Predicting a “most-likely” outcome for this season is incredibly tough because there are so many question marks around this Georgia Tech roster. The Jackets lost significant contributors from last season, but may have the deepest roster in Josh Pastner’s time at Tech. A team which is used to going just 7, maybe 8 players deep now has double digit players who could potentially contribute significant minutes this year. What that means is that there are lots of opportunities for players to step up. While I do expect to see multiple players step up, I struggle to see the Jackets finishing near the top of the conference primarily because of that lack of star power. Additionally, this Georgia Tech team is expected to be one of the best shooting teams Pastner has had but may struggle defensively. This style of play could lead to more streaky performances from game to game and this team might lose a couple games they should win due to a cold shooting night. The Jackets were picked by the ACC media to finish last in the ACC, but I do not see them finishing that low. I expect this team to finish somewhere in the middle of the conference with a record somewhere around .500.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO