Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away 3 million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Related
thequakercampus.org
The Unknown History and Paranormal Activity of Whittier
While Turnbull Canyon receives all the fame regarding Whittier’s creepy history, the town itself gets ignored. Founded in 1887, Whittier is imprinted with history that spawns over 100 years. Originally a Quaker town, Whittier has had its fair share of creepy stories, including ghost sightings that plague areas of Uptown Whittier, Whittier Boulevard, Founder’s Memorial Park, and other day-to-day areas you may be familiar with. We all know about the murders that took place in Turnbull Canyon, and the horrors at Fred C. Nelles Correctional Facility, but do Whittier natives and inhabitants really know about the gruesome history that plagues our town? From several ghost stories and the former home to a speculated serial killer, some of its history will leave you with a sour taste in your mouth.
Eater
Maui’s Best Hawaiian Shave Ice Just Landed its First Mainland Store in Los Feliz
Ululani’s, an extremely popular Hawaiian shave ice chain from Maui, has expanded to the mainland with its first location in the most unlikely place — inside a Los Feliz art supply store. The sweets shop, which opened on October 15, takes up a diminutive 175 square-foot corner of Blue Rooster Art Supplies at 4661 1/2 Hollywood Boulevard.
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race; Bass, Caruso in dead heat
Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are neck and neck in their respective bids to be the next mayor of Los Angeles
theeastsiderla.com
L.A. River roars to life
Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
Eater
Straight Out of East LA, This Al Pastor Trompo Tricycle Is the Next Essential Street Feast
The duo behind street food sensation Evil Cooks, Elvia Huerta and Alex Garcia, debuted Los Angeles’s first-ever trompo tricycle last Friday, November 4, at Sara’s Market in East Los Angeles. Dubbed El Perro Negro (the black dog), the trompo triciclo attracted first-timers and locals alike with its unmistakable scent of grilled meats and spicy smoke. Sara’s Market was a fitting location for El Perro Negro’s introduction, as the family-owned store has been serving the community for decades and regularly plays host to notable pop-ups and food trucks, including the launch of Evil Cooks, which now appears at Smorgasburg on Sundays, in 2018. East Los Angeles is also Huerta’s hometown.
One of Brazil’s Best Chefs Has Closed His First US Restaurant After Just a Year
After just a year, a restaurant trying to show Los Angeles—and America—a new side of Brazilian food has closed. Caboco, from the celebrated chef Rodrigo Oliveira, shuttered on October 30, Eater LA has reported. The restaurant—opened with LA restaurateur Bill Chait and chef de cuisine Victor Vasconcellos—served updated takes on Brazilian classics, such as a vegan moqueca and torresmo, a pork belly dish that required two to three days of preparation. “In LA, we want to present Brazilian food that is not very well-known,” Vasconcellos told Robb Report when the restaurant first opened. “We want to bring something that is more modern....
Asia Media
UCLA alumna seeks to preserve history of Black Boyle Heights
Though Boyle Heights has a storied history as a multi-ethnic enclave of the 20th century, Shirlee Smith has noticed the Black community there often gets overlooked — something the UCLA alumna hopes to change. “I’ve spent my adult years closing gaping mouths when asked where I’d grown up and...
foxla.com
LAFD working to pull man from river in Boyle Heights
LOS ANGELES - Firefighters are working to pull a man from the water in Boyle Heights. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call in the 2700 block of East Washington Boulevard Tuesday evening where a man was being swept downstream in the area. Officials did not say how...
7 L.A. Restaurants Offering Mouthwatering To-Go Thanksgiving Dinners
Enjoy Turkey Day with friends and family from home in L.A.—with all of the fixings and none of the fuss The post 7 L.A. Restaurants Offering Mouthwatering To-Go Thanksgiving Dinners appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Grove of Republicans: Rick Caruso blessed by his faithful following
As Rick Caruso descended from a vintage fire truck and made his way through the glitter and lace of Salon Princesita, a South Los Angeles hall that is booked out every weekend for quinceañeras, eight cockatiels squawked in unison with the hall of supporters. Owner Sergio Arias cares for his birds and knows how much they charm his guests, and he was equally proud to have them host the mayoral candidate.
Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm
A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
luxury-houses.net
Masterfully Crafted Los Angeles Home in The Private and Desirable Neighborhood of Lake Hollywood Estate Hits The Market at $7.5 Million
The Los Angeles Home, a contemporary tri-level estate situated at the end of a cul -de -sac in the private and desirable neighborhood of Lake Hollywood Estate boasting masterfully crafted exterior, lush landscaping, stunning view of the Hollywood sign and more is now available for sale. This home located at 6312 Mirror Lake Drive, Los Angeles, California offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7000 square feet of living spaces. Call Danielle Peretz (Phone: 818-644-1477) & George Ouzounian (Phone: 818-900-4259) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Los Angeles Home.
Twice
CAKE Comes To North America With Los Angeles Retail And Service Center
Swedish electric motorcycle manufacturer CAKE has opened the doors of its first North American CAKE :site in Los Angeles. The first :site outside of Europe, the space will serve as headquarters for CAKE’s North American sales and marketing. “Los Angeles was a natural choice when we planned our first...
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)
Five pounds of pumpkin with a buttery graham cracker crust from Ugo Los Angeles / Facebook. You're driving around Los Angeles trying to find time between your family's festivities, handle some last-minute cooking and errands, and make sure everyone has a place to sit.
Freebies Voters Can Enjoy In Los Angeles On November 8, 2022
Woohoo! It’s time to make your voice heard and get your vote out. As a celebration, here are some freebies you can advantage of around town during the November 8, 2022 Midterm Election Day. Metro is making the voting process a bit easier by offering free rides on all Metro buses, trains, Bike Share, and Metro Micro on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. The free rides will run from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on election day. Vote-by-mail ballot drop-off boxes have also been installed at these stops/stations: Metro Bike Share will is offering free 30-minute rides during Election Day on...
L.A. residents conserved 6 billion gallons of water this summer, LADWP says
Los Angeles residents saved 6 billion gallons of water from June to September compared to the same period last summer, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced today.
theeastsiderla.com
$40,000 Boyle Heights new construction; $49,000 cut on Silver Lake 3-bedroom and $129,000 chop on Los Feliz house & duplex
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Boyle Heights New Construction: $40,000 off on a newly built 2-bedroom, 2-bath home. Now asking $565,000.
foxla.com
Cell phone video captures fight breaking out on LA Metro's Blue Line
LOS ANGELES - The fight videotaped on the Metro’s Blue Line is violent. What started it? The man who recorded the incident on his cell phone, Edgar Nuñez, doesn’t know. Nuñez uses the train and buses regularly and extensively from east of the 405 Freeway to Beverly Hills where he works in one of the hotel kitchens.
Rain is gone, but cool temperatures remain in SoCal
The rain and snow have stopped, but Southern California will see chilly temperatures in many areas Thursday.
spectrumnews1.com
Ports of LA, Long Beach, Singapore collaborate on green shipping corridor
LOS ANGELES — The Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are working with Singapore to establish a green shipping corridor. The route from Asia across the Pacific will center around low- and zero-carbon shipping fuels and digital efforts to help deploy low- and zero-carbon ships, according to a statement from the Port of LA released Monday.
Comments / 0