has double digit players who could potentially contribute significant minutes this year. What that means is that there are lots of opportunities for players to step up. While I do expect to see multiple players step up, I struggle to see the Jackets finishing near the top of the conference primarily because of that lack of star power. Additionally, this Georgia Tech team is expected to be one of the best shooting teams Pastner has had but may struggle defensively. This style of play could lead to more streaky performances from game to game and this team might lose a couple games they should win due to a cold shooting night. The Jackets were picked by the ACC media to finish last in the ACC, but I do not see them finishing that low. I expect this team to finish somewhere in the middle of the conference with a record somewhere around .500.
Georgia Tech Football: VT Advanced Stats Review - Offense

Georgia Tech went up to Blacksburg and continued its streak of beating Virginia Tech in its home stadium with a backup quarterback at the helm. The Yellow Jackets haven’t lost in Blacksburg since 2012, and in that time, they’ve started at quarterback:. 2014: Justin Thomas. 2016: Matthew Jordan...
HBCU Battle of the Bands returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The HBCU Battle of the Bands will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4. Marching bands from Alabama State University, North Carolina A&T, Bethune-Cookman University, South Carolina State University, Norfolk State University and Tennessee State University will perform at the event. Two Atlanta high schools, Pebblebrook and Westlake, will also perform for the first time!
Dawgs Demand Better march from Atlanta to Athens for racial justice

On Friday, Nov. 4, a solidarity walk organized by Dawgs Demand Better was held to bring attention to local racial justice issues. The walk started in Atlanta, Georgia at the Georgia State Capitol on Nov. 3 and ended at the arch in Athens, Georgia. Around 6 p.m., the solidarity walk...
Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Atlanta

Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for the City of Atlanta. Click or tap here to return to master list.
Where To Eat For Cheap For Veterans Day In Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants are honoring America’s heroes in served in the military in a big way for this coming Veterans Day, Here’s where veterans can eat for cheap on that special day in Atlanta. Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 this year. So remember to check your local...
Georgia Gwinnett College grad earns first TESOL certification

Taylor Dukes was recently awarded Georgia Gwinnett College’s (GGC) first certification in teaching English to speakers of other languages (TESOL) and began her career teaching English in South Korea this fall. Dukes, an English major, who speaks some Korean and Spanish in addition to English, aspired to teach abroad,...
Running water ran away from Piedmont Central for a day

What would you do if you lived in a multi-million-dollar building with no running water for one day?. Amid a stressful period of midterms, students at one of Georgia State’s on-campus residences, Piedmont Central, had one more stressor to add to their list. Mid-morning on October 23, 2022, around 1,140 residents in the six-year-old freshman housing facility were left without running water for nearly a full day.
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

It’s never too early to start planning your entertainment for the week, right? Glad to be on the same page! This week, there is no shortage of must-see concerts, but what’s new? Just like every other week, I’m here to fill you in on all the details.
Lizzo’s TikTok praise gives a boost to Atlanta vegan restaurant

Recently pop star Lizzo made a stop in Atlanta as part of her tour. In addition to her status as pop icon, she’s also among one of the most famous vegans in the country. So it’s no surprise she placed an order at one of Atlanta’s vegan restaurants. “Lemme tell you something, Atlanta and y’all’s […] The post Lizzo’s TikTok praise gives a boost to Atlanta vegan restaurant appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
