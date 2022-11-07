Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fromtherumbleseat.com
Georgia Tech Basketball: Season Predictions
Predicting a “most-likely” outcome for this season is incredibly tough because there are so many question marks around this Georgia Tech roster. The Jackets lost significant contributors from last season, but may have the deepest roster in Josh Pastner’s time at Tech. A team which is used to going just 7, maybe 8 players deep now has double digit players who could potentially contribute significant minutes this year. What that means is that there are lots of opportunities for players to step up. While I do expect to see multiple players step up, I struggle to see the Jackets finishing near the top of the conference primarily because of that lack of star power. Additionally, this Georgia Tech team is expected to be one of the best shooting teams Pastner has had but may struggle defensively. This style of play could lead to more streaky performances from game to game and this team might lose a couple games they should win due to a cold shooting night. The Jackets were picked by the ACC media to finish last in the ACC, but I do not see them finishing that low. I expect this team to finish somewhere in the middle of the conference with a record somewhere around .500.
fromtherumbleseat.com
Georgia Tech Football: VT Advanced Stats Review - Offense
Georgia Tech went up to Blacksburg and continued its streak of beating Virginia Tech in its home stadium with a backup quarterback at the helm. The Yellow Jackets haven’t lost in Blacksburg since 2012, and in that time, they’ve started at quarterback:. 2014: Justin Thomas. 2016: Matthew Jordan...
WSFA
HBCU Battle of the Bands returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The HBCU Battle of the Bands will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4. Marching bands from Alabama State University, North Carolina A&T, Bethune-Cookman University, South Carolina State University, Norfolk State University and Tennessee State University will perform at the event. Two Atlanta high schools, Pebblebrook and Westlake, will also perform for the first time!
Red and Black
Dawgs Demand Better march from Atlanta to Athens for racial justice
On Friday, Nov. 4, a solidarity walk organized by Dawgs Demand Better was held to bring attention to local racial justice issues. The walk started in Atlanta, Georgia at the Georgia State Capitol on Nov. 3 and ended at the arch in Athens, Georgia. Around 6 p.m., the solidarity walk...
Slain rapper Takeoff to be remembered at Atlanta celebration
ATLANTA — (AP) — Fans of the slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos who was shot and killed a week ago, will gather Friday to celebrate the 28-year-old's life and musical contributions. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was killed Nov. 1 in a shooting...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Atlanta
Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for the City of Atlanta. Click or tap here to return to master list.
atlantafi.com
Where To Eat For Cheap For Veterans Day In Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants are honoring America’s heroes in served in the military in a big way for this coming Veterans Day, Here’s where veterans can eat for cheap on that special day in Atlanta. Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 this year. So remember to check your local...
Funeral for Migos rapper Takeoff to be held in State Farm Arena
ATLANTA — Funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been announced. The metro Atlanta-raised rapper is set to be laid to rest on Friday at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. Jesse Curney III, the pastor from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, confirmed to Channel 2 Action News...
ggc.edu
Georgia Gwinnett College grad earns first TESOL certification
Taylor Dukes was recently awarded Georgia Gwinnett College’s (GGC) first certification in teaching English to speakers of other languages (TESOL) and began her career teaching English in South Korea this fall. Dukes, an English major, who speaks some Korean and Spanish in addition to English, aspired to teach abroad,...
Powerball jackpot inches closer to $2 billion for Monday night drawing
COBB COUNTY, Ga — The Powerball jackpot is getting closer to a milestone $2 billion. If no one gets lucky Monday night, the $1.9 billion jackpot is expected to cross over. Even the cash option is getting close to $1 billion. If you get the right numbers Monday, you could choose to walk away with $929.1 million.
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens claims Georgia is blue because of Stacey Abrams
Dickens and others are speaking at Abrams watch party Tuesday on Election Night. Georgia, a reliably red state, has seen some changes in its political landscape.
georgiastatesignal.com
Running water ran away from Piedmont Central for a day
What would you do if you lived in a multi-million-dollar building with no running water for one day?. Amid a stressful period of midterms, students at one of Georgia State’s on-campus residences, Piedmont Central, had one more stressor to add to their list. Mid-morning on October 23, 2022, around 1,140 residents in the six-year-old freshman housing facility were left without running water for nearly a full day.
Atlanta Proclaims Thomas Dortch Jr. Day: Rashad Richey Morning Show
Thomas Dortch Jr. is an international business owner, leading executive, philanthropist and advocate who has worked tirelessly to connect historically disenfranchised communities with equitable solutions.
Atlanta Daily World
Legendary Singer, Songwriter Babyface to Perform at Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball
ATLANTA, GA (October 2022) – Guests attending the 39th annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis must get ready to experience a night to remember. UNCF Atlanta is pleased to announce that Kenneth Edmonds, better known by...
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
It’s never too early to start planning your entertainment for the week, right? Glad to be on the same page! This week, there is no shortage of must-see concerts, but what’s new? Just like every other week, I’m here to fill you in on all the details.
Metro Atlanta gas station sold ticket that won $1 million in Monday’s Powerball
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News which store sold a lucky $1 million ticket. On Monday night, a record $2.04 billion jackpot was up for grabs. The winning jackpot ticket was sold in California, but one gas station in Georgia had a big winner.
BET
NAACP President Urges Georgia Voters At Atlanta Churches To ‘Turn This State Black’
There’s a lot at stake on Election Day in Georgia where Democratic voters could elect the nation’s first Black woman governor and help to block Republicans from taking control of the U.S. Senate. To achieve those twin goals, NAACP President Derrick Johnson said Sunday (Nov. 6) that Georgia...
Metro families say their homes were undervalued because they are Black
ATLANTA — A home is the biggest investment most Americans have. For some, the value of their home will create generational wealth, help send kids to college or even prepare for retirement. But metro Atlanta homeowners told Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray they believe their homes were valued...
Dr. Rashad Richey, Sen. John Ossoff, ATL Mayor Andrea Dickens, Sharon Reed, and others
Dr. Rashad Richey and his host of political allies, started Election Day off with a BANG!!! Dr. Richey’s guest include Sen. John Ossoff, ATL Mayor Andrea Dickens, Sharon Reed, and many others.
Lizzo’s TikTok praise gives a boost to Atlanta vegan restaurant
Recently pop star Lizzo made a stop in Atlanta as part of her tour. In addition to her status as pop icon, she’s also among one of the most famous vegans in the country. So it’s no surprise she placed an order at one of Atlanta’s vegan restaurants. “Lemme tell you something, Atlanta and y’all’s […] The post Lizzo’s TikTok praise gives a boost to Atlanta vegan restaurant appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
