thequakercampus.org

The Unknown History and Paranormal Activity of Whittier

While Turnbull Canyon receives all the fame regarding Whittier’s creepy history, the town itself gets ignored. Founded in 1887, Whittier is imprinted with history that spawns over 100 years. Originally a Quaker town, Whittier has had its fair share of creepy stories, including ghost sightings that plague areas of Uptown Whittier, Whittier Boulevard, Founder’s Memorial Park, and other day-to-day areas you may be familiar with. We all know about the murders that took place in Turnbull Canyon, and the horrors at Fred C. Nelles Correctional Facility, but do Whittier natives and inhabitants really know about the gruesome history that plagues our town? From several ghost stories and the former home to a speculated serial killer, some of its history will leave you with a sour taste in your mouth.
WHITTIER, CA
theeastsiderla.com

L.A. River roars to life

Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Straight Out of East LA, This Al Pastor Trompo Tricycle Is the Next Essential Street Feast

The duo behind street food sensation Evil Cooks, Elvia Huerta and Alex Garcia, debuted Los Angeles’s first-ever trompo tricycle last Friday, November 4, at Sara’s Market in East Los Angeles. Dubbed El Perro Negro (the black dog), the trompo triciclo attracted first-timers and locals alike with its unmistakable scent of grilled meats and spicy smoke. Sara’s Market was a fitting location for El Perro Negro’s introduction, as the family-owned store has been serving the community for decades and regularly plays host to notable pop-ups and food trucks, including the launch of Evil Cooks, which now appears at Smorgasburg on Sundays, in 2018. East Los Angeles is also Huerta’s hometown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

One of Brazil’s Best Chefs Has Closed His First US Restaurant After Just a Year

After just a year, a restaurant trying to show Los Angeles—and America—a new side of Brazilian food has closed. Caboco, from the celebrated chef Rodrigo Oliveira, shuttered on October 30, Eater LA has reported. The restaurant—opened with LA restaurateur Bill Chait and chef de cuisine Victor Vasconcellos—served updated takes on Brazilian classics, such as a vegan moqueca and torresmo, a pork belly dish that required two to three days of preparation. “In LA, we want to present Brazilian food that is not very well-known,” Vasconcellos told Robb Report when the restaurant first opened. “We want to bring something that is more modern....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Asia Media

UCLA alumna seeks to preserve history of Black Boyle Heights

Though Boyle Heights has a storied history as a multi-ethnic enclave of the 20th century, Shirlee Smith has noticed the Black community there often gets overlooked — something the UCLA alumna hopes to change. “I’ve spent my adult years closing gaping mouths when asked where I’d grown up and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LAFD working to pull man from river in Boyle Heights

LOS ANGELES - Firefighters are working to pull a man from the water in Boyle Heights. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call in the 2700 block of East Washington Boulevard Tuesday evening where a man was being swept downstream in the area. Officials did not say how...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Grove of Republicans: Rick Caruso blessed by his faithful following

As Rick Caruso descended from a vintage fire truck and made his way through the glitter and lace of Salon Princesita, a South Los Angeles hall that is booked out every weekend for quinceañeras, eight cockatiels squawked in unison with the hall of supporters. Owner Sergio Arias cares for his birds and knows how much they charm his guests, and he was equally proud to have them host the mayoral candidate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm

A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
luxury-houses.net

Masterfully Crafted Los Angeles Home in The Private and Desirable Neighborhood of Lake Hollywood Estate Hits The Market at $7.5 Million

The Los Angeles Home, a contemporary tri-level estate situated at the end of a cul -de -sac in the private and desirable neighborhood of Lake Hollywood Estate boasting masterfully crafted exterior, lush landscaping, stunning view of the Hollywood sign and more is now available for sale. This home located at 6312 Mirror Lake Drive, Los Angeles, California offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7000 square feet of living spaces. Call Danielle Peretz (Phone: 818-644-1477) & George Ouzounian (Phone: 818-900-4259) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Los Angeles Home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Freebies Voters Can Enjoy In Los Angeles On November 8, 2022

Woohoo! It’s time to make your voice heard and get your vote out. As a celebration, here are some freebies you can advantage of around town during the November 8, 2022 Midterm Election Day. Metro is making the voting process a bit easier by offering free rides on all Metro buses, trains, Bike Share, and Metro Micro on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. The free rides will run from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on election day. Vote-by-mail ballot drop-off boxes have also been installed at these stops/stations: Metro Bike Share will is offering free 30-minute rides during Election Day on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Cell phone video captures fight breaking out on LA Metro's Blue Line

LOS ANGELES - The fight videotaped on the Metro’s Blue Line is violent. What started it? The man who recorded the incident on his cell phone, Edgar Nuñez, doesn’t know. Nuñez uses the train and buses regularly and extensively from east of the 405 Freeway to Beverly Hills where he works in one of the hotel kitchens.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Ports of LA, Long Beach, Singapore collaborate on green shipping corridor

LOS ANGELES — The Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are working with Singapore to establish a green shipping corridor. The route from Asia across the Pacific will center around low- and zero-carbon shipping fuels and digital efforts to help deploy low- and zero-carbon ships, according to a statement from the Port of LA released Monday.
LONG BEACH, CA

